WCLV Program Guide 09-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Blues for Smalls

Diego Figueiredo, My World, My Friend Ken

David Larsen – Ken Peplowski, The Peplowski Project, All the Things You Are

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Why Not

George Cables, Too Close for Comfort, Roses Poses

Heavy Hitters, Heavy Hitters, Cedar Land

Jason Keiser, Shaw’s Groove, Organ Grinder

Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Nat’s Blues

Joe Farnsworth, In What Direction Are You Headed?, Filters

Miki Yamanaka, Shades of Rainbow, That Ain’t Betty

Benny Golson, Quartet Live, Along Came Betty

Art Blakey, Moanin’, Moanin’

Anthony Branker, Spirit Songs, Parris in April

Count Basie, Live at Birdland, April in Paris

Mike Jones, Are You Sure…, On Green Dolphin Street

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye

Dave McMurray, Grateful Dedication 2, China Cat Sunflower

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, So What

Miles Davis, Someday My Prince Will Come, Someday My Prince Will Come

Marc Copland, Someday, Nardis

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye, Blackbird

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz au Go Go Summertime

Freddie Hubbard, Albert Daily, James Spaulding, Bob Cunningham, Otis Ray Appleton, Ray Barretto Backlash Echoes of Blue

Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Georgia On My Mind

Danny Gatton, John Previti, Dave Elliott, Buddy Emmons Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyiro Lima Phil Woods Live Cheek to Cheek

Look What They've Done to My Song Ray Sings, Basie Swings Melanie Safka

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Moon River

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini The Pink Panther Theme

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Soldier In the Rain

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Bill Stewart, Joe Lovano, Marc Cohen, Dave Holland Think Before You Think When You're Smiling

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Giant Steps/On a Misty Night

Shirley Scott, Charles Davis, Virgil Jones, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Oasis Nature Boy

Robert Glasper, Mark Turner, Bilal, Vicente Archer, Damio Reid Canvas Chant

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something/Octopus's Garden/The End

Donny Hathaway, Robert Flack, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Captain Bill

Cyrus Chestnut, Chritian McBride, Lewis Nash, Stefon Harris Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vin

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Turtle Island Sting Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Seven Steps to Heaven

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Whisper Not Bouncing With Bud

Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance Means and Ends

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Vito Lesczak Ain't Necessarily So All The Things You Are

Toots Thielemans, Charlie Haden, Robben Ford, Peter Erskine, Jerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Take Five

Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica East of the Sun

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Michael Praetorius: Gloria from 'Missa gantz Teudsch' (1619)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts (1600)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Invitation to the Dance - Though the pipe organ itself may seem big and ponderous, its music will have your toes tapping

CARL MARIA von WEBER: Invitation to the Dance Boston University Symphonic Organ (Boston University, MA)

ANGELA KRAFT CROSS: Folk Hymn Fantasia on Lord of the Dance (1993) Angela Kraft Cross (2002 Dobson/Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, Los Angeles, CA)

PAMELA DECKER: La Danza (2017) Pamela Decker (1965 Flentrop/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, WA)

MAURICE DURUFLÉ (trans. Whitehead): Danse lente (ii.), fr Trois Danses, Op. 6 William Whitehead (Oberthür/Auxerre Cathedral, France)

DURUFLÉ (trans. Anderson): Tambourin (iii.), fr Trois Danses, Op. 6 Bryan Anderson (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Rice University, Houston, TX)

MAURICE RAVEL (trans. Figiani): La Valse Stephen Tharp (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday, Charles… Arvo, Gustav, and John! - Join Peter DuBois as we celebrate the birthdays of some significant composers of great sacred choral music the past couple of centuries! A special birthday edition of With Heart and Voice

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 8 'O come let us sing unto the Lord' (1718)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Remo Pignone: Como queriendo (1971)

Horacio Salgán: Don Agustín Bardi (1947)

Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria, O auctrix vite (1150)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Jenny Lin, piano

Reinhold Glière: Three Duets for Violin and Cello, Op. 39 Sarah Oates, violin; Amir Eldan, cello Maui Classical Music Festival, Makawao Union Church, Makawao, Maui, HI

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Danusha Goska calling from of Paterson, NJ

