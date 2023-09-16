WCLV Program Guide 09-18-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Art Blakey Freedom Rider Pisces
Joe Pass Quadrant Lady be good
Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember
Cecile McLorin Salvant For One To Love Stepsister's Lament
Emmet Cohen Future Stride Future Stride
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely
Wynton Marsalis Bolden Red Hot Mammas
Keith Jarrett Somewhere Tonight
Stan Getz People Time Night And Day
Vanessa Rubin Vanessa Rubin Sings Black Coffee
Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai
Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground
Hank Mobley Roll Call My Groove Your Move
Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum
Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam
Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Milestones
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air
Nica Carrington Times Like These All Alone M1
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Pannonica
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra The Music of Wayne Shorter Contemplation
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Omnipresent Cardiologist
Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Across The Track Blues
Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home The Scratch
Craig Davis Tone Painting Compadoo
Pepper Adams Critic's Choice Blackout Blues
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within
Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday
Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie
Artemis In Real Time Penelope
James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase
Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby (stereo)
Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven (stereo)
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight
Josh Lawrence Call Time 05 Cornbread
Chet Baker And Crew Chippyin'
Dizzy Gillespie The Ebullient Mr. Gillespie Constantinople
Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Love Vibes Adelaide
Clark Terry/Bob Brookmeyer Gingerbread Men Naptown
Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes
Marc Copland Someday Nardis
Bruce Barth Dedication Softly in a Garden Path
Rodney Whitaker Hidden Kingdom Repentance
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande (1727)
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Agnus Dei (1594)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)
Louis-Claude Daquin: The Cuckoo (1740)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Mikado' (1886)
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude (1958)
Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Malicious Daughters' (1791)
Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)
Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)
Michael Jackson: Billy Jean (1982)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop (1949)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Bacchanale (1915)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)
Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)
William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem (1610)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)
Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1905)
Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)
Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)
Gabriel Fauré: Papillon (1884)
Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)
Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 (1765)
Anderson & Roe: Ragtime alla Turca (2013)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)
Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 9 'Razumovsky No. 3' (1806)
John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 9 in A-Flat (1903)
Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)
Daryl Runswick: Gilbert and Sullivan Medley (1993)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava (1894)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat (1776)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1734)
George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Concerto Grosso (1739)
Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune: Suite (1926)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)
Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)
César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)
Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 (1989)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)
Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 in D 'Polish' (1875)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations (1820)
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)
Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Pie Jesu (1888)
Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental (1918)
Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By (1981)