WCLV Program Guide 10-31-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance
Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long
Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity
Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green
Wycliffe Gordon United Soul Experience Corey's Competition
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution The Train and the River
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You
Joel Haynes The Return Peregrination
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Mambo Y Tumbao
Anthony Branker Spirit Songs In God's Hands
Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio Early Autumn
Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here
Kelly Jefferson Rituals Rituals
Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights
David Murray Home Last of the Hipmen
Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing Straight Street
Oscar Peterson Montreux '77 Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope
Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then
Booker Ervin Groovin' High Groovin' High
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque
Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Industrielle
Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here
John Hicks Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child
Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad Lotus Eaters
Charles Earland I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin' Tell It Like It Is
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely
Warren Wolf Convergence Montara
Ralph Towner At First Light At First Light
Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Angel Song
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Conjuring
Louis Hayes Exactly Right So Many Stars
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
Tshawn Sorey Mesmerism Autumn Leaves
Joiful Orchestra Make a Joiful Noise And That's That
Horace Silver Song For My Father Calcutta Cutie
Lester Young Pres and Sweets Red Boy Blues
Peter Erskine Juni Windfall
Jalen Baker Be Still Body And Soul
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Wrapped Around Your Finger
Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Ode For Joe
Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy
John Coltrane Plays the Blues Mr. Knight
Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Secret Meaning Of Things
T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Cy Coleman: Witchcraft (1957)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?' (1847)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d (1734)
Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)
Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose
Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette (1872)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin (1904)
Hamish MacCunn: The Ship o' the Fiend (1888)
Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)
John Williams: Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! (1992)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: New York Skyline Melody (1912)
Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Overture (1958)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)
Franz Schubert: Erlkönig (1815)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Edward MacDowell: Hexentanz (1884)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls (1904)
George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter (1915)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Serenata del espectro (1911)
Franz Liszt: (and others): Hexaméron (1839)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)
Robert Schumann: Toccata in C (1830)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)
Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)
John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979)
Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra (1968)
Bernard Herrmann: A Portrait of Hitch (1955)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Little Broken Musical Box (1931)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)
Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Chanson 'Danse macabre' (1873)
Ottorino Respighi: Ballad of the Gnomes (1920)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main Title (1976)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
César Franck: Le Chasseur maudit (1882)
John Williams: The Witches of Eastwick: The Devil's Dance (1987)
Anatoly Liadov: Baba-Yaga (1905)
Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)
Marshall Griffith: Hallowe’en Fantasy (2022)
Nikolai Miaskovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1923)
César Franck: Les Djinns (1884)
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Gabriel Fauré: Scherzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)
Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch (1896)
Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)
Felix Mendelssohn: Die erste Walpurgisnacht (1832)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)
Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)
HK Gruber: Frankenstein!! (1979)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)
Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)
Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 6 (1935)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 in d 'La casa del diavolo' (1771)
Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)
Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)
Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)
Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)
Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)
Gregorian Chant: Felix namque (1300)