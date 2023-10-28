WCLV Program Guide 10-30-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front
John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze
E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek
Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger
Jeff Parker Forfolks La Jetee
Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Dyningar
Kenny Davern Smile Summertime
Ben Wolfe Unjust Sideways
Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time
Marquis Hill the Poet BTune
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff
Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven
Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired
Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens
Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
` Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara
Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do
Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where
Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown
Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight My Girl Shirl
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next
Charles Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Hora Decubitus
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Cookbook Vol 1 In The Kitchen
Jimmy Hamilton Can't Help Swingin' Nits And Wits
Bobo Stenson Sphere Kingdom of coldness
Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Reconciliation
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Moods
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)
Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade
Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights
Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala
Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Sorcerer: Overture (1877)
Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' (1938)
Marcel Poot: Cheerful Overture (1935)
Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (1946)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
Getty H. Huffine: March "Them Basses" (1924)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)
Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)
Franz Schubert: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka (1944)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Healey Willan: Hail, Gladdening Light (1924)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)
Jonathan Leshnoff: Adagio 'Hod' from Guitar Concerto (2013)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Brian Dykstra: Mixon Hall Rag (2008)
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più (1786)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 97 (1792)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Children's Suite: Baby's going to sleep (1912)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)
Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)
Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Symphonia Domestica (1903)
Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.8 'Let’s go to the other side' (1926)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)
Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)
Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)
Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)
Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)
Peter Warlock: Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' (1926)
Peter Warlock: Sleep (1922)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 9 'I went to Tororó' (1926)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 10 'The painter of Cannahy' (1926)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)
Vladimir Cosma: The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe: Main Theme (1972)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums tournent dans l'air du soir (1910)
Kurt Weill: The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the Knife (1928)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Raftsman: Overture (1858)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)
Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana: Finale (1838)
Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)
Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle (1841)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concertone for 2 Violins (1773)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)
Lou Harrison: Seven Pastorales (1951)
Maria Schneider: Spring, the Sky Rippled with Geese (2011)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f (1795)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.2 'The countess' (1926)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 3 'Madame Sancha' (1926)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)
Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)
Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)
Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Gregorian Chant: O gloriosa domina (1300)
Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)
Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)