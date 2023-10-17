WCLV Program Guide 10-18-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Fran Dance

Don Grolnick Nighttown Nighttown

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

Jack McDuff Tough 'Duff Tough 'duff

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast One Day At A Time

Elio Villafranca Standing by The Crossroads I Belong To You

Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven

Keith Jarrett Somewhere Tonight

Stan Getz People Time Night And Day

Vanessa Rubin Vanessa Rubin Sings Black Coffee

Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Hank Mobley Roll Call My Groove Your Move

Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam

Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Evening Set 2 Milestones _M. Davis_

Rowles/Mraz Music's The Only Thing on My Mind Tom Thumb

Peterson/Edison Oscar Peterson & Sweets Edison The Man I Love

Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight

Bar Khokba Sextet Zorn's 50th Birthday Celebration Kisofim

Stan Getz Serenity Falling In Love

Scott Hamilton Red Door Remembered It's All Right With Me

Drew/Coryell Duality Goodbye Mr. Jones

Brad Mehldau Songs: Art of the Trio-Vol 3 River Man

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bud Shank Barefoot Adventure Shoeless Beach Meeting

Poncho Sanchez Latin Spirit Ju Ju

Carmen Lundy Come Home Walking Code Blue

S Jones/B Haugland Road to Nowhere Second First

John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Kenny Barron Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song

Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday

Edmund Hall Petite Fleur Adam And Evie

John Lee The Artist Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Bob Brookmeyer/Kenny Wheeler Island Where Do We Go From Here

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air

Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica

Art Blakey Africaine Lester Left Town

Graham Dechter Major Influence Minor Influence

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Dedicated to Bob Vatel of the ten gallons

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Dave Holland Points of View Ario

Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules

Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 4 (1962)

Antonio Salieri: Sinfonia Veneziana (1786)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)

Agustín Barrios: La catedral (1921)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: The Raven: Overture (1832)

Leo Sowerby: Serenade for String Quartet (1917)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Jean Langlais: Pasticcio (1956)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture (1762)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Dominick Argento: The Dream of Valentino: Tango (1993)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé (1934)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

Jorge Morel: Danza Brasileira (1970)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Suite No. 1 (1956)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 (1722)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 68 in B-Flat (1774)

Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto (1804)

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)

Arnold Schoenberg: Cello Concerto after Monn (1932)

Patrick Doyle: Henry V: Non nobis Domine (1989)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief (2011)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1892)

John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1948)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ferdinand Ries: Sextet in g (1814)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Madrigal sobre un tema popular (1997)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1917)

Hans Gál: Symphony No. 1 in D (1927)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices & Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble – The Pow’r of Musick

Henry Purcell: Welcome to all the pleasures

Brandon Waddles: Set Me as A Seal

Jonathan Woody: Nigra sum sed formosa: A Fantasia on Microaggressions

Henry Purcell: Three parts upon a ground

Henry Purcell (arr Sebastian Gottschick): An Evening Hymn

Sydney Guillaume: This, Too, Shall Pass

Caroline Shaw: And the swallow

Henry Purcell: Selections from “Hail Bright Cecilia”

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Happy birthday, Wynton Marsalis

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Cantata 'Su le sponde del Tebro' (1695)

Wynton Marsalis: The Fiddler and the Dancing Witch (1998)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927)

Traditional: Still, still, still

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)