Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-12-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 12, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marc Copland      Someday     The Ballad Dukish

      George Coleman    The Quartet You've Changed

      Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders     Invocation

      Alan Ferber Up High/Down Low  Violet Soul

      Joe Henderson     Power to the People     Black Narcissus

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     Sauté

      Anthony Branker   Spirit Songs      Chant For Peace Eternal

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Lush Life

                  

      Lee Morgan  Tom Cat     Exotique

      Jimmy Heath Really Big  Big P

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow Song For Mary Lou

      Oliva Van Goor    Don't be Mad at Me      I Can Tell

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

      Wycliffe Gordon   Cone's Coup Cruise Blues

      Mark Masters      Ellington Saxophone Encounters      Get Ready

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You

      Lester Young      Pres and Teddy    Taking A Chance On Love

                  

      Bob Brookmeyer    The Street Swingers     Street Swingers

      Mariel Bildstein   Backbone    Monaco

      Claudio Roditi    341   Springdale

      Roberta Brenza    It's My turn to Color   Les Feuilles Mortes

      McCoy Tyner New York Reunion  Miss Bea

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Matador

      Walt Weiskopf     Diamonds and Other Jewels     Other Jewels

      Behn Gillece      Parallel Universe Candle In The Dark

      Sahib Shihab      And the Danish Radio Jazz Group     DiDa

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track        

Thomas Clausen    Back2Basics Walkin'

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

      Dave Young  Mantra      Mantra

      Ben Markey  Clockwise   Holy Land

      Mary Stallings    Feeking Good      Close Your Eyes

      Jason Marshall    New Beginnings    Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

      Bill Frisell      Four  Waltz For Hal Wilner

      Michael Dease     Reaching Out      The Chameleon Eye

      Clifford Lamb     Blues and Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

      Gary Burton Face To Face      Eiderdown

                  

      P Metheny/B Mehldau     Metheny/Mehldau   Bachelors III

      Khan Jamal  Unsung Heroes     Unsung Heroes

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Freddie Hubbard   Blue Spirits      Blue Spirits

      Blue Mitchell     The Cup Bearers   Capers

      Carmen McCrae     Sings Great American Songwriters    Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    Doxy

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Wind Up

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Be Still

                  

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    Two Sleepy People

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Bass Up Front

      John Coltrane     Soultrane   I Want To Talk About You

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong      Ella & Louis      Cheek to Cheek

      Steve Kuhn  Oceans in the Sky The Island

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Sleeping Tiger

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 3 (1881)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1739)

John C. Heed: March 'In Storm and Sunshine' (1885)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Anton Arensky: Fantasia on Russian Folksongs (1899)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' (1953)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 in A (1785)

Hans Zimmer: Inception: Time (2010)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Der Schmetterling (1820)

Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (1817)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Gustav Mahler: Veni creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 (1910)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz (1959)

Rodion Shchedrin: Prelude No. 16 'Basso ostinato' (1961)

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C (1769)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Leopold Stokowski: Love Night & Transfiguration from Wagner's 'Tristan & Isolde'

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture (1919)

Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria (1906)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Alan Hovhaness: Allegretto from Symphony No. 22 'City of Light' (1971)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 in E-Flat (1786)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)

David Arnold: The World is Not Enough: Theme (1999)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer (2010)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude pathétique (1906)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'The Man I Love' (1973)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)

Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A (1886)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in F (1740)

Dolores White: Toccata

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)

Carl Nielsen: Little Suite (1888)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Andante from Piano Sonata in A (1758)

Traditional: Afton Water

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves (1946/1945)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g 'La Notte' (1728)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

