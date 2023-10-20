WCLV Program Guide 10-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Here Comes the Whistleman, Roots

Oscar Pterson , Con Alma, My One and Only Love

Diva Jazz Orchestra, 30, Air Mail Special

Chuck Owen – WDR Big Band, Renderings, Of Mystery and Beauty

Darcy James Argue, Dynamic Maximum Tension, Dymaxion

Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Silverdust

Horace Silver, Further Explorations, Moon Rays

Joe Locke, Makram, Shifting Moon

Nice Jazz Trio, Nice, Too, Moon and Sand

Bob Brookmeyer, 7X Wilder, Blues for Alec

Joey Alexander, Continuance, Blue

Orrin Evans, The Red Door, The Red Door

Antonio Adolfo, Bossa 65, Rio

Sergio Mendes, Greatest Hits, Fool on the Hill

Kevin Hays – Ben Street – Billy Hart , Bridges, With a Little Help From My Friends

The 14, Islands, Jitterbug Waltz

Charles Mingus, Mingus Revisited, Weird Nightmare

Cecile Mclorin Savant, Ghost Song, Wuthering Heights

The Cookers, Warriors, Spookarella

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Why Not

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, I Could Write a Book

Oscar Peterson, Oscar in Paris, Smudge

Andrew Danforth, Homegrown, Absence of the Avenue

Emmett Goods, Another Level, Indian Queen

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Whoopin' Blues

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Don Cherry, Daniel Ponce Misty Moods

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Strange Music

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, George Devens Tequila

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo 13 (Death March)

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Beatrice

Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro-Neves, Nico Assumpcao, Paolo Braga Double Rainbow Dreamer

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Claus Ogerman, Claus Ogerman Orchestra Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Agua de Beber

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? Quiet Nights

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Spirit of Summer

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Broto Roy, Steve Davis, Eric Alexander, Steve Wilson, Jim Rotundi Soul Grooves Til Tomorrow

Chick Corea, Pay Metheny, Gary Burton, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Futures

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Little Waltz

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Turning

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Taxi Driver

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Joey DeFranceso, Billy Hart, Pat Martino Live at Yoshi's Oleo

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour The Love Nest

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Girl Talk

Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz Learnin' the Blues

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petruciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo I Remember April

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle,Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Bag's Groove

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback, Houston Person All About My Girl Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

Earl Kugh Solo Guitar Embraceable You

Antonio Carlos jobim, Danilo Caymmi, Jacques Morelenbaum, Sebastioa Neto, Paolo Braga, Maucha Adnet, Simone Caymmi, Ana Lontra Jobim, Elizabeth Jobim, Paul Morelenbaum Jazz Masters13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Fascinating Rhythm

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Take 6 Beautiful World Wade in the Water

The Persuasions Frankly A Cappella: The Persuasions Sing Zappa Tears Begin to Fall

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Isaac Albéniz Three improvisations Isaac Albéniz, piano ("Re-Performance" reproducing piano) Zenph 1001

Gabriel Fauré Pelléas and Melisande suite, Op. 80 Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Roberto Caamaño Música para cuerdas Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Emanuele Krakamp / Giulio Bricciald Fantasy on Verdi's "La Traviata" (arr. by Alan Thomas) Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar Cavatina Duo

Arturo Marquez Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite Santiago Rodriguez, piano

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado

Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional Judicaël Perroy, guitar

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 Movement 3 Scherzo: Allegretto Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Florent Schmitt: Legende Nikki Chooi, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY

Piano Puzzler Benjamin Keating calling from Monticello, IL

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C, Op. 119 Zoltan Despond, cello; Vesselin Stanev, piano Lucerne Festival, St Luke's Church, Lucerne, Switzerland

Leopold Godowsky: Piano Sonata, movement 4: Allegretto Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

Jacques Ibert: Deux Interludes Carol Wincenc, flute; Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major Op. 106, "Hammerklavier" Movement 4 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center, Fishtail, MT

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: 5 Fantasiestucke for String Quartet, Op. 5 Catalyst Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland, OH

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 'Les Sauvages et la Fürstemburg' (1773)

Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' (1943)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Stepan Zamecnik: Storm Music (1919)

'PDQ Bach': Allegro con mucho brio from 'Howdy Symphony'

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'By and By'

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Summer 2023 -

Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano, from South Korea and studying in Boston, MA Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5 Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943)

Modan Oyama, 17, piano, from Japan Sonata in A Major, K. 24 Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757)

Jan Schulmeister, 16, piano, from Czechia “La Cathédrale engloutie” from Préludes, Book 1 Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano “Jupiter” from The Planets, Op. 32 by Gustav Holst

Yifan Wu, 14, piano, from China with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11, Mvmt 2. Romanze – Larghetto Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano from South Korea studying in Boston, MA with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Joseph Canteloube: La delaïssádo from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique (1879)

Alberto Hemsi: Three Ancient Airs from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Guitar Concerto (1959)

Amy Beach: Piano Trio (1938)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March (1590)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)

Thomas Tallis: Audivi vocem (1550)

Sérgio Assad: Interchange (2008)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, a Place in Cinema

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Bombay March—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Georges Franju Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main Theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Fatal Attraction: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Themes— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 5:13

Maurice Jarre: Ghost: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Gorillas in the Mist: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1953 on Screen – The second part of our four-week salute to the Golden Age of movie musicals, and this time it's 1953, from "Kiss Me, Kate" to "Road to Bali," from "Calamity Jane" to "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lakes Area Music Festival, Christian Rief, conductor; Julia Bullock, soprano

Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour

Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d’été

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 (live performance from the 2019 Lakes Area Music Festival)

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action (1895)

Traditional: Little Red Bird

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Yesterday (1965)