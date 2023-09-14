WCLV Program Guide 09-15-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jay Thomas Rapture Rapture
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Jazztet Moment to Moment Along Came Betty
Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty
Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions
Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two Canter N.4
Charlie Hunter Songs From the Analog Playground Day Is Done
Brandee Younger Brand New Life If It's Magic
Olu Dara In The World Bubber (If Only)
Wynton Marsalis Unforgiveable Blackness Fire In The Night
Greg Fishman So You Say Harlem Avenue
Christian McBride Bringing It I Thought About You
Oscar Peterson What's Up? Soft Winds
Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard Squeeze Me
Dena DeRose Travelin' Light How Little We Know
Eric Jacobson Discover Sir John
Herbie Hancock Emperyean Isles Cantaloupe Island
Jessica Williams All Alone Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It Decision
Sonny Rollins Brass/Trio Grand Street
Steve Davis Correlations Newbie
Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Easy Peasy
Roger Kellaway I Was There Beyond the Sea
Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Ain't Misbehavin'
Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed The News and the Weather
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Blues And I
Modern Jazz Quartet Django Milano
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints
Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song
Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie
Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music
Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder
Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Man From Monterey
Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Bright Mississippi (take 1)
Ron Carter Stardust The Man I Love
Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength
John La Barbara Grooveyard K's Delight
Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunset [Remastered 2014]
Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye
Jeremy Pelt The Art if Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind
Andy Bey Shades of Blue Midnight Blue
Dave Burrell Jelly Roll Joys Giant Steps [ 01 ]
Ken Peplowski Grenadilla Palisades
Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Until Tomorrow
Gerry Mulligan Meets Ben Webster The Cat Walk
James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Idle Moments
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Totem Pole
Horace Silver Song for My Father Sanctimonious Sam
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' (1880)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Dr. Gradus ad Parnassum (1908)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 5 (1717)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1801)
Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)
John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)
Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite: The Last Rose of Summer (1947)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)
Percy Grainger: The Lost Lady Found (1910)
Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York (1944)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)
Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)
José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)
Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture (1825)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G (1728)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)
Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)
Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante in E-Flat (1819)
Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Horatio Parker: Reverie from 'Six Lyrics' (1891)
Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)
Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)
Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in C (1732)
Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)
Jenö Hubay: Hejre Kati (1890)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1880)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
Isaac Albéniz: España (1890)
Luis Bacalov: Il Postino: Theme (1994)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)
Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Brian Dykstra: Lemon Grass Rag (2004)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign (1739)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)
Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' (1844)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 55 in E-Flat 'Schoolmaster' (1774)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)
Camargo Guàrnieri: Brazilian Dance (1928)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Frank Martin: Petite Symphonie Concertante (1945)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)
Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)
Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)
Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)
Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)
Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words (1974)
César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)
Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)