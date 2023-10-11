© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Renée Fleming and Friends at Severance

Published October 11, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT
[Airdate: October 12, 2023]

On Sunday, October 15, famed soprano Renée Fleming will perform at Severance Music Center in a program called Renée Fleming and Friends. Joining her will be the Emerson String Quartet, pianist Simone Dinnerstein, and actress Merle Dandridge. The centerpiece of the program is Andre Previn's opera Penelope, written especially for Fleming and the Emerson Quartet.

Fleming speaks with WCLV's John Mills about this program and Previn's last work.

