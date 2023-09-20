[Airdate: September 21, 2023]

This Saturday, Les Délices is presenting an extenstion of their SalonEra series, a live performance called SalonEra Sessions: Songs for Social Justice. Les Délices' Artistic Director, Debra Nagy, speaks with WCLV's John Mills about this program.

SALONERA SESSIONS: SONGS FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE

Saturday, September 23, 2023 @ 3:00 pm

Heights Theater

2781 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

Renaissance lute songs, African American Spirituals, and traditional Lebanese melodies become vehicles for storytelling as Michael Walker (countertenor) and Haitham Haidar (tenor) explore themes of identity and representation, struggle and resilience, and community and belonging in this 75 minute concert and conversation.

