WCLV Program Guide 10-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Roger Humphries This 'n That Tune for Buh

Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Johnny's Blue

Vic Dickenson Showcase Everybody Loves My Baby

Gigi Gryce The Rat Race Blues Boxer's Blues

McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues Star Eyes

Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones Little Sunflower

Randy Johnston Somewhere in the Night Sack of Woe

Mike Clark Plas Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance

Branford Marsalis Eternal Dinner for One Please James

Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby

Ryan Kisor Jordu Sandu

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast One Day At A Time

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ell Robbin's Nest

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Pat Me

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are Heading Composition

Geof Bradfield Quaver Plucky

David Larsen The Peplowski Project In A Sentimental Mood

Victor Goines New Adventures Pres' New Clarinet

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors

Dan Wilson Things Eternal For Tomorrow

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales for Changing Times How Deep Is the Ocean

Ben Webster Soulville Soulville

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee If I Had You

Randy Johnston Hit and Run The Best Thing for You

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wabash Blues

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

George Coleman Live at Smalls Jazz Club Nearness of You

Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy

Pete McCann Without Question January

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Listen To The Dawn

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

James Carter Jurassic Classics Ask Me Now

S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere A Hidden Walk

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Someday We'll All Be Free

Vega/Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm In a Mellow Tone

J Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Russ Freeman/Chet Baker Quartet Amblin'

Pharoah Sanders Welcome To Love Soul Eyes

Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby

Wayne Shorter Ju Ju House Of Jade

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You Are Doing Gone With The Wind

Ron Afiff Veird Blues Vierd Blues

Ben Webster King of The Tenors Poutin'

Greg Hopkins Quintology Double Talk (For KD)

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch

Planet Jazz In Orbit Sonora

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Henry Purcell: King Arthur: What power art thou & Chorus of Cold People (1691)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Franz Schubert: Heidenröslein (1815)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)

Richard Wagner: Christopher Columbus: Overture (1835)

Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare (2004)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Eugène Gigout: Grand Chorus in Dialogue (1890)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)

Giovanni Palestrina: Super flumina Babylonis (1604)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonada de adiós 'Homage to Paul Dukas' (1935)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 20 in D-Flat (1837)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard (1612)

Heinrich Schütz: Vater unser (1625)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Max Reger: Finale from Flute Serenade (1904)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Anonymous: God Save the Queen (1730)

Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)

Isaac Albéniz: Azulejos (1909)

Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Ernesto Lecuona: Danza lucumi (1930)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 in d (1902)

Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

Joachim Raff: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1871)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française (1880)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1853)

Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance a (1956)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau (1738)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Michael Giacchino: Up: A Married Life (2009)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Carl Maria von Weber: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 4 (1822)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

José White Lafitte: Finale from Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864)

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique (1879)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2 'In the Lord I Put My Trust' (1718)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet in E-Flat (1881)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Franz Liszt: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in c (1837)

Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto (1939)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)