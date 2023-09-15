WCLV Program Guide 09-17-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Blues for Smalls
Diego Figueiredo, My World, My Friend Ken
David Larsen – Ken Peplowski, The Peplowski Project, All the Things You Are
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Why Not
George Cables, Too Close for Comfort, Roses Poses
Heavy Hitters, Heavy Hitters, Cedar Land
Jason Keiser, Shaw’s Groove, Organ Grinder
Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Nat’s Blues
Joe Farnsworth, In What Direction Are You Headed?, Filters
Miki Yamanaka, Shades of Rainbow, That Ain’t Betty
Benny Golson, Quartet Live, Along Came Betty
Art Blakey, Moanin’, Moanin’
Anthony Branker, Spirit Songs, Parris in April
Count Basie, Live at Birdland, April in Paris
Mike Jones, Are You Sure…, On Green Dolphin Street
Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye
Dave McMurray, Grateful Dedication 2, China Cat Sunflower
Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, So What
Miles Davis, Someday My Prince Will Come, Someday My Prince Will Come
Marc Copland, Someday, Nardis
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye, Blackbird
Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz au Go Go Summertime
Freddie Hubbard, Albert Daily, James Spaulding, Bob Cunningham, Otis Ray Appleton, Ray Barretto Backlash Echoes of Blue
Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun
Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown
Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Georgia On My Mind
Danny Gatton, John Previti, Dave Elliott, Buddy Emmons Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyiro Lima Phil Woods Live Cheek to Cheek
Look What They've Done to My Song Ray Sings, Basie Swings Melanie Safka
Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Moon River
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini The Pink Panther Theme
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Soldier In the Rain
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Bill Stewart, Joe Lovano, Marc Cohen, Dave Holland Think Before You Think When You're Smiling
Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Giant Steps/On a Misty Night
Shirley Scott, Charles Davis, Virgil Jones, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Oasis Nature Boy
Robert Glasper, Mark Turner, Bilal, Vicente Archer, Damio Reid Canvas Chant
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something/Octopus's Garden/The End
Donny Hathaway, Robert Flack, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Captain Bill
Cyrus Chestnut, Chritian McBride, Lewis Nash, Stefon Harris Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vin
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre
Turtle Island Sting Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Seven Steps to Heaven
Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Whisper Not Bouncing With Bud
Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance Means and Ends
Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Vito Lesczak Ain't Necessarily So All The Things You Are
Toots Thielemans, Charlie Haden, Robben Ford, Peter Erskine, Jerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Take Five
Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica East of the Sun
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)
Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)
Michael Praetorius: Gloria from 'Missa gantz Teudsch' (1619)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts (1600)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Invitation to the Dance - Though the pipe organ itself may seem big and ponderous, its music will have your toes tapping
CARL MARIA von WEBER: Invitation to the Dance Boston University Symphonic Organ (Boston University, MA)
ANGELA KRAFT CROSS: Folk Hymn Fantasia on Lord of the Dance (1993) Angela Kraft Cross (2002 Dobson/Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, Los Angeles, CA)
PAMELA DECKER: La Danza (2017) Pamela Decker (1965 Flentrop/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, WA)
MAURICE DURUFLÉ (trans. Whitehead): Danse lente (ii.), fr Trois Danses, Op. 6 William Whitehead (Oberthür/Auxerre Cathedral, France)
DURUFLÉ (trans. Anderson): Tambourin (iii.), fr Trois Danses, Op. 6 Bryan Anderson (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Rice University, Houston, TX)
MAURICE RAVEL (trans. Figiani): La Valse Stephen Tharp (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday, Charles… Arvo, Gustav, and John! - Join Peter DuBois as we celebrate the birthdays of some significant composers of great sacred choral music the past couple of centuries! A special birthday edition of With Heart and Voice
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 8 'O come let us sing unto the Lord' (1718)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Remo Pignone: Como queriendo (1971)
Horacio Salgán: Don Agustín Bardi (1947)
Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria, O auctrix vite (1150)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)
Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Jenny Lin, piano
Reinhold Glière: Three Duets for Violin and Cello, Op. 39 Sarah Oates, violin; Amir Eldan, cello Maui Classical Music Festival, Makawao Union Church, Makawao, Maui, HI
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Danusha Goska calling from of Paterson, NJ
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 Movement 2 Adagio Daniel Barenboim, piano
Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat Major, Op. 117 Maxwell Quartet Bay Chamber Concerts, Rockport Opera House, Rockport, ME
13:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Eva Ollikainen, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4
Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Archora
Richard Strauss: Suite from Der Rosenkavalier
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47—Esa Pekka Salonen, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin
15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Live Membership Campaign Program: Commercial Recordings by Franz Welser-Most
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)
Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Franz Schubert: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1825)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)
Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)
Franz Schubert: Agnus Dei from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1885)
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded August 2021 - Featuring some of the most exciting performances out of From the Top’s archives, host Peter Dugan brings us From the Top’s 2021 Highlights Program. We take-in a powerful performance of the opening movement of Chopin’s Sonata No. 2 Opus 35 by a young pianist from L.A.; we meet a teenage guitarist who fled Iran for religious reasons and credits music for getting him through the toughest times at a refugee camp and we enjoy a 16-year-old violinist’s showy and charismatic performance of the Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman
Charlotte Marckx, 16, violin, from Bellevue, WA. Performs Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman
Parsa Sabet, 18, guitar, from Las Vegas, NV performs Recuerdos de la Alhambra by Francisco Tárrega and Danza in E Minor by Jorge Morel
Samuel Glicklich, 17, piano, from Los Angeles, CA performs Piano Sonata No. 2, Opus 35, Mvt 1 by Frédéric Chopin
Priyanka Gohal, 16, harp, from Jamestown, Indiana performs La Source, Op.23 by Albert Zabel
Duo Appassionato, piano duo, from the Music Institute of Chicago, Chicago Illinois with
Pianists Lauren Kim, 16 and Colin Song, 15 performs Variations on a Theme of Paganini for two pianos by Witold Lutoslawski (1913-1994)
Preston Jones, 17, baritone, from Fort Washington, Maryland performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)
20:00 SPECIAL Music for the Days of Awe with Mindy Ratner
Solomon Braslavsky (arr Bruce Ruben): M’chalkeil Chayim – Kathryn Andersen, violin; Steven Lyon, clarinet/Judith Clurman, cond
Paul Schoenfield: Achat Sha’alti – Carol Wincenc, flute; Paul Schoenfield, piano
Salamone Rossi: Lamnatseach ‘al hagitit mizmor l’David (Psalm 8) – New York Baroque/Eric Milnes, dir
Max Janowski (arr Raymond Goldstein): Avinu Malkeinu – Cantors Azi Schwartz, Shira Lissek and Rachel Brook; Alexander Scheirele, cello; Colin Fowler, piano
Alessandro Scarlatti: Agar et Ismaele Esiliati (excerpt) – Karina Gauvin (Sara); Nathaniel Watson (Abramo); Seattle Baroque/Byron Schenkman and Ingrid Matthews, dir
Igor Stravinsky: Abraham and Isaac (part 3: “And Abraham lifted up his eyes and looked”) – David Wilson-Johnson, bass-baritone; London Sinfonietta/Oliver Knussen, cond
Traditional: Four Shofar Sounds – Cantor Hans Bloemendal; BW de Jong, shofar
Joseph Kurland (arr Max Janowski): Hineni – Trevor Mitchell, cantor; Chicago a cappella
Traditional: Avinu Malkeynu (excerpt) – Rachel Van Voorhees, harp
Sarah Gurowitsch: Kol Nidrej – Dieter Klocker, clarinet; Vlach Quartet Prague
Judith Clurman (arr Ryan Nowlin): Ki Hineih Kachomer – James Cunningham, piano; Daniel Miller, cello; Essential Voices USA/Judith Clurman, cond
Louis Lewandowski: Ki K’shimcha – Hazzan Steven C. Berke; Madrigalchor der Hochschule fur Musik, Munchen
Traditional: El Nora Alilah – Galeet Dardashti and Divahn
Traditional: T’kiah g’dolah – Collegium Musicum Judaicum Amsterdam/Chaim Storosum, dir
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Ty Alan Emerson: Prospero on the Beach (from the ballet Caliban Ascendant) (2013) Assembly
Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth (2003) Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss, cond.
Jeffrey Quick: Trois Pièces de Salon Robert Sharpe, guitar
Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Leading Cities: Building Democracy and Governing in Ohio Today – A Conversation with: Justin Bibb, Aftab Pureval
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)
Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly
Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute (1620)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)