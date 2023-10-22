WCLV Program Guide 10-23-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Joe Henderson Page One Blue Bossa
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Tres Palabras
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Clovis Nicolas Nine Stories None Shall Wander
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion
Bill Evans Explorations Beautiful Love
Lester Young Pres & Teddy Love Me Or Leave Me
Miles Davis Round about Midnight All of You
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Change of Plans
Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus
Abdullah Ibrahim African Marketplace Anthem for the New Nation
Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps
Julian Lage Layers Missing Voices
Kenny Barron The Perfect Set Twilight Song
Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me It's Wonderful
Nadje Hoordhuis Full Circle Hudson
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island
Jaki Byard Solo Piano Spanish Tinge #2
Kenny Burrell Introducing Kenny Burrell Blues For Skeeter
Kevin O'Connell Hot New York Minutes Biskit
Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me
Ralph Towner At First Light Strait
Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear
James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase
Bobby Watson Keeping It Real Mohawk
Mihaly Borbaly Miracles of The Night Nocturnal Sketches
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love
Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play
Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You
C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk
Adam Levy Spry There's Always One
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito
Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon
Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders 1_06_Cantus Bradus
Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done
Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey
Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown
Ruby Braff and his New England Songhounds Tell Me More
Mark Masters Priestess Naima
Charlie Haden Nocturne Tres Palabras (Three Words)
Terence Blanchard Jazz On Film Clockers
Marc Copland Both/And Bookends
Diego Rivera Connections Shade Of The Cedar Tree
Stan Getz The Master Summer Night
Jerry Granelli Plays Vince and Mose Star Song
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)
Vincenzo Galilei: Saltarello (1588)
Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra 'Naughty Limericks' (1963)
Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings (1890)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)
Wayne Barlow: Night Song (1956)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Trio No. 3 (1798)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Le vent dans la plaine (1910)
Jaime Teixidor: Pasodoble 'Amparita Roca' (1925)
Hugo Alfvén: Roslag Polka (1956)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'
Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)
Grazyna Bacewicz: Oberek No. 2 (1951)
Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)
Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 1 in c (1795)
Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)
Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)
Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b (1853)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Lindaraja (1901)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)
Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)
Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture (1869)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)
Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 (1868)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F (1740)
Antonio Lauro: Vals venezolano No. 3 (1939)
William Wallace: Villon (1909)
Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Frederick Loewe: Brigadoon: Suite (1947)
Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Eternal Vow (2000)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Cool Fugue (1957)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)
Ferdinand Ries: Finale from Piano Trio in c (1826)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)
Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Hetman's Mistress' (1854)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Verbum nobile: Overture (1861)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joachim Raff: Concert Piece 'Ode to Spring' (1857)
Max Bruch: Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)
Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)
Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
E. J. Moeran: Symphony in g (1937)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)
Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)
Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)
Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)