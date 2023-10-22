© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-23-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 22, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Joe Henderson     Page One    Blue Bossa

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Tres Palabras

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Clovis Nicolas    Nine Stories      None Shall Wander

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    The Gentle Art of Compassion

      Bill Evans  Explorations      Beautiful Love

      Lester Young      Pres & Teddy      Love Me Or Leave Me

      Miles Davis Round about Midnight    All of You

      Jocelyn Gould     Elegant Traveler  Change of Plans

                  

      Jamie Saft  Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus

      Abdullah Ibrahim  African Marketplace     Anthem for the New Nation

      Cassandra Wilson  She Who Weeps     She Who Weeps

      Julian Lage Layers      Missing Voices

      Kenny Barron      The Perfect Set   Twilight Song

      Ruby Braff  You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me      It's Wonderful

      Nadje Hoordhuis   Full Circle Hudson

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Composure

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island

      Jaki Byard  Solo Piano  Spanish Tinge #2

                  

      Kenny Burrell     Introducing Kenny Burrell     Blues For Skeeter

      Kevin O'Connell   Hot New York Minutes    Biskit

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Weezy

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Someone To Watch Over Me

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Strait

      Dave Young  Mantra      Inside a Silent Tear

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Steeplechase

      Bobby Watson      Keeping It Real   Mohawk

      Mihaly Borbaly    Miracles of The Night   Nocturnal Sketches

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mulgrew Miller    Live at Yoshi's Vol 2   Comes Love

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Johnny Griffin    The Congregation  I Remember You

      C Allen/R Whitaker      Get Ready   La Shea's Walk

      Adam Levy   Spry  There's Always One

                  

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Pacá Por Juanito

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Ypsilon

      Dexter Gordon     Doin' Alright     I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     1_06_Cantus Bradus

      Brad Mehldau      Day Is Done Day Is Done

      Big John Patton   Boogaloo    Milk and Honey

      Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

                  

      Ruby Braff  and his New England Songhounds      Tell Me More

      Mark Masters      Priestess   Naima

      Charlie Haden     Nocturne    Tres Palabras (Three Words)

      Terence Blanchard Jazz On Film      Clockers

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Bookends

      Diego Rivera      Connections Shade Of The Cedar Tree

      Stan Getz   The Master  Summer Night

      Jerry Granelli    Plays Vince and Mose    Star Song

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)

Vincenzo Galilei: Saltarello (1588)

Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra 'Naughty Limericks' (1963)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings (1890)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Wayne Barlow: Night Song (1956)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Trio No. 3 (1798)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Le vent dans la plaine (1910)

Jaime Teixidor: Pasodoble 'Amparita Roca' (1925)

Hugo Alfvén: Roslag Polka (1956)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'

Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Grazyna Bacewicz: Oberek No. 2 (1951)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 1 in c (1795)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)

Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b (1853)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Lindaraja (1901)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture (1869)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)

Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 (1868)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F (1740)

Antonio Lauro: Vals venezolano No. 3 (1939)

William Wallace: Villon (1909)

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Frederick Loewe: Brigadoon: Suite (1947)

Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Eternal Vow (2000)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Cool Fugue (1957)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Ferdinand Ries: Finale from Piano Trio in c (1826)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Hetman's Mistress' (1854)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Verbum nobile: Overture (1861)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joachim Raff: Concert Piece 'Ode to Spring' (1857)

Max Bruch: Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

E. J. Moeran: Symphony in g (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)

Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)

 

