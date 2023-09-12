WCLV Program Guide 09-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marc Copland Someday The Ballad Dukish

George Coleman The Quartet You've Changed

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Invocation

Alan Ferber Up High/Down Low Violet Soul

Joe Henderson Power to the People Black Narcissus

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Sauté

Anthony Branker Spirit Songs Chant For Peace Eternal

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Lush Life

Lee Morgan Tom Cat Exotique

Jimmy Heath Really Big Big P

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song For Mary Lou

Oliva Van Goor Don't be Mad at Me I Can Tell

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Cruise Blues

Mark Masters Ellington Saxophone Encounters Get Ready

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You

Lester Young Pres and Teddy Taking A Chance On Love

Bob Brookmeyer The Street Swingers Street Swingers

Mariel Bildstein Backbone Monaco

Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale

Roberta Brenza It's My turn to Color Les Feuilles Mortes

McCoy Tyner New York Reunion Miss Bea

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Other Jewels

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Candle In The Dark

Sahib Shihab And the Danish Radio Jazz Group DiDa

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'

Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

Dave Young Mantra Mantra

Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land

Mary Stallings Feeking Good Close Your Eyes

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye

Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown

P Metheny/B Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Bachelors III

Khan Jamal Unsung Heroes Unsung Heroes

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits

Blue Mitchell The Cup Bearers Capers

Carmen McCrae Sings Great American Songwriters Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing Doxy

Christine Jensen Day Moon Wind Up

Jalen Baker Be Still Be Still

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front

John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 3 (1881)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1739)

John C. Heed: March 'In Storm and Sunshine' (1885)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Anton Arensky: Fantasia on Russian Folksongs (1899)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' (1953)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 in A (1785)

Hans Zimmer: Inception: Time (2010)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Der Schmetterling (1820)

Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (1817)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Gustav Mahler: Veni creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 (1910)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz (1959)

Rodion Shchedrin: Prelude No. 16 'Basso ostinato' (1961)

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C (1769)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Leopold Stokowski: Love Night & Transfiguration from Wagner's 'Tristan & Isolde'

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture (1919)

Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria (1906)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Alan Hovhaness: Allegretto from Symphony No. 22 'City of Light' (1971)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 in E-Flat (1786)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)

David Arnold: The World is Not Enough: Theme (1999)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer (2010)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude pathétique (1906)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'The Man I Love' (1973)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)

Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A (1886)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in F (1740)

Dolores White: Toccata

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)

Carl Nielsen: Little Suite (1888)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Andante from Piano Sonata in A (1758)

Traditional: Afton Water

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves (1946/1945)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g 'La Notte' (1728)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)