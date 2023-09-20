© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-21-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Charles Mingus    Changes One Duke Ellington's Sound of Love

      Jalen Baker Be Still    T'was

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Nutville

      Gregory Porter    Liquid Spirit     No Love Dying

      Bobby Watson      Beatitudes Beatitudes

      Tim Ray     Fire and Rain     Lawns

      Rodney Whitaker   Hidden Kingdom    The Child in the Womb

      Count Basie 88 Basie Street   Contractor's Blues

                  

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Voyage

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow Shades Of Rainbow

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    's Wonderful

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     Back O' Town Blues

      Jaz Sawyer/I Mayfield   20/20 Jordu

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   You're Ok

      Poncho Sanchez    Afro-Cuban Fantasy      Sambroso

       C Carinicas/ T Roberts Move Over   Wild Man Blues

      Zoot Sims   For Lady Day      I Cover The Waterfront

                  

      David Newman      Davey Blue  Cristo Redentor

      Duke Pearson      Wahoo ESP (Extrasensory Perception)

      Shawn Purcell     180   A Long Stroll

      Ray Bryant  This Is Ray Bryant      Manteca

      Michael Dease     Best Next Thing   Glory

      Ed Thigpen  #1    Is That So

      Brian Lynch Spheres of Influence    You Know I Care

      Mike Clark  Blues on Top      Willow Weep For Me

      Sara Gazarek/Josh Nelson      Dreaming in Blue  Blackbird/Bye Bye Blackbird

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

      Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough

      Kenny Barron      Green Chimneys    Don't Explain

      Kenny Werner      Monash Sessions   Follow Up

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath New Orleans

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Midnight Blue

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      Street Singer

      Cannonball Adderley     Things Are Getting Better     Sounds for Sid

                  

      Stan Getz   West Coast Jazz   Suddenly It's Spring

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Jam For Jimmy James

      Dave Goldberg     The Other Side    The Other Side

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Linda's Song

      Bobby Watson      From the Heart    Climbing the Stairs

      Rene Marie  Serene Renegade   Wishes

      Bar Khokba  Bar Khokba  Maskil

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Terra Nova

      S Jones/Ben Haughland   Road to Nowhere   Evening Song

                  

      Charlie Haden     In Angel City     Blue In Green

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      The red flower

      Kenny Garrett     Do Your Dance     Bossa

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Caravanserai

      Larry Goldings    Ramshackle Serenade     Mr. Meagles

      Miles Davis Porgy and Bess    I Loves You Porgy

      Art Farmer  When Farmer Met Gryce   Blue Lights

      Benny Golson      New Time, New Tet Grove's Groove

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Goin' To The Meetin'    Goin' To Meetin'

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: Overture (1809)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Mystical Songs: Easter (1911)

Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture (1958)

Blas Galindo: Suite 'Homenaje a Cervantes' (1947)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Gottfried Sonntag: Nibelungen March (1877)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Amy Beach: Autumn Song (1904)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927)

Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine (1935)

John Williams: Fanfare for a Special Occasion (1980)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)

Steve Reich: Duet (1994)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Isaiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of Britain March (1944)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (1800)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Tambourins (1739)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)

Claude Bolling: Invention (1975)

Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1720)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)

Béla Bartók: Divertimento for Strings (1939)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía (1920)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)

Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves (1915)

Robert Schumann: Pictures from the East (1848)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

John Williams: Solo: A Star Wars Story: The Adventures of Han (2018)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)

Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé (1934)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Malicious Daughters' (1791)

Emmanuel Chabrier: L'étoile: Overture (1877)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Holst: Symphony in F 'The Cotswolds' (1902)

Constant Lambert: Suite from 'Horoscope' Ballet (1937)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 in G (1778)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C (1951)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' (1925)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)

Arts & Culture