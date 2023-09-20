© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews

SalonEra Sessions: Songs for Social Justice

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published September 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
Haitham Haidar (tenor) and Michael Walker (countertenor)
Les Délices
Haitham Haidar (tenor) and Michael Walker (countertenor)

[Airdate: September 21, 2023]
This Saturday, Les Délices is presenting an extenstion of their SalonEra series, a live performance called SalonEra Sessions: Songs for Social Justice. Les Délices' Artistic Director, Debra Nagy, speaks with WCLV's John Mills about this program.

SALONERA SESSIONS: SONGS FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE
Saturday, September 23, 2023 @ 3:00 pm
Heights Theater
2781 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

Renaissance lute songs, African American Spirituals, and traditional Lebanese melodies become vehicles for storytelling as Michael Walker (countertenor) and Haitham Haidar (tenor) explore themes of identity and representation, struggle and resilience, and community and belonging in this 75 minute concert and conversation.

Arts & Culture
John Mills
See stories by John Mills