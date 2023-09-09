WCLV Program Guide 09-10-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Steven Feifke, Catalyst, The Promised Land

Michael Davis, Open City, Open City

John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, Traneness

Pat LaBarbera, Trane of Thought, 26-2

Duke Ellington – John Coltrane, Duke Ellington and John Coltrane, Take the Coltrane

Joel Haynes, The Return, Tomorrow Never Knows

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, Blues

Wes Montgomery, Smokin’ at the Half Note, No Blues

Charles Mingus, Jazz Portraits, No Private Income Blues

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, K8 + BYU$ (sic)

Greg Abate – Paul del Nero, Reunion, Maria’s Ocean

Matt Otto, Umbra, Esthesis

Esthesis Quartet, Time Zones, Brush Fire

Gaea Schell, In Your Own Sweet Way, Perplexity

Ray Vega – Thomas Marriott, East-West Trumpet Summit, Front Row Family

Orrin Evans, The Red Door, The Good Life

Geof Bradfield, Quaver, Solid Jackson

Joe Locke, Makram, Makram

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Look of Love

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Caravan

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Orlando Rodrigues, Joe Farnsworth, Robert Rucker Live at the House of Tribes You Don't Know What Love Is

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title

Gary Burton, Makoto Ozone, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits Fleurette Africaine

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley Little Unhappy Boy

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker, Houston Person, Virgil Jones, Charles Davis Oasis Blues Everywhere

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve Laspina Something Special Something Special

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley Unit 7

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 A Lot of Livin' To Do

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Sail Away

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Keepin' Out of Mischief Now

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Dexter Gordon, Donald Byrd, Kenny Drew, Neils-Hanning Orsted Pedersen, Art Taylor Dexter Gordon: Ballads Darn That Dream

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits The Beatles

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Eleanor Rigby

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Sympohnette Plays Mancini Moon River

T.S. Monk Big Band Monk On Monk In Walked Bud

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Blue Monk

Karrin Allyson, Ed Howard Round Midnight Round Midnight

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin' It Right Shades of Thelonious

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Broto Roy, Steve Davis, Eric Alexander, Steve Wilson, Jim Rotundi Soul Grooves Too High

Phil Woods, mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Harry Leahey, Alyiro Lima Live Superwoman

Maceo Parker, WDR Big Band Cologne Soul Classics I Wish

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Bag

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève (1854)

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus (1837)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass (1868)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Music - A reflection on the diverse styles by which American composer express themselves

MICHAEL BURKHARDT: Variations, All Glory, Laud and Honor Michael Burkhardt (1988 Casavant/Christ College Chapel, Irvine, CA)

SAMUEL ADLER: Recitative Robert Noehren (1966 Noehren/1st Baptist Church, Ann Arbor, MI)

PAUL MANZ: God of Grace Dan Miller (1990 Möller/Calvary Church, Charlotte, NC)

MICHAEL DAUGHERTY: Once Upon a Castle (revised version) Nashville Symphony Orchestra/Giancarlo Guerrero; Paul Jacobs (2007 Schoenstein/Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Back to School - August and September beckon students back to school, and on the next With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share wonderful sacred music featuring choirs from secondary schools and colleges both in the US and the UK. Sharpen your pencils!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Suite (1684)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738)

J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss: Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue (1720)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Franz Schubert: Sanctus from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 in E-Flat (1786)

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella (1859)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Frederic Hand: Four Sephardic Songs (1996)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Paavo Jarvi, conductor Album: Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2; Dances from Aleko; Scherzo

Astor Piazzolla: Adios Nonino JP Jofre, bandoneon; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Ken Meyer, guitar; Esther Park, piano; Greg Robbins, bass Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ivan Plis calling from Washington D.C.

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7 Movement 3 Precipitato Yefim Bronfman, piano Album: Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas Nos. 7 & 8 Sony 44680 Music: 3:16

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B minor, D. 759 "Unfinished" Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in c minor K. 406 Movement 2: Andante Dover Quartet; Michael Tree, viola

Joachim Raff: Cavatina, from Six Morceaux No. 3, op. 85 Sherniyaz Mussakhan, violin; Swiss Orchestra; Lena-Lisa Wustendorfer, conductor 12 Concerts from Switzerland, Andermatt Concert Hall, Andermatt, Switzerland

Camille Saint-Saens: Morceau de Concert for Horn and Piano, Op. 94 Jeffrey Fair, horn; Paige Roberts Molloy, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. Ignaz Lachner: Piano Concerto No 17 in G Major Orli Shaham, piano; The Parker Quartet; Luca Lombardi, bass Chamber Music Athens Festival, Bernard Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Philippe Jordan, conductor; Martin Chalifour, violin

Antonin Dvorak: Violin Concerto

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite—Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Moshi Tang, violin (Concerto Competition winner) – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/20/2022

Lili Boulanger: ‘D'un soir triste’ (Of a Sad Evening)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Sergei Prokofiev: Excerpts from ‘Romeo and Juliet’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023 - We hear Clara Schumann performed on clarinet, a ferocious performance of Rachmaninoff, and a moving new cello work inspired by the pandemic. We also meet an 18-year-old who loves the euphonium so much that he's determined to make it a household name and a young woman who is making an impression on the double bass world.

Jamie Park, 18, Double Bass, from Beachwood, OH 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo Reinhold Glière (1875-1956)

Veronica Pavlovic, 17, Clarinet, from Seattle, WA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Three Romances, Op. 22 I. Andante molto Clara Schumann (1819-1896) , arr. for clarinet and piano by Max Opferkuch

Carter Medina, 17, Cello, from Lee’s Summit, MO SEVEN for Solo Cello by Andrea Casarrubios (b. 1988)

Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Jahiem James, 18, Euphonium, from Winter Haven, FL (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Excerpts from Pantomime for Euphonium and Piano Philip Sparke (b. 1951)

Isabelle Bruening, 18, Piano, from Newark, DE (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Etudes-tableaux, Op.33 I. Allegro non troppo Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Reprise of 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo Reinhold Glière

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 1 in C (1795)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 in C (1828)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Fanfare for Brass Quintet Paragon Brass Quintet

Roger Zahab: Your Offending Kiss Solaris Wind Quintet

William Rayer: Duo – Five Miniatures for violin and cello Laura Simna, violin; Derek Snyder, cello

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sinfonia concertante (2010) Kent/Blossom Festival Ensemble/Sasha Mäkilä, cond.

Nikola Resanovic: Trio for Sax, Violin and Piano James Umble, alto saxophone; Steven Warner, violin; Carolym Gadiel Warner, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday 2/10/23 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Representation in STEM Fields - A Conversation with American Indian Science & Engineering Society CEO Sarah EchoHawk

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Albert Périlhou: La vierge à la crèche (1900)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)