WCLV Program Guide 10-31-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance

Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long

Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green

Wycliffe Gordon United Soul Experience Corey's Competition

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution The Train and the River

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Joel Haynes The Return Peregrination

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Mambo Y Tumbao

Anthony Branker Spirit Songs In God's Hands

Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio Early Autumn

Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here

Kelly Jefferson Rituals Rituals

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

David Murray Home Last of the Hipmen

Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing Straight Street

Oscar Peterson Montreux '77 Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope

Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then

Booker Ervin Groovin' High Groovin' High

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Industrielle

Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here

John Hicks Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child

Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad Lotus Eaters

Charles Earland I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin' Tell It Like It Is

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely

Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

Ralph Towner At First Light At First Light

Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Angel Song

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Conjuring

Louis Hayes Exactly Right So Many Stars

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

Tshawn Sorey Mesmerism Autumn Leaves

Joiful Orchestra Make a Joiful Noise And That's That

Horace Silver Song For My Father Calcutta Cutie

Lester Young Pres and Sweets Red Boy Blues

Peter Erskine Juni Windfall

Jalen Baker Be Still Body And Soul

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Wrapped Around Your Finger

Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Ode For Joe

Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy

John Coltrane Plays the Blues Mr. Knight

Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Secret Meaning Of Things

T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Cy Coleman: Witchcraft (1957)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?' (1847)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d (1734)

Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)

Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose

Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette (1872)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin (1904)

Hamish MacCunn: The Ship o' the Fiend (1888)

Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)

John Williams: Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! (1992)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: New York Skyline Melody (1912)

Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Overture (1958)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

Franz Schubert: Erlkönig (1815)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Edward MacDowell: Hexentanz (1884)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls (1904)

George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter (1915)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Serenata del espectro (1911)

Franz Liszt: (and others): Hexaméron (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)

Robert Schumann: Toccata in C (1830)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979)

Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra (1968)

Bernard Herrmann: A Portrait of Hitch (1955)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Little Broken Musical Box (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Chanson 'Danse macabre' (1873)

Ottorino Respighi: Ballad of the Gnomes (1920)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main Title (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

César Franck: Le Chasseur maudit (1882)

John Williams: The Witches of Eastwick: The Devil's Dance (1987)

Anatoly Liadov: Baba-Yaga (1905)

Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)

Marshall Griffith: Hallowe’en Fantasy (2022)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1923)

César Franck: Les Djinns (1884)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Gabriel Fauré: Scherzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch (1896)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die erste Walpurgisnacht (1832)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)

Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)

HK Gruber: Frankenstein!! (1979)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 6 (1935)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 in d 'La casa del diavolo' (1771)

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Gregorian Chant: Felix namque (1300)