WCLV Program Guide 10-21-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Here Comes the Whistleman, Roots
Oscar Pterson , Con Alma, My One and Only Love
Diva Jazz Orchestra, 30, Air Mail Special
Chuck Owen – WDR Big Band, Renderings, Of Mystery and Beauty
Darcy James Argue, Dynamic Maximum Tension, Dymaxion
Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Silverdust
Horace Silver, Further Explorations, Moon Rays
Joe Locke, Makram, Shifting Moon
Nice Jazz Trio, Nice, Too, Moon and Sand
Bob Brookmeyer, 7X Wilder, Blues for Alec
Joey Alexander, Continuance, Blue
Orrin Evans, The Red Door, The Red Door
Antonio Adolfo, Bossa 65, Rio
Sergio Mendes, Greatest Hits, Fool on the Hill
Kevin Hays – Ben Street – Billy Hart , Bridges, With a Little Help From My Friends
The 14, Islands, Jitterbug Waltz
Charles Mingus, Mingus Revisited, Weird Nightmare
Cecile Mclorin Savant, Ghost Song, Wuthering Heights
The Cookers, Warriors, Spookarella
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Why Not
Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, I Could Write a Book
Oscar Peterson, Oscar in Paris, Smudge
Andrew Danforth, Homegrown, Absence of the Avenue
Emmett Goods, Another Level, Indian Queen
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Whoopin' Blues
Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Don Cherry, Daniel Ponce Misty Moods
Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Strange Music
Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, George Devens Tequila
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo 13 (Death March)
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me
Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Beatrice
Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro-Neves, Nico Assumpcao, Paolo Braga Double Rainbow Dreamer
Antonio Carlos Jobim, Claus Ogerman, Claus Ogerman Orchestra Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Agua de Beber
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? Quiet Nights
Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Spirit of Summer
Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Broto Roy, Steve Davis, Eric Alexander, Steve Wilson, Jim Rotundi Soul Grooves Til Tomorrow
Chick Corea, Pay Metheny, Gary Burton, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Futures
Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Little Waltz
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Turning
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Taxi Driver
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm
Joey DeFranceso, Billy Hart, Pat Martino Live at Yoshi's Oleo
Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour The Love Nest
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Girl Talk
Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz Learnin' the Blues
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues
Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petruciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo I Remember April
Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle,Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Bag's Groove
Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback, Houston Person All About My Girl Polka Dots and Moonbeams
Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover
Earl Kugh Solo Guitar Embraceable You
Antonio Carlos jobim, Danilo Caymmi, Jacques Morelenbaum, Sebastioa Neto, Paolo Braga, Maucha Adnet, Simone Caymmi, Ana Lontra Jobim, Elizabeth Jobim, Paul Morelenbaum Jazz Masters13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Fascinating Rhythm
Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas
Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie
Take 6 Beautiful World Wade in the Water
The Persuasions Frankly A Cappella: The Persuasions Sing Zappa Tears Begin to Fall
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Isaac Albéniz Three improvisations Isaac Albéniz, piano ("Re-Performance" reproducing piano) Zenph 1001
Gabriel Fauré Pelléas and Melisande suite, Op. 80 Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz
Roberto Caamaño Música para cuerdas Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu
Emanuele Krakamp / Giulio Bricciald Fantasy on Verdi's "La Traviata" (arr. by Alan Thomas) Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar Cavatina Duo
Arturo Marquez Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra
Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim
Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim
Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite Santiago Rodriguez, piano
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado
Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional Judicaël Perroy, guitar
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 Movement 3 Scherzo: Allegretto Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Florent Schmitt: Legende Nikki Chooi, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY
Piano Puzzler Benjamin Keating calling from Monticello, IL
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C, Op. 119 Zoltan Despond, cello; Vesselin Stanev, piano Lucerne Festival, St Luke's Church, Lucerne, Switzerland
Leopold Godowsky: Piano Sonata, movement 4: Allegretto Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano
Jacques Ibert: Deux Interludes Carol Wincenc, flute; Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major Op. 106, "Hammerklavier" Movement 4 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center, Fishtail, MT
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: 5 Fantasiestucke for String Quartet, Op. 5 Catalyst Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland, OH
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 'Les Sauvages et la Fürstemburg' (1773)
Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' (1943)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
John Stepan Zamecnik: Storm Music (1919)
'PDQ Bach': Allegro con mucho brio from 'Howdy Symphony'
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'By and By'
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Summer 2023 -
Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano, from South Korea and studying in Boston, MA Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5 Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943)
Modan Oyama, 17, piano, from Japan Sonata in A Major, K. 24 Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757)
Jan Schulmeister, 16, piano, from Czechia “La Cathédrale engloutie” from Préludes, Book 1 Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano “Jupiter” from The Planets, Op. 32 by Gustav Holst
Yifan Wu, 14, piano, from China with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11, Mvmt 2. Romanze – Larghetto Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)
Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano from South Korea studying in Boston, MA with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943)
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)
Joseph Canteloube: La delaïssádo from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930)
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique (1879)
Alberto Hemsi: Three Ancient Airs from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Guitar Concerto (1959)
Amy Beach: Piano Trio (1938)
Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)
William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March (1590)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)
Thomas Tallis: Audivi vocem (1550)
Sérgio Assad: Interchange (2008)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)
Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, a Place in Cinema
Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Bombay March—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Georges Franju Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main Theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Fatal Attraction: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Themes— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 5:13
Maurice Jarre: Ghost: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Gorillas in the Mist: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1953 on Screen – The second part of our four-week salute to the Golden Age of movie musicals, and this time it's 1953, from "Kiss Me, Kate" to "Road to Bali," from "Calamity Jane" to "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lakes Area Music Festival, Christian Rief, conductor; Julia Bullock, soprano
Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour
Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d’été
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 (live performance from the 2019 Lakes Area Music Festival)
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)
Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action (1895)
Traditional: Little Red Bird
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Yesterday (1965)