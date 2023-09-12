WCLV Program Guide 09-12-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Marc Copland Someday The Ballad Dukish
George Coleman The Quartet You've Changed
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Invocation
Alan Ferber Up High/Down Low Violet Soul
Joe Henderson Power to the People Black Narcissus
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Sauté
Anthony Branker Spirit Songs Chant For Peace Eternal
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Lush Life
Lee Morgan Tom Cat Exotique
Jimmy Heath Really Big Big P
Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song For Mary Lou
Oliva Van Goor Don't be Mad at Me I Can Tell
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown
Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Cruise Blues
Mark Masters Ellington Saxophone Encounters Get Ready
Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You
Lester Young Pres and Teddy Taking A Chance On Love
Bob Brookmeyer The Street Swingers Street Swingers
Mariel Bildstein Backbone Monaco
Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale
Roberta Brenza It's My turn to Color Les Feuilles Mortes
McCoy Tyner New York Reunion Miss Bea
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Other Jewels
Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Candle In The Dark
Sahib Shihab And the Danish Radio Jazz Group DiDa
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'
Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step
Dave Young Mantra Mantra
Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land
Mary Stallings Feeking Good Close Your Eyes
Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye
Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New York Blues & Hues New York
Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown
P Metheny/B Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Bachelors III
Khan Jamal Unsung Heroes Unsung Heroes
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits
Blue Mitchell The Cup Bearers Capers
Carmen McCrae Sings Great American Songwriters Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing Doxy
Christine Jensen Day Moon Wind Up
Jalen Baker Be Still Be Still
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front
John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze
E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek
Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 3 (1881)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1739)
John C. Heed: March 'In Storm and Sunshine' (1885)
Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)
Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Anton Arensky: Fantasia on Russian Folksongs (1899)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 86 (1786)
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)
Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' (1953)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)
William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)
Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 in A (1785)
Hans Zimmer: Inception: Time (2010)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Schubert: Der Schmetterling (1820)
Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (1817)
Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)
Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)
Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
Gustav Mahler: Veni creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 (1910)
Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz (1959)
Rodion Shchedrin: Prelude No. 16 'Basso ostinato' (1961)
Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C (1769)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)
Leopold Stokowski: Love Night & Transfiguration from Wagner's 'Tristan & Isolde'
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture (1919)
Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria (1906)
Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)
Alan Hovhaness: Allegretto from Symphony No. 22 'City of Light' (1971)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 in E-Flat (1786)
Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)
George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)
David Arnold: The World is Not Enough: Theme (1999)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer (2010)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 1 (1800)
Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)
Cécile Chaminade: Etude pathétique (1906)
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'The Man I Love' (1973)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)
Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A (1886)
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in F (1740)
Dolores White: Toccata
Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932)
Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)
Carl Nielsen: Little Suite (1888)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Andante from Piano Sonata in A (1758)
Traditional: Afton Water
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves (1946/1945)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g 'La Notte' (1728)
Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)
Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)