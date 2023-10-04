© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-05-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 4, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Chick Corea Triology 2  But Beautiful

      Art Farmer  To Duke, With Love      Lush Life

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Thank You Notes

      Willie Morris     Conversation Starter    Introspective

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Liebeslied

      Miles Davis Workin'     In Your Own Sweet Way

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Miles And Miles

      Rene Marie  Vertigo     I Only Have Eyes For You

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Mr. Weird

                  

      Mark Whitfield    The Marksman      The Blues From Way Back

      Art Tatum/Ben Webster   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Benny Golson      Gone With Golson  Staccato Swing

      Tawanda     Smile Sister Moon

      Billy Childs      Speak Like of Child     Fragile

      Mario Pavone      Motion Poetry     Emmett Spencer

      Bob Brookmeyer    Traditionalism Revisited      Some Sweet Day

      Sonny Clark Leapin' In  Voodoo

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There Just in Time

                  

      Art Blakey  Freedom Rider     Pisces

      Joe Pass    Quadrant    Lady be good

      Pete McCann Without Question  I Can Remember

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  For One To Love   Stepsister's Lament

      Emmet Cohen Future Stride     Future Stride

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Dust Settles

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Catching Drift

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Sweet And Lovely

      Robert Jospe      Let's Play  Party Time

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Alexa Tarantino   Firefly     Lady Day

      Stan Getz   Voyage      Falling In Love

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Trio Linguae      Signals     One for B.E

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

      Charlie Parker    Bird's Best on Verve    Blues for Alice

      King Curtis The New Sound     Have You Heard

      Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum   The Steadfast Titan

                  

      Bill Evans  On A Friday Evening     Up With The Lark

      Terell Stafford   Taking a chance   Taking A Chance On Love

      Nick Finzer  Dreams, Visions, Illusions   To The 'Top'

      Rick Stone  Far East    This I Dig of You

      Johnny Lytle      Got That Feeling  The Soulful One

      Steve Kuhn  Live at Birdland  Little Waltz [Live]

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Left Hanging

      Eric Alexander    Dead Center Sonrisa

                  

      Olivia Van Goor   Don't be Mad At Me      I Can Tell

      Duke Ellington    Duke Ellington & John Coltrane      Stevie

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   To Begin Begin

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Discover

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Fall

      Johsua Redman     Where Are We      Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Neuland

      Sonny Stitt New York Jazz     Stars Fell On Alabama

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)

Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz (1936)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance (1906)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in E-Flat (1785)

George Frideric Handel: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day: The trumpet's loud clangor & March (1739)

George Harrison: Something (1969)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations on Paisiello's 'Nel cor più non mi sento' (1795)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Shrove Tuesday Carnival (1917)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

George Gershwin: Fascinatin' Rhythm (1924)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite (1919)

Oskar Nedbal: Valse triste (1902)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 10 in A (1765)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 in B-Flat (1831)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)

Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Agustín Barrios: Julia Florida: Barcarola (1938)

Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 4 in G (1923)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes (1949)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1935)

Leos Janácek: Jenufa: Symphonic Suite (1904)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1800)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 2 (1881)

Frank Bridge: Norse Legend (1938)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Oboe Concerto (1740)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Theme (1961)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: I Dreamed a Dream (1980)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins (1720)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Finale from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Amanda Röntgen-Maier: Andantino from Violin Sonata in b (1878)

Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Trio (1938)

Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica (1931)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Joaquín Turina: Sinfónia sevillana (1920)

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)

Ellen Taafe Zwilich: Concerto Grosso 1985 (1985)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times (1649)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

Traditional: The Parting Glass

Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello (1848)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)

 

Arts & Culture