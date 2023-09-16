© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-18-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Art Blakey  Freedom Rider     Pisces

      Joe Pass    Quadrant    Lady be good

      Pete McCann      Without Question  I Can Remember

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  For One To Love   Stepsister's Lament

      Emmet Cohen Future Stride     Future Stride

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Catching Drift

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Sweet And Lovely

      Wynton Marsalis   Bolden      Red Hot Mammas

                  

      Keith Jarrett     Somewhere   Tonight

      Stan Getz   People Time Night And Day

      Vanessa Rubin     Vanessa Rubin Sings     Black Coffee

      Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency Uncommonly Ground

      Hank Mobley Roll Call   My Groove Your Move

      Matthew Fries     Lost Time   Continuum

      Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam

      Bill Evans  Waltz for Debby    Milestones

                  

      Connie Han  Secrets of Inanna Desert Air

      Nica Carrington   Times Like These  All Alone M1

      Frank Morgan      A Lovesome Thing  Pannonica

      Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra    The Music of Wayne Shorter    Contemplation

      Gregory Tardy     Sufficient Grace  The Omnipresent Cardiologist

      Duke Ellington    Blanton-Webster Years   Across The Track Blues

      Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home  The Scratch

      Craig Davis Tone Painting     Compadoo

      Pepper Adams      Critic's Choice   Blackout Blues

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  Prelude To Peace

      Scott Hamilton    Race Point  Chelsea Bridge

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     The Spirit Within

      Jimmy Rushing     Goin' To Chicago  Sent for You Yesterday

      Red Garland All Morning Long  They Can't Take That Away From Me

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important      A Beautiful Lie

      Artemis     In Real Time      Penelope

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Steeplechase

                  

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

      Behn Gillece      Still Doing Our Thing   Going On Well

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Sonny Rollins     And the Contemporary Leaders  I've Found A New Baby (stereo)

      Dexter Gordon     One Flight Up     Coppin' The Haven (stereo)

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Mary Stallings    Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time   05 Cornbread

      Chet Baker  And Crew    Chippyin'

                  

      Dizzy Gillespie   The Ebullient Mr. Gillespie   Constantinople

      Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Love Vibes     Adelaide

      Clark Terry/Bob Brookmeyer    Gingerbread Men    Naptown

      Emily Remler      East To Wes East To Wes

      Marc Copland      Someday     Nardis

      Bruce Barth Dedication  Softly in a Garden Path

      Rodney Whitaker   Hidden Kingdom    Repentance

      Ike Quebec  Blue and Sentimental    Minor Impulse

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande (1727)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Agnus Dei (1594)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Louis-Claude Daquin: The Cuckoo (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Mikado' (1886)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude (1958)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Malicious Daughters' (1791)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)

Michael Jackson: Billy Jean (1982)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop (1949)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Bacchanale (1915)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem (1610)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1905)

Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Gabriel Fauré: Papillon (1884)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 (1765)

Anderson & Roe: Ragtime alla Turca (2013)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 9 'Razumovsky No. 3' (1806)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 9 in A-Flat (1903)

Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Daryl Runswick: Gilbert and Sullivan Medley (1993)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava (1894)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat (1776)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1734)

George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune: Suite (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 (1989)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)

Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 in D 'Polish' (1875)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations (1820)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Pie Jesu (1888)

Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental (1918)

Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By (1981)

