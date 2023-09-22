WCLV Program Guide 09-23-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Buddy Rich, Trios, Secret Love
Pete Zimmer, Dust Settles, Five A. M. Blues
Jonathan Blake, Passage, Passage
Matt Catingub, From Samoa to Sinatra, Honeysuckle Rose
Pacific Jazz Group, Pacific Jazz, Nights at the Turntable
Doug MacDonald, Edwin Alley, Groove Blues
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Headed?, In What Direction Are You Headed?
Marc Copland, Someday, Let’s Cool One
Eddie Henderson, Witness,to History, Totem Pole
Lee Morgan, Complete Lighthouse, The Sidewinder
Brad Turner, The Magnificent, The Magnificent
Josh Lawrence, And That Too,, Cosmic Synchronicities
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy 2, Blues in Sophistication
Terell Stafford, Wruth’s Blues, Between Two Worlds
Quartet San Francisco, Raymond Scott Reimagined, Twilight in Turkey
Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, Turkish Hipster, A Capoeira Turca
Corina Bartra, Cosmic Synchronicities, Osiris
Donald Harrison Jr., Congo Square Suite, Mvmt 2 Congo Square
Nick Maclean, Convergence, Butterfly
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Righteous Boogie Bass
Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Lush Life/Isfahan
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love
Paul Desmond, Connie Kay, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter Pure Desmond Song from MASH
Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food In the Underground
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson How Long Has This Been Going On
Stanley Turrentine, Shirley Scott, Sam Jones, Clarence Johnston Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From me
Geroge Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something
Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear
Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Mimi
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Reverence
Toots Thielemans, Alan Broadbent, Charlie Haden East Coast/West Coast Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Perdido
Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her
Pat Martino, Trudy Pitts, Danny Turner, Mitch Fine, Abdu Johnson, Vance Anderson El Hombre Waltz for Geri
Marcus Roberts If I Could Be With You In a Southern Sense
Ruth Price, Johnny Smith Quartet Ruth Price Sings with the Johnny Smith Quartet Until the Real Thing Comes Along
Melvin Rhyne, Peter Bernstein, Joshua Redman, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Jeannine
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Leslie
Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Happy Talk
Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Inside Straight
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin. Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Prelude to a Kiss
Marcus Roberts If I Could Be With You Mood Indigo
Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Sophisticated Lady
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside
Johnny Smith, Perry Lopez, Arnold Fishkin, Don Lamond Walk, Don't Run! Walk, Don't Run
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Fernando Sor Introduction and Allegro, Op. 14, "Gran Solo" Guillermo Fierens, guitar ASV 685 "Guillermo Fierens - Guitar"
06:09:43 Fernando Sor Variations on a Theme by Mozart, Op. 9 David Russell, guitar
Francisco Tárrega Recuerdos de la Alhambra Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Kenneth Sillito
Francisco Tárrega Grand Valse Daniel Benkõ, guitar
Joaquin Turina Sevillana, Op. 29 Andres Segovia, guitar
Joaquin Turina Soleares, No. 2 from Homanaje a Tárrega, op. 69 John Willams, guitar
Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 7 in e, G.451 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble
Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61 (finale) Elmar Oliveira, violin Principality of Asturias Symphonic Orchestra Maximiano Valdes
Carlos Guastavino 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 (finale) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron
Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Igor Stravinsky: Duo Concertante Movement 4: Gigue Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Marta Aznavoorian, piano
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade mélancolique in B-flat Minor, Op. 2 Ji Yoon Park, violin; Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Mikko Franck, conductor Auditorium, Radio France Broadcasting House, Paris, France
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Stephen Farrand from calling from Freeport, ME
Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Après un Reve) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Joseph Suk: Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 1 George Li, piano; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR
Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor Album: Sphinx Virtuosi Live in Concert White Pine Music 227 Music: 04:39
Alberto Ginastera: Impresiones de la Puna Alice K. Dade, flute; Scott Yoo and Aurelia Duca, violins; Clinton Dewing, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello Festival Mozaic, Mission San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo, CA
Maurice Ravel: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello Adam Golka, piano; Robert Uchida, violin; Madeleine Kabat, cello Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela No. 2 from Legends, Op. 22 Tamara Winston, English horn; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois (1910)
Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale (1852)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)
Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' (1914)
Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter (1950)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by our recurring guest host, pianist Orli Shaham, this program features a young violinist who won the prestigious Junior Sphinx Competition at the age of 12, a virtuosic and spooky piano duo performance of Danse Macabre by Camille Saint Saens by two teenagers from South Carolina … and a young bassoonist shares a touching story about the joy of finding a place where you belong
Amaryn Olmeda, 13, violin, from Loomis, CA performs excerpts from Tzigane by Maurice Ravel, Weicong Zhang, piano
Sam D’Amico, 17, bassoon, from Portland, ME performs Sonatine, Mvmt 2 by Alexandre Tansman, host Orli Shaham, piano
Lauren Kim, 16, flute, from Ridgefield, CT performs Fantasie, Op. 79 by Gabriel Faure, host Orli Shaham, piano
Célina Béthoux, 17, violin, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Peace by Jessie Montgomery, host Orli Shaham, piano
Zhanshuo Zhang, 16, from Greer, SC & Jennifer Centa, 18, piano duo from Simpsonville, SC performs Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns.
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in g (1893)
Henry Purcell: Timon of Athens: Curtain tune (1694)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)
Georges Bizet: Chants du Rhin (1866)
'PDQ Bach': Cantata 'Iphigenia in Brooklyn' S 53162
Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)
Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 1 in d (1864)
John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 (1720)
Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)
Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight
Dimitri Tiomkin: The High & the Mighty: Suite—London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Elmer Bernstein: Airplane: Suite--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
John Barry: Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
John Williams: E. T.: Flying Theme–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Henry Mancini: The Great Waldo Pepper: March–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Ron Goodwin: Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Lee Holdridge: The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Franz Waxman: The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1977 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including the two biggest hits, "Annie" and "Saturday Night Fever," but also a pair of Liza Minnelli musicals, the cult film based on "A Little Night Music," "I Love My Wife" and more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo-Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5 in F 'Egyptian' (1899)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Ladies' Triumph' (1791)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – The Last Night of the Proms
BBC Symphony Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor; BBC Symphony Chorus; BBC Singers; Lise Davidsen, soprano; Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello
Richard Strauss: Don Juan
Max Bruch: Kol nidrei Op 47
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser – ‘Dich, teure Halle’
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Easter Hymn
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Intermezzo
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth – ‘Vieni! t’affretta!’
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River
Traditional: Fantasia on British Sea Songs
Thomas Arne: Rule, Brittania!
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 ‘Land of Hope and Glory’
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem
Anonymous: The National Anthem
Traditional: Auld Lang Syne
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-Flat (1825)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Danza from 'Fantasía para un gentilhombre' (1954)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)
Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)
Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Convento di Sant' Anna (1996)
Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)
Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)