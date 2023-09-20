© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Pow'r of Musick

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published September 20, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble
Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble

[Airdate: September, 27, 2023]
Les Délices kicks off its 15th Anniversary Season with a collaboration with the Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble called "The Pow'r of Musick." WCLV's John Mills speaks with the directors of the two ensembles, Debra Nagy and Arianne Abela, about the program which blends the music of Henry Purcell with contemporary works.

THE POW’R OF MUSICK

Friday, September 29th, 2023 @ 7:30 pm
Lakewood Presbyterian Church
14502 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Saturday, September 30, 2023 @ 7:30 pm
Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music
11021 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106

Music is essential and powerful. It uplifts, comforts, thrills, and reflects some of our deepest emotions. An all-star team of vocalists from Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble joins Les Délices for this performance. Featuring a mix of music by Henry Purcell and living composers Jonathan Woody, Sydney Guillaume, and Caroline Shaw.

Arts & Culture
John Mills
See stories by John Mills