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 Movement 2 Adagio Daniel Barenboim, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat Major, Op. 117 Maxwell Quartet Bay Chamber Concerts, Rockport Opera House, Rockport, ME

13:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Eva Ollikainen, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Archora

Richard Strauss: Suite from Der Rosenkavalier

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47—Esa Pekka Salonen, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Live Membership Campaign Program: Commercial Recordings by Franz Welser-Most

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Franz Schubert: Agnus Dei from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded August 2021 - Featuring some of the most exciting performances out of From the Top’s archives, host Peter Dugan brings us From the Top’s 2021 Highlights Program. We take-in a powerful performance of the opening movement of Chopin’s Sonata No. 2 Opus 35 by a young pianist from L.A.; we meet a teenage guitarist who fled Iran for religious reasons and credits music for getting him through the toughest times at a refugee camp and we enjoy a 16-year-old violinist’s showy and charismatic performance of the Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman

Charlotte Marckx, 16, violin, from Bellevue, WA. Performs Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman

Parsa Sabet, 18, guitar, from Las Vegas, NV performs Recuerdos de la Alhambra by Francisco Tárrega and Danza in E Minor by Jorge Morel

Samuel Glicklich, 17, piano, from Los Angeles, CA performs Piano Sonata No. 2, Opus 35, Mvt 1 by Frédéric Chopin

Priyanka Gohal, 16, harp, from Jamestown, Indiana performs La Source, Op.23 by Albert Zabel

Duo Appassionato, piano duo, from the Music Institute of Chicago, Chicago Illinois with

Pianists Lauren Kim, 16 and Colin Song, 15 performs Variations on a Theme of Paganini for two pianos by Witold Lutoslawski (1913-1994)

Preston Jones, 17, baritone, from Fort Washington, Maryland performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

20:00 SPECIAL Music for the Days of Awe with Mindy Ratner

Solomon Braslavsky (arr Bruce Ruben): M’chalkeil Chayim – Kathryn Andersen, violin; Steven Lyon, clarinet/Judith Clurman, cond

Paul Schoenfield: Achat Sha’alti – Carol Wincenc, flute; Paul Schoenfield, piano

Salamone Rossi: Lamnatseach ‘al hagitit mizmor l’David (Psalm 8) – New York Baroque/Eric Milnes, dir

Max Janowski (arr Raymond Goldstein): Avinu Malkeinu – Cantors Azi Schwartz, Shira Lissek and Rachel Brook; Alexander Scheirele, cello; Colin Fowler, piano

Alessandro Scarlatti: Agar et Ismaele Esiliati (excerpt) – Karina Gauvin (Sara); Nathaniel Watson (Abramo); Seattle Baroque/Byron Schenkman and Ingrid Matthews, dir

Igor Stravinsky: Abraham and Isaac (part 3: “And Abraham lifted up his eyes and looked”) – David Wilson-Johnson, bass-baritone; London Sinfonietta/Oliver Knussen, cond

Traditional: Four Shofar Sounds – Cantor Hans Bloemendal; BW de Jong, shofar

Joseph Kurland (arr Max Janowski): Hineni – Trevor Mitchell, cantor; Chicago a cappella

Traditional: Avinu Malkeynu (excerpt) – Rachel Van Voorhees, harp

Sarah Gurowitsch: Kol Nidrej – Dieter Klocker, clarinet; Vlach Quartet Prague

Judith Clurman (arr Ryan Nowlin): Ki Hineih Kachomer – James Cunningham, piano; Daniel Miller, cello; Essential Voices USA/Judith Clurman, cond

Louis Lewandowski: Ki K’shimcha – Hazzan Steven C. Berke; Madrigalchor der Hochschule fur Musik, Munchen

Traditional: El Nora Alilah – Galeet Dardashti and Divahn

Traditional: T’kiah g’dolah – Collegium Musicum Judaicum Amsterdam/Chaim Storosum, dir

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Prospero on the Beach (from the ballet Caliban Ascendant) (2013) Assembly

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth (2003) Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss, cond.

Jeffrey Quick: Trois Pièces de Salon Robert Sharpe, guitar

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Leading Cities: Building Democracy and Governing in Ohio Today – A Conversation with: Justin Bibb, Aftab Pureval

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute (1620)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)