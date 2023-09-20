[Airdate: September, 27, 2023]

Les Délices kicks off its 15th Anniversary Season with a collaboration with the Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble called "The Pow'r of Musick." WCLV's John Mills speaks with the directors of the two ensembles, Debra Nagy and Arianne Abela, about the program which blends the music of Henry Purcell with contemporary works.

THE POW’R OF MUSICK

Friday, September 29th, 2023 @ 7:30 pm

Lakewood Presbyterian Church

14502 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Saturday, September 30, 2023 @ 7:30 pm

Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music

11021 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106

Music is essential and powerful. It uplifts, comforts, thrills, and reflects some of our deepest emotions. An all-star team of vocalists from Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble joins Les Délices for this performance. Featuring a mix of music by Henry Purcell and living composers Jonathan Woody, Sydney Guillaume, and Caroline Shaw.

