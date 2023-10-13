WCLV Program Guide 10-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Wanton Spirit

Take 6 Beautiful World Takin' It to the Streets

David Sanborn, Bill Frisell, Charlie Haden, Joey Baron, Leon Pendarvis Another Hand Monica Jane

Gil Evans, Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Bilbao Song

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go Summertime

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Embraceable You

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Looking for a Boy

Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four In One

Tal Farlow, Claude Williamson, Sten Levey, Red Mitchell Jazz Masters 41 Tal Farlow I Remember You

Tal Farlow Jazz Masters 41 Tal Farlow Autumn Leaves

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost/The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber. Jimmy Lovelace, Albert Winston The George Benson Cookbook Benson's Rider

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Heartbreak Hotel

Paul Bollenbck, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson, Bob Sheppard, Randy Weinstein Round Midnight Anthony Newley, Ian Fraser

Bobby Hutcherson Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline Can You Read My Mind

Joe Pass Unforgettable I Cover the Waterfront

Paul Bollenbck, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves My Girl

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Cayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Righteous Boogie Bass

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Beautiful Love

John Coltrane Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner Ballads Say It Over and Over Again

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable The Very Thought of You

Joe Pass Unforgettable The Very Thought of You

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Hush-a-bye

Ingrid Jensen Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth Woodcarvings

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway I Hear a Rhapsody

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Memories of You

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Yours is My Heart Alone

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Yours is My Heart Alone

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Zoe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Zoe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley Unit Seven

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Up For Air

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live High Clouds

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Jose Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevo (arr. F. Londono) Quintet of the Americas

Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in Eb, Op. 33, No. 2, Hob.III:38 "The Joke" Cuarteto Casals

Isaac Albeniz Suite Espagnola Spanish Brass Luur Metalls

Zoltan Kodaly Intermezzo, from "Háry Janos" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Sergei Prokofiev March, from "The Love for Three Oranges" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan

Ernesto Anaya La Petenera Ernesto Anaya Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 18 in Eb, Op. 31, No. 3 Bruno-Leonardo Gelber, piano"

Pedro Biava Fantasia sobre motivos colombianos Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Luis Biava Orquesta Filarmonica Alca

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

John Playford: Newcastle/Splendid Schilling Gao Hong, Pipa; Belladonna Baroque Quartet

Gao Hong: Battle of Chu and Han Gao Hong, pipa; Gus Holley, zhongruan International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jackie Aivaliotis calling from Pittsburgh, PA

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano

Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in G Major, Op. 42 St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO

Andre Previn: Tango Song and Dance: Movement 2: Song. Simply Augustin Hadelich, violin; Joyce Yang, piano

Augusta Holmes: La Nuit et l'amour Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Camille Saint-Saens: Tarantelle for Flute, Clarinet, and Piano, Op. 6 Mimi Stillman, flute; Ricardo Morales, clarinet; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Carlos Gardel, arr. Augustin Hadelich: Por Una Cabeza Augustin Hadelich, violin Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c (1732)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Jack Beaver: The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla (1940)

Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Rondo Mexicano from Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Summer 2023 - We’re backstage at the 2023 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival. Hear brilliant performances from the competitors and learn more about this outstanding group of young pianists gathered from around the world

Eddison Chen, 13, Piano, from Overland Park, Kansas Sonata in A flat major, Hob. XVI:46, Mvt 1 Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Zihan Jin, 16, Piano, from Hangzhou, China Berceuse in D flat major, Op. 57 Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Alyssa Gabrilovich, 17, Piano, from Villanova, Pennsylvania Melody in E minor, Op. 8 Ossip Gabrilowitsch (1878-1936)

Peter Dugan, piano Sonata No. 17 in D minor, Op. 31, No. 2 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Zhonghua Wei, 14, Piano, from Guangzhou, China Sonata No. 14 in C minor, K457 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Tiankun Ma, 16, Piano, from Beijing, China Toccata Pierre Sancan (1916-2008)

Yiran Zhou, 15, Piano, from Shanghai, China Sonata No. 4 in E flat major, Op. 7, Mvt. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a (1880)

Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)

Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau (1903)

Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says (2018)

George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun (1969)

Pablo de Sarasate: Scottish Airs (1892)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Egyptian, a Hollywood Case Study

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: The True Pharaoh—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Nefer-Nefer-Nefer—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg



18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1948 on Screen – The gems included Astaire and Garland in "Easter Parade"; Gene Kelly and Garland in "The Pirate"; Doris Day making heads turn in her movie debut; and Crosby and Hope on the road to Rio

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: Première rapsodie (1908)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)



20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – WDR Symphony Orchestra, Stephane Deneve, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin

Guillaume Connesson: Flammenschrfit

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minorNo. 3

Johann Sebastian Bach: Preludio from Partita No. 3 in E (encore)

Albert Roussell: Bacchus et Ariane Suite No. 2 Op 43

Maurice Ravel: La Valse

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e—Augustin Hadelich, violin; Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances (1993)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)