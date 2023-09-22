WCLV Program Guide 09-23-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Buddy Rich, Trios, Secret Love

Pete Zimmer, Dust Settles, Five A. M. Blues

Jonathan Blake, Passage, Passage

Matt Catingub, From Samoa to Sinatra, Honeysuckle Rose

Pacific Jazz Group, Pacific Jazz, Nights at the Turntable

Doug MacDonald, Edwin Alley, Groove Blues

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Headed?, In What Direction Are You Headed?

Marc Copland, Someday, Let’s Cool One

Eddie Henderson, Witness,to History, Totem Pole

Lee Morgan, Complete Lighthouse, The Sidewinder

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, The Magnificent

Josh Lawrence, And That Too,, Cosmic Synchronicities

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy 2, Blues in Sophistication

Terell Stafford, Wruth’s Blues, Between Two Worlds

Quartet San Francisco, Raymond Scott Reimagined, Twilight in Turkey

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, Turkish Hipster, A Capoeira Turca

Corina Bartra, Cosmic Synchronicities, Osiris

Donald Harrison Jr., Congo Square Suite, Mvmt 2 Congo Square

Nick Maclean, Convergence, Butterfly

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Righteous Boogie Bass

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Lush Life/Isfahan

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Paul Desmond, Connie Kay, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter Pure Desmond Song from MASH

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food In the Underground

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson How Long Has This Been Going On

Stanley Turrentine, Shirley Scott, Sam Jones, Clarence Johnston Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From me

Geroge Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear

Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Mimi

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Reverence

Toots Thielemans, Alan Broadbent, Charlie Haden East Coast/West Coast Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her

Pat Martino, Trudy Pitts, Danny Turner, Mitch Fine, Abdu Johnson, Vance Anderson El Hombre Waltz for Geri

Marcus Roberts If I Could Be With You In a Southern Sense

Ruth Price, Johnny Smith Quartet Ruth Price Sings with the Johnny Smith Quartet Until the Real Thing Comes Along

Melvin Rhyne, Peter Bernstein, Joshua Redman, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Jeannine

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Leslie

Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Happy Talk

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Inside Straight

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin. Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Prelude to a Kiss

Marcus Roberts If I Could Be With You Mood Indigo

Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Sophisticated Lady

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

Johnny Smith, Perry Lopez, Arnold Fishkin, Don Lamond Walk, Don't Run! Walk, Don't Run

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Fernando Sor Introduction and Allegro, Op. 14, "Gran Solo" Guillermo Fierens, guitar ASV 685 "Guillermo Fierens - Guitar"

06:09:43 Fernando Sor Variations on a Theme by Mozart, Op. 9 David Russell, guitar

Francisco Tárrega Recuerdos de la Alhambra Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Kenneth Sillito

Francisco Tárrega Grand Valse Daniel Benkõ, guitar

Joaquin Turina Sevillana, Op. 29 Andres Segovia, guitar

Joaquin Turina Soleares, No. 2 from Homanaje a Tárrega, op. 69 John Willams, guitar

Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 7 in e, G.451 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble

Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61 (finale) Elmar Oliveira, violin Principality of Asturias Symphonic Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

Carlos Guastavino 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 (finale) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Igor Stravinsky: Duo Concertante Movement 4: Gigue Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Marta Aznavoorian, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade mélancolique in B-flat Minor, Op. 2 Ji Yoon Park, violin; Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Mikko Franck, conductor Auditorium, Radio France Broadcasting House, Paris, France

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Stephen Farrand from calling from Freeport, ME

Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Après un Reve) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Joseph Suk: Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 1 George Li, piano; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor Album: Sphinx Virtuosi Live in Concert White Pine Music 227 Music: 04:39

Alberto Ginastera: Impresiones de la Puna Alice K. Dade, flute; Scott Yoo and Aurelia Duca, violins; Clinton Dewing, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello Festival Mozaic, Mission San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo, CA

Maurice Ravel: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello Adam Golka, piano; Robert Uchida, violin; Madeleine Kabat, cello Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela No. 2 from Legends, Op. 22 Tamara Winston, English horn; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois (1910)

Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale (1852)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' (1914)

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter (1950)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by our recurring guest host, pianist Orli Shaham, this program features a young violinist who won the prestigious Junior Sphinx Competition at the age of 12, a virtuosic and spooky piano duo performance of Danse Macabre by Camille Saint Saens by two teenagers from South Carolina … and a young bassoonist shares a touching story about the joy of finding a place where you belong

Amaryn Olmeda, 13, violin, from Loomis, CA performs excerpts from Tzigane by Maurice Ravel, Weicong Zhang, piano

Sam D’Amico, 17, bassoon, from Portland, ME performs Sonatine, Mvmt 2 by Alexandre Tansman, host Orli Shaham, piano

Lauren Kim, 16, flute, from Ridgefield, CT performs Fantasie, Op. 79 by Gabriel Faure, host Orli Shaham, piano

Célina Béthoux, 17, violin, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Peace by Jessie Montgomery, host Orli Shaham, piano

Zhanshuo Zhang, 16, from Greer, SC & Jennifer Centa, 18, piano duo from Simpsonville, SC performs Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in g (1893)

Henry Purcell: Timon of Athens: Curtain tune (1694)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)

Georges Bizet: Chants du Rhin (1866)

'PDQ Bach': Cantata 'Iphigenia in Brooklyn' S 53162

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)

Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 1 in d (1864)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 (1720)

Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)

Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High & the Mighty: Suite—London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Elmer Bernstein: Airplane: Suite--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

John Barry: Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

John Williams: E. T.: Flying Theme–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Henry Mancini: The Great Waldo Pepper: March–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Ron Goodwin: Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Lee Holdridge: The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Franz Waxman: The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1977 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including the two biggest hits, "Annie" and "Saturday Night Fever," but also a pair of Liza Minnelli musicals, the cult film based on "A Little Night Music," "I Love My Wife" and more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo-Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5 in F 'Egyptian' (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Ladies' Triumph' (1791)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – The Last Night of the Proms

BBC Symphony Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor; BBC Symphony Chorus; BBC Singers; Lise Davidsen, soprano; Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Richard Strauss: Don Juan

Max Bruch: Kol nidrei Op 47

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser – ‘Dich, teure Halle’

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Easter Hymn

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Intermezzo

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth – ‘Vieni! t’affretta!’

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River

Traditional: Fantasia on British Sea Songs

Thomas Arne: Rule, Brittania!

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 ‘Land of Hope and Glory’

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem

Anonymous: The National Anthem

Traditional: Auld Lang Syne

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-Flat (1825)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Danza from 'Fantasía para un gentilhombre' (1954)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Convento di Sant' Anna (1996)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)