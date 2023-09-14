© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 09-15-2023

WCLV Program Guide 09-15-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jay Thomas  Rapture     Rapture

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

      Jazztet     Moment to Moment  Along Came Betty

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty

      Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi       Admonitions

      Kenny Wheeler     It Takes Two      Canter N.4

      Charlie Hunter    Songs From the Analog Playground    Day Is Done

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    If It's Magic

                  

      Olu Dara    In The World      Bubber (If Only)

      Wynton Marsalis   Unforgiveable Blackness Fire In The Night

      Greg Fishman      So You Say  Harlem Avenue

      Christian McBride Bringing It I Thought About You

      Oscar Peterson    What's Up?  Soft Winds

      Bill Mays   Live at the Jazz Standard     Squeeze Me

      Dena DeRose Travelin' Light   How Little We Know

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Sir John

      Herbie Hancock    Emperyean Isles   Cantaloupe Island

      Jessica Williams  All Alone   Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

                  

      Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      Decision

      Sonny Rollins     Brass/Trio  Grand Street

      Steve Davis Correlations      Newbie

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Easy Peasy

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There Beyond the Sea

      Marcus Printup    Nocturnal Traces  Ain't Misbehavin'

      Jack Montrose     Arranged/Played/Composed      The News and the Weather

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      The Blues And I

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Django      Milano

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

      Marshall Gilkes   Cyclic Journey    Part I First Light

      Chris Glassman    Living The Dream  Blossom

      Frank Morgan      A Lovesome Thing  Footprints

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Ghost Song  Moon Song

      Harold Land Take Aim    Blue Nellie

      Carmen McRae      Any Old Time      I Hear Music

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Jacob's Ladder

      Gil Fuller  Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra   Man From Monterey

                  

      Thelonious Monk   Monk's Dream      Bright Mississippi (take 1)

      Ron Carter  Stardust    The Man I Love

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Wavelength

      John La Barbara   Grooveyard  K's Delight

      Kenny Dorham      Whistle Stop      Sunset [Remastered 2014]

      Michael Dease     Reaching Out      The Chameleon Eye

      Jeremy Pelt The Art if Intimacy Vol 2     Slow Hot Wind

      Andy Bey    Shades of Blue    Midnight Blue

      Dave Burrell      Jelly Roll Joys   Giant Steps [ 01 ]

                  

      Ken Peplowski     Grenadilla  Palisades

      Kenny Garrett     Introducing Kenny Garrett     Until Tomorrow

      Gerry Mulligan    Meets Ben Webster The Cat Walk

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Frozen Mist

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Idle Moments

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Totem Pole

      Horace Silver     Song for My Father      Sanctimonious Sam

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' (1880)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Dr. Gradus ad Parnassum (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 5 (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)

Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite: The Last Rose of Summer (1947)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)

Percy Grainger: The Lost Lady Found (1910)

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York (1944)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)

Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture (1825)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G (1728)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante in E-Flat (1819)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Horatio Parker: Reverie from 'Six Lyrics' (1891)

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in C (1732)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

Jenö Hubay: Hejre Kati (1890)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1880)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Isaac Albéniz: España (1890)

Luis Bacalov: Il Postino: Theme (1994)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Brian Dykstra: Lemon Grass Rag (2004)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign (1739)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' (1844)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 55 in E-Flat 'Schoolmaster' (1774)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)

Camargo Guàrnieri: Brazilian Dance (1928)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Frank Martin: Petite Symphonie Concertante (1945)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)

Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words (1974)

César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)

Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)

