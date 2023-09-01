WCLV Program Guide 09-03-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Jimmy Smith, Prayer Meetin’, Prayer Meetin’
Charles Mingus, Blues and Roots, Wednesday Night Prayer Meetin’
Cannonball Adderley, Cannonball Enroute, Sermonette
John Paul McGee, Gospejazzical, Book of Life
John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, K’s Delight
Kenny Dorham, Quiet Kenny, Blue Friday
Joel Harrison, Anthem of Unity, Doxy
Kurt Elling – Charlie Hunter, The Iridescent Spree, Black Crow
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Gingerbread Boy
Steve Carrington, Friends R Family, Garretized
Jonathan Blake, Passage, Groundhog Day
Marc Copland, Someday, Let’s Cool One
Stephane Wrembel, The Django Experiment II, Minor Blues
Duke Ellington – Django Reinhardt, Chicago Concerts, A Blues Riff
Duke Ellington – Django Reinhardt, Chicago Concerts, Improvisation No. 2
Duke Ellington – Django Reinhardt, Chicago Concerts, Honeysuckle Rose
Buselli – Wallarab Orchestra, Gennett Suite, River Boat Shuffle
Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Wolverine Blues
John Coltrane – Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate, When Lights are Low
Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of NTU, Unonkonyamba
Paxton – Spangler, Egqozi, Ithemba
Patrick Cornelius, Book of Secrets, Puzzle Box
Grasso – Ravita, Jagged Spaces, Latin for Leandro
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Kenny Burrell, Frank Foster, Tommy Flanagan, Shadow Wilson, Oscar Pettiford Introducing Kenny Burrell Now See How You Are
Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Black Lace Freudian Slip
Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, Philip Catherine Chet's Choice Stella By Starlight
Andre Previn, Divid Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm
Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body and Soul
Andre Previn, Divid Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Oh Lady Be Good
Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, Philip Catherine Chet's Choice Love For Sale
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You
Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jorge Rossy The ARt of the Trio, volume 1 Lucid
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better
Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Blues for Ball
John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Too Young to Go Steady
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Looking for a Boy
Bobby Hutcherson, Christian McBride, Geri Allen, Al Foster Skyline Delilah
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind
Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gillmore, Bill Goodwin This is How I Feel About Quincy Stockholm Sweetnin'
Pat Martino, Gil Goldstein We'll Be Together Again You Don't Know What Love Is
Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gillmore, Bill Goodwin This is How I Feel About Quincy Stockholm Sweetnin'
Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams
Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose Charlie
Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Way Out West
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues
Joshua Redman, Chirstopher Thomas, Brian Blade, Peter Martin Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas
Marlena Shaw, Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues You've Changed
Jimmy Smith, West Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train
Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth You Do Something to Me
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Just One of Those Things
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)
Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Christus factus est' (1884)
Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)
Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Vexilla regis' (1892)
Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Five (Not So) Easy Pieces - A reflection on the effusive art of Max Reger, whose pages may be black with notes but also colorful with emotion
MAX REGER: Prelude & Fugue in E, Op. 56, no. 1 Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1910 Link/Pauluskirche, Ulm, Germany)
REGER: Prelude & Fugue in d, Op. 56, no. 2 Bernhard Buttmann (2007 Weimbs/St. Michael’s Church, Weiden)
REGER: Fugue in G, Op. 56, no. 3 (excerpt) Max Reger (1916 Welte, via player-rolls/Museum of Mechanical Musical Instruments, Seewen, Switzerland)
REGER: Prelude & Fugue in G, Op. 56, no. 3 Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Mother of Good Counsel Church, Frankfurt, Germany)
REGER: Prelude & Fugue in C, Op. 56, no. 4 Josef Still (1974 Klais/Trier Cathedral)
REGER: Prelude & Fugue in b, Op. 56, no. 5 Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1910 Link/Pauluskirche, Ulm, Germany)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Come, Labor On! - As summer winds down, we’ll honor the Labor Day holiday with sacred choral and organ music appropriate for the celebration. Join Peter DuBois for this truly American celebration
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)
Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)
Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Antonio Vivaldi: Laudamus te from Gloria (1708)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)
Domenico Cimarosa: Gaius Marius: Overture (1780)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie in d (1781)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 (1744)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor
Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA
Joaquin Rodrigo: Gran Marcha de los Subsecretarios Gregory Allen, piano; Anton Nel, piano Album: Joaquin Rodrigo: The Complete Music for Piano Bridge 9027 Music: 4:25
Carlos Simon: A Cry from the Grave East Coast Chamber Orchestra Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR
Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night Op. 4 Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Burchard Tang, viola; Zoe Martin-Doike, viola; Priscilla Lee, cello; Clancy Newman, cello Kingston Chamber Music Festival, Barthelmes Auditorium, Philadelphia, PA
Cecile Chaminade: Automne, from Six Etudes de Concert for Solo Piano, Op. 35 Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Elim Chan, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin
Clarice Assad: Boitata
Thomas Ades: Violin Concerto ‘Concentric Paths’
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2—Philharmonia Orchestra, Vladimir Ashkenazy, conductor; Mikhail Pletnev, piano
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Rafael Payare, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/8/2023.
Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2 ‘The Age of Anxiety’
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father
Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano
Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery
Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin
George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.
Julian Tugaoen, 18, violist, from Westerville, Ohio performs The Three G’s by Kenji Bunch (b. 1973)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
20:00 SPECIAL I Hear America Singing with John Birge – As in all aspects of our culture, music has been a part of work every step of the way. Today, both the advent of remote-work and the emerging question of universal basic income are creating new paradigms and discussions about the meaning of work. Join Cantus for a joyful examination of the role work has played in our lives in years past and how work might evolve into the future.
Joseph Brackett Jr.: Simple Gifts
Marge Piercy: To Be of Use
Melissa Dunphy: Work
Jennifer Lucy Cook: Time
Kenji Miyazawa: Be Not Defeated by the Rain
Traditional (arr Yudelkis LaFuente): Song to Yemaya
Traditional (arr Osamu Shimizu): Mogami River Boat Song
Stacey Gibbs: Ain't Got Time to Die
Traditional (arr Robert de Cormier): Rainbow Round My Shoulder
Traditional (arr Chris Foss): We Shall Not Be Moved
Traditional (arr Jeffery L. Ames): Tshotsholoza (Go Forward)
Ralph Carmichael: A Quiet Place
Chris Foss: I Hear America Singing
Natasha Bedingfield: Unwritten
Dolly Parton: 9 to 5
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp
Keith Fitch: Mean Fiddle Summer (2011) Lina Bahn, violin
Ryan Ramer: Hallucinations #1-3 Leah Frank, piano
Edwin London: Sonnet Haiku (1983) Trio Bariano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday April 28 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring, 2023 Charles R. See Annual Forum on Reentry featuring Andre Ward, Associate Vice President of the David Rothenberg Center for Public Policy at the Fortune Society. Each year approximately 3,500 individuals return to Cuyahoga County after serving time in prison or jail. These individuals face collateral sanctions (both state laws and administrative rules) that can limit their ability to find employment. This hour’s conversation is on the importance of lessening institutional and legal barriers to employment for returning citizens.
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)
Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)
Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)
Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)
Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)