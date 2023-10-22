WCLV Program Guide 10-23-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Joe Henderson Page One Blue Bossa

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Tres Palabras

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Clovis Nicolas Nine Stories None Shall Wander

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Bill Evans Explorations Beautiful Love

Lester Young Pres & Teddy Love Me Or Leave Me

Miles Davis Round about Midnight All of You

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Change of Plans

Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus

Abdullah Ibrahim African Marketplace Anthem for the New Nation

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Julian Lage Layers Missing Voices

Kenny Barron The Perfect Set Twilight Song

Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me It's Wonderful

Nadje Hoordhuis Full Circle Hudson

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island

Jaki Byard Solo Piano Spanish Tinge #2

Kenny Burrell Introducing Kenny Burrell Blues For Skeeter

Kevin O'Connell Hot New York Minutes Biskit

Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Ralph Towner At First Light Strait

Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear

James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase

Bobby Watson Keeping It Real Mohawk

Mihaly Borbaly Miracles of The Night Nocturnal Sketches

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love

Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play

Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You

C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk

Adam Levy Spry There's Always One

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon

Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders 1_06_Cantus Bradus

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done

Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey

Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

Ruby Braff and his New England Songhounds Tell Me More

Mark Masters Priestess Naima

Charlie Haden Nocturne Tres Palabras (Three Words)

Terence Blanchard Jazz On Film Clockers

Marc Copland Both/And Bookends

Diego Rivera Connections Shade Of The Cedar Tree

Stan Getz The Master Summer Night

Jerry Granelli Plays Vince and Mose Star Song

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)

Vincenzo Galilei: Saltarello (1588)

Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra 'Naughty Limericks' (1963)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings (1890)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Wayne Barlow: Night Song (1956)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Trio No. 3 (1798)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Le vent dans la plaine (1910)

Jaime Teixidor: Pasodoble 'Amparita Roca' (1925)

Hugo Alfvén: Roslag Polka (1956)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'

Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Grazyna Bacewicz: Oberek No. 2 (1951)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 1 in c (1795)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)

Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b (1853)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Lindaraja (1901)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture (1869)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)

Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 (1868)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F (1740)

Antonio Lauro: Vals venezolano No. 3 (1939)

William Wallace: Villon (1909)

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Frederick Loewe: Brigadoon: Suite (1947)

Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Eternal Vow (2000)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Cool Fugue (1957)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Ferdinand Ries: Finale from Piano Trio in c (1826)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Hetman's Mistress' (1854)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Verbum nobile: Overture (1861)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joachim Raff: Concert Piece 'Ode to Spring' (1857)

Max Bruch: Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

E. J. Moeran: Symphony in g (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)

Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)