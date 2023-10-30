© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-31-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Kenny Burrell     The Along Came Kenny    Maya's Dance

      Tommy Flanagan    Lady Be Good      Alone Too Long

      Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     Faith And Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

      Bill Evans  Portrait in Jazz  Blue in Green

                  

      Wycliffe Gordon   United Soul Experience  Corey's Competition

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  The Train and the River

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  The Creeper

      Noah Haidu  Standards   I Thought About You

      Joel Haynes  The Return  Peregrination

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Mambo Y Tumbao

      Anthony Branker   Spirit Songs      In God's Hands

      Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio      Early Autumn

      Jacques Lesure    When She Smiles   Gregory Is Here

      Kelly Jefferson   Rituals     Rituals

                  

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      David Murray      Home  Last of the Hipmen

      Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing   Straight Street

      Oscar Peterson    Montreux '77      Things Ain't What They Used to Be

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Tree Of Hope

      Santi Debriano    Ashanti     Till Then

      Booker Ervin      Groovin' High     Groovin' High

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Statuesque

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      Industrielle

      Adam Levy   Spry  Your Name Here

      John Hicks  Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child

      Fred Hersch Passion Flower    Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad Lotus Eaters

      Charles Earland   I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin'    Tell It Like It Is

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Sweet And Lovely

      Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

                  

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    At First Light

      Kenny Wheeler     Angel Song  Angel Song

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Conjuring

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     So Many Stars

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Aspirations And Convictions

      Tshawn Sorey      Mesmerism   Autumn Leaves

      Joiful Orchestra  Make a Joiful Noise     And That's That

      Horace Silver     Song For My Father      Calcutta Cutie

      Lester Young      Pres and Sweets   Red Boy Blues

                  

      Peter Erskine     Juni  Windfall

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Body And Soul

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Wrapped Around Your Finger

      Ed Breazeale      Just Beyond Ode For Joe

      Olivia Van Goor   Don't Be Mad at Me      Nature Boy

      John Coltrane     Plays the Blues   Mr. Knight

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    The Secret Meaning Of Things

      T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Cy Coleman: Witchcraft (1957)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?' (1847)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d (1734)

Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)

Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose

Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette (1872)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin (1904)

Hamish MacCunn: The Ship o' the Fiend (1888)

Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)

John Williams: Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! (1992)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: New York Skyline Melody (1912)

Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Overture (1958)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

Franz Schubert: Erlkönig (1815)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Edward MacDowell: Hexentanz (1884)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls (1904)

George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter (1915)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Serenata del espectro (1911)

Franz Liszt: (and others): Hexaméron (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)

Robert Schumann: Toccata in C (1830)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979)

Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra (1968)

Bernard Herrmann: A Portrait of Hitch (1955)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Little Broken Musical Box (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Chanson 'Danse macabre' (1873)

Ottorino Respighi: Ballad of the Gnomes (1920)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main Title (1976)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

César Franck: Le Chasseur maudit (1882)

John Williams: The Witches of Eastwick: The Devil's Dance (1987)

Anatoly Liadov: Baba-Yaga (1905)

Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)

Marshall Griffith: Hallowe’en Fantasy (2022)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1923)

César Franck: Les Djinns (1884)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Gabriel Fauré: Scherzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch (1896)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die erste Walpurgisnacht (1832)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)

Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)

HK Gruber: Frankenstein!! (1979)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 6 (1935)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 in d 'La casa del diavolo' (1771)

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Gregorian Chant: Felix namque (1300)

 
Arts & Culture