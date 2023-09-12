WCLV Program Guide 09-13-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Legend Has It
Frank Kimbrough Play Regeneration
Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn Sleep
Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn Back O' Town Blues
Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn No One Else But You
Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment
Vanessa Rubin Pastiche Mosaic
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Looking Back
Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque
Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Industrielle
Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here
John Hicks Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child
Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad Lotus Eaters
Charles Earland I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin' Tell It Like It Is
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely
Warren Wolf Convergence Montara
Larry Willis How Can You Keep the Music Playing Dance Cadaverous
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3
Sonny Rollins Moving Out More Than You Know
Sarah Vaughn The Lonely Hours Solitude
Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know? Love and Respect
VA Here it Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)
David Hazeltine For All We Know My Ship
Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Bill Charlap Written in the Stars One For My Baby
Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then
Saturn Quartet Luz Mitsuda
Chris Keefe Opening Chobim
Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Telefunken Blues
Oliver Nelson Soul Battle Soul Street
Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep a Rollin' Spiritual
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wabash Blues
Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)
George Coleman Live at Smalls Jazz Club Nearness of You
Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy
Pete McCann Without Question January
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn
McCoy Tyner Today and Tomorrow Five Spot After Dark
Montgomery Brothers In Canada Jeannine
Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn Vignette
Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn I'm Coming Virginia
Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn I Double Dare You
Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer Lady Day
Dave McKenna Sunset and the Mockingbird Sunset & the Mockingbird
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)
Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1839)
Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Grand Valse (1864)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 84 (1786)
Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)
Georgs Pelécis: Concertino Bianco (1984)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)
Clara Schumann: Piano Sonata in g (1842)
Maurice Jarre: Dead Poet's Society: Themes (1989)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)
Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat (1855)
Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)
Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)
Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)
Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A (1789)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)
Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1855)
Clara Schumann: Romance (1855)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in E-Flat 'St. Anne' (1739)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet (1936)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Vladimir Cosma: The 7th Target: Le Concerto de Berlin (1984)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)
Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 87 (1785)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E-Flat 'Storm at Sea' (1725)
Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude (1867)
Georges Auric: Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon (1936)
Antonín Dvorák: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 8 (1889)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1816)
Percy Fletcher: Bal masqué (1914)
Edward White: Puffin' Billy (1952)
Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)
20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, JoAnn Falletta, guest conductor; Karisa Chiu, violin, student artist
Adolphus Hailstork (b. 1941) : Three Spirituals
Peter Tchaikovsky (1840–1893): Violin Concerto in D Op 35
Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904): Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
William Walker: Amazing Grace (1835)
Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)
Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été (1856)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin' for the World'
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier