WCLV Program Guide 10-14-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Wanton Spirit
Take 6 Beautiful World Takin' It to the Streets
David Sanborn, Bill Frisell, Charlie Haden, Joey Baron, Leon Pendarvis Another Hand Monica Jane
Gil Evans, Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Bilbao Song
Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go Summertime
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Embraceable You
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Looking for a Boy
Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value
Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four In One
Tal Farlow, Claude Williamson, Sten Levey, Red Mitchell Jazz Masters 41 Tal Farlow I Remember You
Tal Farlow Jazz Masters 41 Tal Farlow Autumn Leaves
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost/The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You
George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber. Jimmy Lovelace, Albert Winston The George Benson Cookbook Benson's Rider
Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Heartbreak Hotel
Paul Bollenbck, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson, Bob Sheppard, Randy Weinstein Round Midnight Anthony Newley, Ian Fraser
Bobby Hutcherson Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline Can You Read My Mind
Joe Pass Unforgettable I Cover the Waterfront
Paul Bollenbck, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves My Girl
Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Cayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Righteous Boogie Bass
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Beautiful Love
John Coltrane Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner Ballads Say It Over and Over Again
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable The Very Thought of You
Joe Pass Unforgettable The Very Thought of You
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Hush-a-bye
Ingrid Jensen Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth Woodcarvings
Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway I Hear a Rhapsody
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Memories of You
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Yours is My Heart Alone
Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Yours is My Heart Alone
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Zoe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Zoe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley Unit Seven
Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Up For Air
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live High Clouds
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Jose Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevo (arr. F. Londono) Quintet of the Americas
Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas
Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in Eb, Op. 33, No. 2, Hob.III:38 "The Joke" Cuarteto Casals
Isaac Albeniz Suite Espagnola Spanish Brass Luur Metalls
Zoltan Kodaly Intermezzo, from "Háry Janos" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Sergei Prokofiev March, from "The Love for Three Oranges" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan
Ernesto Anaya La Petenera Ernesto Anaya Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 18 in Eb, Op. 31, No. 3 Bruno-Leonardo Gelber, piano"
Pedro Biava Fantasia sobre motivos colombianos Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Luis Biava Orquesta Filarmonica Alca
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
John Playford: Newcastle/Splendid Schilling Gao Hong, Pipa; Belladonna Baroque Quartet
Gao Hong: Battle of Chu and Han Gao Hong, pipa; Gus Holley, zhongruan International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jackie Aivaliotis calling from Pittsburgh, PA
Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano
Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in G Major, Op. 42 St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO
Andre Previn: Tango Song and Dance: Movement 2: Song. Simply Augustin Hadelich, violin; Joyce Yang, piano
Augusta Holmes: La Nuit et l'amour Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
Camille Saint-Saens: Tarantelle for Flute, Clarinet, and Piano, Op. 6 Mimi Stillman, flute; Ricardo Morales, clarinet; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Carlos Gardel, arr. Augustin Hadelich: Por Una Cabeza Augustin Hadelich, violin Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c (1732)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Jack Beaver: The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla (1940)
Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Rondo Mexicano from Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Summer 2023 - We’re backstage at the 2023 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival. Hear brilliant performances from the competitors and learn more about this outstanding group of young pianists gathered from around the world
Eddison Chen, 13, Piano, from Overland Park, Kansas Sonata in A flat major, Hob. XVI:46, Mvt 1 Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)
Zihan Jin, 16, Piano, from Hangzhou, China Berceuse in D flat major, Op. 57 Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)
Alyssa Gabrilovich, 17, Piano, from Villanova, Pennsylvania Melody in E minor, Op. 8 Ossip Gabrilowitsch (1878-1936)
Peter Dugan, piano Sonata No. 17 in D minor, Op. 31, No. 2 by Ludwig van Beethoven
Zhonghua Wei, 14, Piano, from Guangzhou, China Sonata No. 14 in C minor, K457 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)
Tiankun Ma, 16, Piano, from Beijing, China Toccata Pierre Sancan (1916-2008)
Yiran Zhou, 15, Piano, from Shanghai, China Sonata No. 4 in E flat major, Op. 7, Mvt. 1
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)
Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a (1880)
Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)
Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau (1903)
Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)
Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)
Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says (2018)
George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun (1969)
Pablo de Sarasate: Scottish Airs (1892)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Egyptian, a Hollywood Case Study
Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: The True Pharaoh—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg
Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Nefer-Nefer-Nefer—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg
Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg
Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg
Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1948 on Screen – The gems included Astaire and Garland in "Easter Parade"; Gene Kelly and Garland in "The Pirate"; Doris Day making heads turn in her movie debut; and Crosby and Hope on the road to Rio
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Claude Debussy: Première rapsodie (1908)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – WDR Symphony Orchestra, Stephane Deneve, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin
Guillaume Connesson: Flammenschrfit
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minorNo. 3
Johann Sebastian Bach: Preludio from Partita No. 3 in E (encore)
Albert Roussell: Bacchus et Ariane Suite No. 2 Op 43
Maurice Ravel: La Valse
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e—Augustin Hadelich, violin; Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)
Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances (1993)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)
Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)