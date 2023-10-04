WCLV Program Guide 10-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Chick Corea Triology 2 But Beautiful

Art Farmer To Duke, With Love Lush Life

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Thank You Notes

Willie Morris Conversation Starter Introspective

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Liebeslied

Miles Davis Workin' In Your Own Sweet Way

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Rene Marie Vertigo I Only Have Eyes For You

Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird

Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back

Art Tatum/Ben Webster Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Benny Golson Gone With Golson Staccato Swing

Tawanda Smile Sister Moon

Billy Childs Speak Like of Child Fragile

Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Emmett Spencer

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Some Sweet Day

Sonny Clark Leapin' In Voodoo

Roger Kellaway I Was There Just in Time

Art Blakey Freedom Rider Pisces

Joe Pass Quadrant Lady be good

Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One To Love Stepsister's Lament

Emmet Cohen Future Stride Future Stride

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Dust Settles

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely

Robert Jospe Let's Play Party Time

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Alexa Tarantino Firefly Lady Day

Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice

King Curtis The New Sound Have You Heard

Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan

Bill Evans On A Friday Evening Up With The Lark

Terell Stafford Taking a chance Taking A Chance On Love

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

Rick Stone Far East This I Dig of You

Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One

Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Little Waltz [Live]

Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging

Eric Alexander Dead Center Sonrisa

Olivia Van Goor Don't be Mad At Me I Can Tell

Duke Ellington Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Stevie

Brad Turner The Magnificent To Begin Begin

Eric Jacobson Discover Discover

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Fall

Johsua Redman Where Are We Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Neuland

Sonny Stitt New York Jazz Stars Fell On Alabama

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)

Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz (1936)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance (1906)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in E-Flat (1785)

George Frideric Handel: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day: The trumpet's loud clangor & March (1739)

George Harrison: Something (1969)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations on Paisiello's 'Nel cor più non mi sento' (1795)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Shrove Tuesday Carnival (1917)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

George Gershwin: Fascinatin' Rhythm (1924)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite (1919)

Oskar Nedbal: Valse triste (1902)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 10 in A (1765)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 in B-Flat (1831)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)

Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Agustín Barrios: Julia Florida: Barcarola (1938)

Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 4 in G (1923)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes (1949)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1935)

Leos Janácek: Jenufa: Symphonic Suite (1904)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1800)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 2 (1881)

Frank Bridge: Norse Legend (1938)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Oboe Concerto (1740)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Theme (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: I Dreamed a Dream (1980)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins (1720)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Finale from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Amanda Röntgen-Maier: Andantino from Violin Sonata in b (1878)

Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Trio (1938)

Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica (1931)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Joaquín Turina: Sinfónia sevillana (1920)

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)

Ellen Taafe Zwilich: Concerto Grosso 1985 (1985)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times (1649)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

Traditional: The Parting Glass

Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello (1848)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)