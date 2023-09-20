WCLV Program Guide 09-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Charles Mingus Changes One Duke Ellington's Sound of Love

Jalen Baker Be Still T'was

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Nutville

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying

Bobby Watson Beatitudes Beatitudes

Tim Ray Fire and Rain Lawns

Rodney Whitaker Hidden Kingdom The Child in the Womb

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Contractor's Blues

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Voyage

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Shades Of Rainbow

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing 's Wonderful

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn Back O' Town Blues

Jaz Sawyer/I Mayfield 20/20 Jordu

Brad Turner The Magnificent You're Ok

Poncho Sanchez Afro-Cuban Fantasy Sambroso

C Carinicas/ T Roberts Move Over Wild Man Blues

Zoot Sims For Lady Day I Cover The Waterfront

David Newman Davey Blue Cristo Redentor

Duke Pearson Wahoo ESP (Extrasensory Perception)

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

Ray Bryant This Is Ray Bryant Manteca

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Glory

Ed Thigpen #1 Is That So

Brian Lynch Spheres of Influence You Know I Care

Mike Clark Blues on Top Willow Weep For Me

Sara Gazarek/Josh Nelson Dreaming in Blue Blackbird/Bye Bye Blackbird

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough

Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Don't Explain

Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Follow Up

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath New Orleans

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Midnight Blue

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Street Singer

Cannonball Adderley Things Are Getting Better Sounds for Sid

Stan Getz West Coast Jazz Suddenly It's Spring

James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James

Dave Goldberg The Other Side The Other Side

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Linda's Song

Bobby Watson From the Heart Climbing the Stairs

Rene Marie Serene Renegade Wishes

Bar Khokba Bar Khokba Maskil

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Terra Nova

S Jones/Ben Haughland Road to Nowhere Evening Song

Charlie Haden In Angel City Blue In Green

Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower

Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai

Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Mr. Meagles

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess I Loves You Porgy

Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights

Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Grove's Groove

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To The Meetin' Goin' To Meetin'

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: Overture (1809)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Mystical Songs: Easter (1911)

Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture (1958)

Blas Galindo: Suite 'Homenaje a Cervantes' (1947)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Gottfried Sonntag: Nibelungen March (1877)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Amy Beach: Autumn Song (1904)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927)

Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine (1935)

John Williams: Fanfare for a Special Occasion (1980)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)

Steve Reich: Duet (1994)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Isaiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of Britain March (1944)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (1800)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Tambourins (1739)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)

Claude Bolling: Invention (1975)

Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1720)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)

Béla Bartók: Divertimento for Strings (1939)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía (1920)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)

Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves (1915)

Robert Schumann: Pictures from the East (1848)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

John Williams: Solo: A Star Wars Story: The Adventures of Han (2018)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)

Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé (1934)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Malicious Daughters' (1791)

Emmanuel Chabrier: L'étoile: Overture (1877)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Holst: Symphony in F 'The Cotswolds' (1902)

Constant Lambert: Suite from 'Horoscope' Ballet (1937)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 in G (1778)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C (1951)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' (1925)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)