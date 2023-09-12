© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-13-2023

Published September 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Legend Has It

      Frank Kimbrough   Play Regeneration

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live At The Ear Inn     Sleep

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live At The Ear Inn     Back O' Town Blues

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live At The Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Horace Silver     HoraceScope HoraceScope

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Judgment

      Vanessa Rubin     Pastiche    Mosaic

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Looking Back

                  

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Statuesque

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      Industrielle

      Adam Levy   Spry  Your Name Here

      John Hicks  Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child

      Fred Hersch Passion Flower    Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad Lotus Eaters

      Charles Earland   I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin'    Tell It Like It Is

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Sweet And Lovely

      Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

                  

      Larry Willis      How Can You Keep the Music Playing  Dance Cadaverous

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Mike Murley Taking Flight     Phrase 3

      Sonny Rollins     Moving Out  More Than You Know

      Sarah Vaughn      The Lonely Hours  Solitude

      Lucky Thompson    Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know?   Love and Respect

      VA    Here it Is  Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

      David Hazeltine   For All We Know   My Ship

      Kenny Burrell     Midnight Blue     Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Bill Charlap      Written in the Stars    One For My Baby

      Santi Debriano    Ashanti     Till Then

      Saturn Quartet    Luz   Mitsuda

      Chris Keefe Opening     Chobim

      Kenny Clarke      Telefunken Blues  Telefunken Blues

      Oliver Nelson     Soul Battle Soul Street

      Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep a Rollin'   Spiritual

                  

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Wabash Blues

      Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra    Gennett Suite     Grandpa's Spells

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

      George Coleman    Live at Smalls Jazz Club      Nearness of You

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Weezy

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island  Listen To The Dawn

                  

      McCoy Tyner Today and Tomorrow      Five Spot After Dark

      Montgomery Brothers     In Canada   Jeannine

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live At The Ear Inn     Vignette

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live At The Ear Inn     I'm Coming Virginia

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live At The Ear Inn     I Double Dare You

      Wayne Shorter     The Soothsayer    Lady Day

      Dave McKenna      Sunset and the Mockingbird    Sunset & the Mockingbird

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)

Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1839)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Grand Valse (1864)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 84 (1786)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Georgs Pelécis: Concertino Bianco (1984)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)

Clara Schumann: Piano Sonata in g (1842)

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poet's Society: Themes (1989)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat (1855)

Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A (1789)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)

Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1855)

Clara Schumann: Romance (1855)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in E-Flat 'St. Anne' (1739)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet (1936)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Vladimir Cosma: The 7th Target: Le Concerto de Berlin (1984)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 87 (1785)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E-Flat 'Storm at Sea' (1725)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude (1867)

Georges Auric: Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon (1936)

Antonín Dvorák: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1816)

Percy Fletcher: Bal masqué (1914)

Edward White: Puffin' Billy (1952)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, JoAnn Falletta, guest conductor; Karisa Chiu, violin, student artist

Adolphus Hailstork (b. 1941) : Three Spirituals

Peter Tchaikovsky (1840–1893): Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904): Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

William Walker: Amazing Grace (1835)

Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)

Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été (1856)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin' for the World'

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Arts & Culture