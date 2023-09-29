WCLV Program Guide 09-30-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Joe Alterman, Big Mo and Little Joe, The Strangler

Cannonball Adderlely, Paris 1960, Dis Here

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Cup Bearers

Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Blues to Be There

Sixth Street All-Stars, Everybody, This Blues

Antonio Adolfo, Bossa 65, Bye-Bye Brasil

Michael Davis, Open City, Underdog

Wendell Harrison, Fly By Night, Changing the Scene

Brandon Sanders, Compton’s Finest, Voyage

Kenny Barron, Concentric Circles, Concentric Circles

Claire Daly, VuVu for Frances, All the Way

Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Peggy’s Blue Skylight

David Larsen, The Peplowski Project, He Who Getz the Last Laugh

Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Terre de duSable

Joel Haynes, The Return, Tomorrow Never Knows

Hutchinson Andrew, The Senator, Kerry Dance/Take the A Train

Al Muirhead, Undertones, Rose Room

Jon-Eerik Kellso, Live at the Ear Inn, Sleep

Buselli – Wallarab, The Gennett Suite , Riverboat Shuffle 1 and 2

George Freeman, The Good Life, If I Had You

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jorge Rossy Anything Goes Skippy

Sarah Vaughan, Roland Hanna, Joe Pass, Andy Simpkins, Harold Jones Crazy & Mixed Up I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Joe Pass, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven Come Eleven Seven Come Eleven

Joe Pass Unforgettable I Cover The Waterfront

Gil Evans Orchestra Where Flamingos Fly Where Flamingos Fly

Take 6 Beautiful World Don't Give Up

Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends Lady Be Good

Art Blakey, Freddie Hubbard, Jymie Merrit, Curtis Fuller, Cedar Walton, Wayne Shorter Mosaic Crisis

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar So Many Stars

Al Hirt, Frank Hunter, Unknow Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Mas Que Nada

Joe Henderson, Herbie Hancock, Jack DeJohnette, Christian McBride Double Rainbow Chega De Saudade

David Bromberg, Vassar Clements, DJ Fontana, Doug Jernigan, Michael Melford Hillbilly Jazz Texas Blues

Astud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go The Telephone Song

Bill Evans, Paul Motain, Scott LaFaro Explorations Nardis

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar ARtistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield, Christian McBride Fingerpainting Chameleon

Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Watermelon Man

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Unknown Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter with Billy Mays What Is This Thing Called Love

Darrell Grant, Christian McBride, Brian Blade Black Art What Is This Thing Called Love

Charlie Hunter, Stefon Harris, Pound for Pound Return of the Candyman Dopealicious

Lalo Schifrin, Unknown Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt" Cantata for Combo

Chet Baker, Hein Van der Geyn, Harold Danko, John Ingles Chet Baker in Tokyo I'm a Fool to Want You

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Billie Kaye, Ronnie Cuber The George Benson Cookbook Bossa Rocka

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Billie Kaye, Ronnie Cuber The George Benson Cookbook All of Me

Shirley Soctt, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker, Billy Hart Great Scott Blues For Groove

Etta James, Red Holloway, Cedar Walton, Studio Orchestra Blue Gardenia In My Solitude

Robert Glasper, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer In My Element Beatrice

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain The Pan Piper

Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams Tune in Tomorrow the Original Soundtrack Mama Leona

Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams Tune in Tomorrow the Original Soundtrack Don't Run From Fun

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG The Jody Grind

Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey, Bill Holman Good Pickins All the Things You Are

Dexter Gordon, Pierre Michelot, Bud Powell, Kenny Clarke Our Man In Paris Willow Weep For Me

Frank Sinatra, Bill May, Unknown Studio Orchestra Romance: Songs from the Heart Almost Like Being In Love

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini The Pink Panther Theme

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Pablo Casals Sardana Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos Mirgo Grazinyte-Tyla

Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in Eb Arturo Sandoval, trumpet London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller)

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (v. Bourree I & II) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller)

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (recorded Marlboro, VT, 1966) Pablo Casals

Fernando Obradors "Canciones clasicas espanolas" Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano

Pablo Ziegler Suite Canyengue Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Borromeo String Quartet

Enrique Granados Torrijos (Incidental Music) (texts by Fernando Periquet) (1894) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra; Cor Madrigal Pablo Gonzalez

Adolfo Mejia Manopili Teresita Gomez, piano Universidad de Antioquia

Ignacio Cervantes Los Tres Golpes Elena Casanova, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 1: III. Scherzo The Nash Ensemble

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade for Orchestra in A minor, Op.33 Minnesota Orchestra; Thomas Sondergaard, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Chris Freitag calling from New York, NY

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 - Im Wunderschonen Monat Mai Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Alfred Brendel, piano

Grazyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1 David Fung, piano; Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Juan R. Ramirez: Suite Latina for String Quartet Dali Quartet Hamilton College Performing Arts Series, Wellin Hall, Schambach Center for Music and the Performing Arts, Clinton, NY

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Piano, Violin, and Strings in D minor, MWV O4: Movement 2 Adagio Gloria Chien, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; East Coast Chamber Orchestra Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Michael Abels: Borders Mak Grgic, guitar; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction (1955)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Traditional: Waltzing Matilda (1903)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Bronislaw Kaper: Auntie Mame: Drifting (1958)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite (1960)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Membra Jesu Nostri: Ad latus (1680)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023.

A teen guitarist from Colorado plays a beautiful work by Bach, a cellist plays an emotional Elegy by John Williams, and a pianist performs a piece that draws from the worlds of classical and jazz. We’ll also hear from a teenage bassoonist who shares what it's like living with neurodivergence and meet a young clarinetist who left his home in Peru to pursue music in the U.S.

Kaz Hudson, 17, Guitar, from Centennial, Colorado (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Suite for Cello No. 3 in C Major, BVW 1009 transposed for guitar in G major I. Prelude Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Katelyn Nguyen, 16, Bassoon, from Portland, Oregon (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Drei Etuden (Three Etudes) for Bassoon and Piano II. Tempo di Modinha III. Allegro scherzoso Jose Siqueira (1907-1985)

BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones.

Miles Levine, 16, Cello, from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York Elegy for Cello and Orchestra John Williams (b. 1932)

Joaquín Chávez, 18, Clarinet, Originally from Lima, Peru and Currently Living in Interlochen, Michigan (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonatina for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 29 I. Allegro con brio (2:41) III. Furioso Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006)

Eric Zhang, 17, Piano, from Bedford, MA Play Piano Play VII. Lento, molto tranquillo e piano Friedrich Gulda (1930-2000)

END PIECE: Reprise of Sonatina for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 29 I. Allegro con brio III. Furioso by Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache (1791)

Sergei Prokofiev: Flute Sonata in D (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1876)

Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple saint (1863)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Beati quorum via integra (1905)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1911)

Nikolai Kapustin: Five Preludes in Jazz Style (1988)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (arr 1944)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: September (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October (1876)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 1

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 ([rom Brief Encounter 1945)]—Sviatoslav Richter; Warsaw Philharmonic/ Stanislaw Wislocki

Eric Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 [from Chocolat (2000)]—Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel [from Heaven (2002)]—Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of Valkyries [from Apocalypse Now (1979)]—Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings [from Platoon (1986)]—Atlanta Symphony/Robert Spano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 [[rom Elvira Madigan (1967)]—Géza Anda, piano; Camerata Salzburg

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo [from Raging Bull (1980)]—Oslo Philharmonic/Mariss Jansons

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini (from The Story of Three Loves (1953)]—Daniil Trifonov, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin



18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Star Turns – Sixteen in all – from Mary Martin to Kelli O’Hara. We’ll even go all the way back to Al Jolson and Helen Morgan.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Pekka Kuusisto, conductor & violin

Cindy Cox: Dreaming a World’s Edge

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)

Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica (2009)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Preghiera from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto (1914)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)