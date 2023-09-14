WCLV Program Guide 09-15-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jay Thomas Rapture Rapture

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Jazztet Moment to Moment Along Came Betty

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two Canter N.4

Charlie Hunter Songs From the Analog Playground Day Is Done

Brandee Younger Brand New Life If It's Magic

Olu Dara In The World Bubber (If Only)

Wynton Marsalis Unforgiveable Blackness Fire In The Night

Greg Fishman So You Say Harlem Avenue

Christian McBride Bringing It I Thought About You

Oscar Peterson What's Up? Soft Winds

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard Squeeze Me

Dena DeRose Travelin' Light How Little We Know

Eric Jacobson Discover Sir John

Herbie Hancock Emperyean Isles Cantaloupe Island

Jessica Williams All Alone Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It Decision

Sonny Rollins Brass/Trio Grand Street

Steve Davis Correlations Newbie

Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Easy Peasy

Roger Kellaway I Was There Beyond the Sea

Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Ain't Misbehavin'

Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed The News and the Weather

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Blues And I

Modern Jazz Quartet Django Milano

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie

Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music

Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder

Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Man From Monterey

Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Bright Mississippi (take 1)

Ron Carter Stardust The Man I Love

Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength

John La Barbara Grooveyard K's Delight

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunset [Remastered 2014]

Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye

Jeremy Pelt The Art if Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind

Andy Bey Shades of Blue Midnight Blue

Dave Burrell Jelly Roll Joys Giant Steps [ 01 ]

Ken Peplowski Grenadilla Palisades

Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Until Tomorrow

Gerry Mulligan Meets Ben Webster The Cat Walk

James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Idle Moments

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Totem Pole

Horace Silver Song for My Father Sanctimonious Sam

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' (1880)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Dr. Gradus ad Parnassum (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 5 (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)

Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite: The Last Rose of Summer (1947)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)

Percy Grainger: The Lost Lady Found (1910)

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York (1944)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)

Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture (1825)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G (1728)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante in E-Flat (1819)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Horatio Parker: Reverie from 'Six Lyrics' (1891)

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in C (1732)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

Jenö Hubay: Hejre Kati (1890)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1880)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Isaac Albéniz: España (1890)

Luis Bacalov: Il Postino: Theme (1994)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Brian Dykstra: Lemon Grass Rag (2004)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign (1739)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' (1844)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 55 in E-Flat 'Schoolmaster' (1774)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)

Camargo Guàrnieri: Brazilian Dance (1928)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Frank Martin: Petite Symphonie Concertante (1945)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)

Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words (1974)

César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)

Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)