WCLV Program Guide 09-13-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Legend Has It

Frank Kimbrough Play Regeneration

Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn Sleep

Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn Back O' Town Blues

Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn No One Else But You

Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment

Vanessa Rubin Pastiche Mosaic

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Looking Back

Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Industrielle

Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here

John Hicks Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child

Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad Lotus Eaters

Charles Earland I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin' Tell It Like It Is

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely

Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

Larry Willis How Can You Keep the Music Playing Dance Cadaverous

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3

Sonny Rollins Moving Out More Than You Know

Sarah Vaughn The Lonely Hours Solitude

Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know? Love and Respect

VA Here it Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

David Hazeltine For All We Know My Ship

Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Charlap Written in the Stars One For My Baby

Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then

Saturn Quartet Luz Mitsuda

Chris Keefe Opening Chobim

Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Telefunken Blues

Oliver Nelson Soul Battle Soul Street

Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep a Rollin' Spiritual

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wabash Blues

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

George Coleman Live at Smalls Jazz Club Nearness of You

Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy

Pete McCann Without Question January

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

McCoy Tyner Today and Tomorrow Five Spot After Dark

Montgomery Brothers In Canada Jeannine

Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn Vignette

Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn I'm Coming Virginia

Jon-Erik Kellso Live At The Ear Inn I Double Dare You

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer Lady Day

Dave McKenna Sunset and the Mockingbird Sunset & the Mockingbird

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)

Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1839)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Grand Valse (1864)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 84 (1786)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Georgs Pelécis: Concertino Bianco (1984)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)

Clara Schumann: Piano Sonata in g (1842)

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poet's Society: Themes (1989)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat (1855)

Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A (1789)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)

Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1855)

Clara Schumann: Romance (1855)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in E-Flat 'St. Anne' (1739)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet (1936)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Vladimir Cosma: The 7th Target: Le Concerto de Berlin (1984)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 87 (1785)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E-Flat 'Storm at Sea' (1725)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude (1867)

Georges Auric: Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon (1936)

Antonín Dvorák: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1816)

Percy Fletcher: Bal masqué (1914)

Edward White: Puffin' Billy (1952)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, JoAnn Falletta, guest conductor; Karisa Chiu, violin, student artist

Adolphus Hailstork (b. 1941) : Three Spirituals

Peter Tchaikovsky (1840–1893): Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904): Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

William Walker: Amazing Grace (1835)

Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)

Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été (1856)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin' for the World'

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier