WCLV Program Guide 09-18-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Blakey Freedom Rider Pisces

Joe Pass Quadrant Lady be good

Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One To Love Stepsister's Lament

Emmet Cohen Future Stride Future Stride

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely

Wynton Marsalis Bolden Red Hot Mammas

Keith Jarrett Somewhere Tonight

Stan Getz People Time Night And Day

Vanessa Rubin Vanessa Rubin Sings Black Coffee

Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Hank Mobley Roll Call My Groove Your Move

Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam

Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Milestones

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air

Nica Carrington Times Like These All Alone M1

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Pannonica

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra The Music of Wayne Shorter Contemplation

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Omnipresent Cardiologist

Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Across The Track Blues

Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home The Scratch

Craig Davis Tone Painting Compadoo

Pepper Adams Critic's Choice Blackout Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within

Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday

Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby (stereo)

Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven (stereo)

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

Josh Lawrence Call Time 05 Cornbread

Chet Baker And Crew Chippyin'

Dizzy Gillespie The Ebullient Mr. Gillespie Constantinople

Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Love Vibes Adelaide

Clark Terry/Bob Brookmeyer Gingerbread Men Naptown

Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes

Marc Copland Someday Nardis

Bruce Barth Dedication Softly in a Garden Path

Rodney Whitaker Hidden Kingdom Repentance

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande (1727)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Agnus Dei (1594)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Louis-Claude Daquin: The Cuckoo (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Mikado' (1886)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude (1958)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Malicious Daughters' (1791)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)

Michael Jackson: Billy Jean (1982)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop (1949)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Bacchanale (1915)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem (1610)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1905)

Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Gabriel Fauré: Papillon (1884)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 (1765)

Anderson & Roe: Ragtime alla Turca (2013)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 9 'Razumovsky No. 3' (1806)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 9 in A-Flat (1903)

Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Daryl Runswick: Gilbert and Sullivan Medley (1993)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava (1894)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat (1776)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1734)

George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune: Suite (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 (1989)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)

Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 in D 'Polish' (1875)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations (1820)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Pie Jesu (1888)

Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental (1918)

Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By (1981)