WCLV Program Guide 10-09-2023

Published October 7, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Roger Humphries   This 'n That      Tune for Buh      

      Art Blakey  Like Someone in Love    Johnny's Blue     

      Vic Dickenson     Showcase    Everybody Loves My Baby 

      Gigi Gryce  The Rat Race Blues      Boxer's Blues     

      McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues    Star Eyes   

      Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones   Little Sunflower  

      Randy Johnston    Somewhere in the Night  Sack of Woe 

                        

      Mike Clark  Plas Herbie Hancock     Dolphin Dance     

      Branford Marsalis Eternal     Dinner for One Please James   

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Lexi's Lullaby    

      Ryan Kisor  Jordu Sandu 

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    One Day At A Time 

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ell      Robbin's Nest     

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    Pat Me      

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are Heading Composition 

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Plucky      

                        

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   In A Sentimental Mood   

      Victor Goines     New Adventures    Pres' New Clarinet      

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Interiors   

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    For Tomorrow      

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Reaching Out For More   

      Joshua Redman     Timeless Tales for Changing Times   How Deep Is the Ocean   

      Ben Webster Soulville   Soulville   

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   If I Had You      

      Randy Johnston    Hit and Run The Best Thing for You  

                        

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Wabash Blues      

      Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra    Gennett Suite     Grandpa's Spells  

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke) 

      George Coleman    Live at Smalls Jazz Club      Nearness of You   

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Weezy 

      Pete McCann Without Question  January     

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe  Listen To The Dawn      

                        

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time   

      James Carter      Jurassic Classics Ask Me Now  

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road To Nowhere   A Hidden Walk     

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Someday We'll All Be Free     

      Vega/Marriott     Coast To Coast    So Long Eric      

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    In a Mellow Tone  

      J Jackson   With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme 

      Russ Freeman/Chet Baker Quartet     Amblin'     

                        

      Pharoah Sanders   Welcome To Love   Soul Eyes   

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Lexi's Lullaby    

      Wayne Shorter     Ju Ju House Of Jade     

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You Are Doing   Gone With The Wind      

      Ron Afiff   Veird Blues Vierd Blues 

      Ben Webster King of The Tenors      Poutin'     

      Greg Hopkins      Quintology  Double Talk (For KD)    

      Kenny Dorham      Trompeta Toccata  Night Watch 

      Planet Jazz In Orbit    Sonora      

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Henry Purcell: King Arthur: What power art thou & Chorus of Cold People (1691)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Franz Schubert: Heidenröslein (1815)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)

Richard Wagner: Christopher Columbus: Overture (1835)

Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare (2004)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Eugène Gigout: Grand Chorus in Dialogue (1890)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)

Giovanni Palestrina: Super flumina Babylonis (1604)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonada de adiós 'Homage to Paul Dukas' (1935)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 20 in D-Flat (1837)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard (1612)

Heinrich Schütz: Vater unser (1625)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Max Reger: Finale from Flute Serenade (1904)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Anonymous: God Save the Queen (1730)

Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)

Isaac Albéniz: Azulejos (1909)

Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Ernesto Lecuona: Danza lucumi (1930)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 in d (1902)

Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

Joachim Raff: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1871)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française (1880)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1853)

Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance a (1956)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau (1738)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Michael Giacchino: Up: A Married Life (2009)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Carl Maria von Weber: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 4 (1822)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

José White Lafitte: Finale from Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864)

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique (1879)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2 'In the Lord I Put My Trust' (1718)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet in E-Flat (1881)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Franz Liszt: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in c (1837)

Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto (1939)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

 

