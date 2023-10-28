WCLV Program Guide 10-30-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front

John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger

Jeff Parker Forfolks La Jetee

Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Dyningar

Kenny Davern Smile Summertime

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sideways

Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

Marquis Hill the Poet BTune

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff

Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired

Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens

Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

` Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara

Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do

Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where

Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown

Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight My Girl Shirl

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next

Charles Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Hora Decubitus

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Cookbook Vol 1 In The Kitchen

Jimmy Hamilton Can't Help Swingin' Nits And Wits

Bobo Stenson Sphere Kingdom of coldness

Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Reconciliation

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Moods

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)

Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade

Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights

Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala

Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Sorcerer: Overture (1877)

Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' (1938)

Marcel Poot: Cheerful Overture (1935)

Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (1946)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Getty H. Huffine: March "Them Basses" (1924)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Franz Schubert: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka (1944)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Healey Willan: Hail, Gladdening Light (1924)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Jonathan Leshnoff: Adagio 'Hod' from Guitar Concerto (2013)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Brian Dykstra: Mixon Hall Rag (2008)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più (1786)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 97 (1792)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Children's Suite: Baby's going to sleep (1912)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Symphonia Domestica (1903)

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.8 'Let’s go to the other side' (1926)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)

Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Peter Warlock: Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' (1926)

Peter Warlock: Sleep (1922)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 9 'I went to Tororó' (1926)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 10 'The painter of Cannahy' (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Vladimir Cosma: The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe: Main Theme (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums tournent dans l'air du soir (1910)

Kurt Weill: The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the Knife (1928)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Raftsman: Overture (1858)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana: Finale (1838)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)

Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle (1841)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concertone for 2 Violins (1773)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

Lou Harrison: Seven Pastorales (1951)

Maria Schneider: Spring, the Sky Rippled with Geese (2011)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f (1795)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.2 'The countess' (1926)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 3 'Madame Sancha' (1926)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Gregorian Chant: O gloriosa domina (1300)

Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)