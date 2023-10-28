© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 10-30-2023

Published October 28, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    Two Sleepy People

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Bass Up Front

      John Coltrane     Soultrane   I Want To Talk About You

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong      Ella & Louis      Cheek to Cheek

      Steve Kuhn  Oceans in the Sky The Island

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Sleeping Tiger

                  

      Jeff Parker Forfolks    La Jetee

      Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey    Dyningar

      Kenny Davern      Smile Summertime

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sideways

      Madd For Tadd     Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

      Marquis Hill      the Poet    BTune

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Cup Bearers [Live]

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

                  

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    The Highland Bluff

      Steve Davis Getting' It Done  Gettin' It Done

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  So Tired

      Mike Jones  Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing   Watch What Happens

      Meredith D'Ambrosio     Echo of a Kiss    My Romance

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Every Breath You Take

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

` Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing     My Ideal

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Saqqara

      Blue Mitchell     The Thing to Do   The Thing To Do

      Eric Alexander    The First Milestone     The First Milestone

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Spells

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    Where

      Vache/Charlap     2gether     Soon

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Black Nightgown

                  

      Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight    My Girl Shirl

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Due Up Next

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus  Hora Decubitus

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Cookbook Vol 1    In The Kitchen

      Jimmy Hamilton    Can't Help Swingin'     Nits And Wits

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      Kingdom of coldness

      Geof Bradfield    Rule of Three     Reconciliation

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Moods

                  

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    You've Changed

      Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      LaRue

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Nao Faz Mal (Live)

      Chet Baker  This is Always    House of Jade

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick Up    Summer Nights

      Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold    L'Assassinat De Carala

      Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live      Japanese Waltz

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Sorcerer: Overture (1877)

Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' (1938)

Marcel Poot: Cheerful Overture (1935)

Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (1946)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Getty H. Huffine: March "Them Basses" (1924)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Franz Schubert: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka (1944)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Healey Willan: Hail, Gladdening Light (1924)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Jonathan Leshnoff: Adagio 'Hod' from Guitar Concerto (2013)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Brian Dykstra: Mixon Hall Rag (2008)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più (1786)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 97 (1792)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Children's Suite: Baby's going to sleep (1912)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Symphonia Domestica (1903)

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.8 'Let’s go to the other side' (1926)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)

Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Peter Warlock: Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' (1926)

Peter Warlock: Sleep (1922)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 9 'I went to Tororó' (1926)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 10 'The painter of Cannahy' (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Vladimir Cosma: The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe: Main Theme (1972)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums tournent dans l'air du soir (1910)

Kurt Weill: The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the Knife (1928)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Raftsman: Overture (1858)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana: Finale (1838)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)

Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle (1841)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concertone for 2 Violins (1773)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

Lou Harrison: Seven Pastorales (1951)

Maria Schneider: Spring, the Sky Rippled with Geese (2011)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f (1795)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.2 'The countess' (1926)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 3 'Madame Sancha' (1926)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Gregorian Chant: O gloriosa domina (1300)

Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)

 

