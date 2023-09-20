Gerardo Teissonnière Plays Schubert Impromptus

On October 6, pianist and CIM faculty Gerardo Teissonnière will release a new recording of the eight impromptus of Franz Schubert on the Steinway and Sons label. WCLV's John Mills spoke with him about the project, his history with the Music of Schubert, and his approach and interpretation.

“Franz Schubert has occupied a very special place in my heart since I first became acquainted with his chamber music and piano works. He has been my great friend ever since, and my love for his music only grew in scope after my studies with two disciples of the Austrian composer’s great champion and interpreter, Artur Schnabel. The Impromptus are an exemplary and important cornerstone of the entire piano literature, and a natural choice after my album of the last Beethoven sonatas.”



— Gerardo Teissonnière





Teissonnière will present a recital of Schubert impromptus alongside the final sonata of Beethoven on October 25 at CIM's Mixon Hall. More information about that performance can be found here.