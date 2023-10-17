WCLV Program Guide 10-18-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Fran Dance
Don Grolnick Nighttown Nighttown
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'
Jack McDuff Tough 'Duff Tough 'duff
Grant Green Solid The Kicker
R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast One Day At A Time
Elio Villafranca Standing by The Crossroads I Belong To You
Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby
Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven
Keith Jarrett Somewhere Tonight
Stan Getz People Time Night And Day
Vanessa Rubin Vanessa Rubin Sings Black Coffee
Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai
Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground
Hank Mobley Roll Call My Groove Your Move
Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum
Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam
Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Evening Set 2 Milestones _M. Davis_
Rowles/Mraz Music's The Only Thing on My Mind Tom Thumb
Peterson/Edison Oscar Peterson & Sweets Edison The Man I Love
Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight
Bar Khokba Sextet Zorn's 50th Birthday Celebration Kisofim
Stan Getz Serenity Falling In Love
Scott Hamilton Red Door Remembered It's All Right With Me
Drew/Coryell Duality Goodbye Mr. Jones
Brad Mehldau Songs: Art of the Trio-Vol 3 River Man
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Bud Shank Barefoot Adventure Shoeless Beach Meeting
Poncho Sanchez Latin Spirit Ju Ju
Carmen Lundy Come Home Walking Code Blue
S Jones/B Haugland Road to Nowhere Second First
John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth
Kenny Barron Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song
Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday
Edmund Hall Petite Fleur Adam And Evie
John Lee The Artist Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Bob Brookmeyer/Kenny Wheeler Island Where Do We Go From Here
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air
Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica
Art Blakey Africaine Lester Left Town
Graham Dechter Major Influence Minor Influence
Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Dedicated to Bob Vatel of the ten gallons
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows
Dave Holland Points of View Ario
Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules
Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 4 (1962)
Antonio Salieri: Sinfonia Veneziana (1786)
George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)
Agustín Barrios: La catedral (1921)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)
Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)
Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: The Raven: Overture (1832)
Leo Sowerby: Serenade for String Quartet (1917)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
Jean Langlais: Pasticcio (1956)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture (1762)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
Dominick Argento: The Dream of Valentino: Tango (1993)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé (1934)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)
Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)
Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs
Jorge Morel: Danza Brasileira (1970)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Suite No. 1 (1956)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)
Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 (1722)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 68 in B-Flat (1774)
Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto (1804)
Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)
Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)
Arnold Schoenberg: Cello Concerto after Monn (1932)
Patrick Doyle: Henry V: Non nobis Domine (1989)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)
Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief (2011)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1892)
John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 40 (1788)
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1948)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ferdinand Ries: Sextet in g (1814)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)
Xavier Montsalvatge: Madrigal sobre un tema popular (1997)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1917)
Hans Gál: Symphony No. 1 in D (1927)
20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices & Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble – The Pow’r of Musick
Henry Purcell: Welcome to all the pleasures
Brandon Waddles: Set Me as A Seal
Jonathan Woody: Nigra sum sed formosa: A Fantasia on Microaggressions
Henry Purcell: Three parts upon a ground
Henry Purcell (arr Sebastian Gottschick): An Evening Hymn
Sydney Guillaume: This, Too, Shall Pass
Caroline Shaw: And the swallow
Henry Purcell: Selections from “Hail Bright Cecilia”
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Happy birthday, Wynton Marsalis
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Cantata 'Su le sponde del Tebro' (1695)
Wynton Marsalis: The Fiddler and the Dancing Witch (1998)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927)
Traditional: Still, still, still
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)