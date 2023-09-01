WCLV Program Guide 09-03-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Jimmy Smith, Prayer Meetin’, Prayer Meetin’

Charles Mingus, Blues and Roots, Wednesday Night Prayer Meetin’

Cannonball Adderley, Cannonball Enroute, Sermonette

John Paul McGee, Gospejazzical, Book of Life

John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, K’s Delight

Kenny Dorham, Quiet Kenny, Blue Friday

Joel Harrison, Anthem of Unity, Doxy

Kurt Elling – Charlie Hunter, The Iridescent Spree, Black Crow

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Gingerbread Boy

Steve Carrington, Friends R Family, Garretized

Jonathan Blake, Passage, Groundhog Day

Marc Copland, Someday, Let’s Cool One

Stephane Wrembel, The Django Experiment II, Minor Blues

Duke Ellington – Django Reinhardt, Chicago Concerts, A Blues Riff

Duke Ellington – Django Reinhardt, Chicago Concerts, Improvisation No. 2

Duke Ellington – Django Reinhardt, Chicago Concerts, Honeysuckle Rose

Buselli – Wallarab Orchestra, Gennett Suite, River Boat Shuffle

Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Wolverine Blues

John Coltrane – Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate, When Lights are Low

Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of NTU, Unonkonyamba

Paxton – Spangler, Egqozi, Ithemba

Patrick Cornelius, Book of Secrets, Puzzle Box

Grasso – Ravita, Jagged Spaces, Latin for Leandro

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Kenny Burrell, Frank Foster, Tommy Flanagan, Shadow Wilson, Oscar Pettiford Introducing Kenny Burrell Now See How You Are

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Black Lace Freudian Slip

Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, Philip Catherine Chet's Choice Stella By Starlight

Andre Previn, Divid Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body and Soul

Andre Previn, Divid Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Oh Lady Be Good

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, Philip Catherine Chet's Choice Love For Sale

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jorge Rossy The ARt of the Trio, volume 1 Lucid

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Blues for Ball

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Too Young to Go Steady

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Looking for a Boy

Bobby Hutcherson, Christian McBride, Geri Allen, Al Foster Skyline Delilah

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind

Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gillmore, Bill Goodwin This is How I Feel About Quincy Stockholm Sweetnin'

Pat Martino, Gil Goldstein We'll Be Together Again You Don't Know What Love Is

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose Charlie

Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Way Out West

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Joshua Redman, Chirstopher Thomas, Brian Blade, Peter Martin Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

Marlena Shaw, Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues You've Changed

Jimmy Smith, West Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth You Do Something to Me

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Just One of Those Things

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Christus factus est' (1884)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Vexilla regis' (1892)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Five (Not So) Easy Pieces - A reflection on the effusive art of Max Reger, whose pages may be black with notes but also colorful with emotion

MAX REGER: Prelude & Fugue in E, Op. 56, no. 1 Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1910 Link/Pauluskirche, Ulm, Germany)

REGER: Prelude & Fugue in d, Op. 56, no. 2 Bernhard Buttmann (2007 Weimbs/St. Michael’s Church, Weiden)

REGER: Fugue in G, Op. 56, no. 3 (excerpt) Max Reger (1916 Welte, via player-rolls/Museum of Mechanical Musical Instruments, Seewen, Switzerland)

REGER: Prelude & Fugue in G, Op. 56, no. 3 Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Mother of Good Counsel Church, Frankfurt, Germany)

REGER: Prelude & Fugue in C, Op. 56, no. 4 Josef Still (1974 Klais/Trier Cathedral)

REGER: Prelude & Fugue in b, Op. 56, no. 5 Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1910 Link/Pauluskirche, Ulm, Germany)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Come, Labor On! - As summer winds down, we’ll honor the Labor Day holiday with sacred choral and organ music appropriate for the celebration. Join Peter DuBois for this truly American celebration

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)

Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Antonio Vivaldi: Laudamus te from Gloria (1708)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Domenico Cimarosa: Gaius Marius: Overture (1780)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie in d (1781)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 (1744)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor

Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA

Joaquin Rodrigo: Gran Marcha de los Subsecretarios Gregory Allen, piano; Anton Nel, piano Album: Joaquin Rodrigo: The Complete Music for Piano Bridge 9027 Music: 4:25

Carlos Simon: A Cry from the Grave East Coast Chamber Orchestra Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night Op. 4 Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Burchard Tang, viola; Zoe Martin-Doike, viola; Priscilla Lee, cello; Clancy Newman, cello Kingston Chamber Music Festival, Barthelmes Auditorium, Philadelphia, PA

Cecile Chaminade: Automne, from Six Etudes de Concert for Solo Piano, Op. 35 Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Elim Chan, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Clarice Assad: Boitata

Thomas Ades: Violin Concerto ‘Concentric Paths’

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2—Philharmonia Orchestra, Vladimir Ashkenazy, conductor; Mikhail Pletnev, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Rafael Payare, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/8/2023.

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2 ‘The Age of Anxiety’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father

Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano

Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery

Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin

George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.

Julian Tugaoen, 18, violist, from Westerville, Ohio performs The Three G’s by Kenji Bunch (b. 1973)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

20:00 SPECIAL I Hear America Singing with John Birge – As in all aspects of our culture, music has been a part of work every step of the way. Today, both the advent of remote-work and the emerging question of universal basic income are creating new paradigms and discussions about the meaning of work. Join Cantus for a joyful examination of the role work has played in our lives in years past and how work might evolve into the future.

Joseph Brackett Jr.: Simple Gifts

Marge Piercy: To Be of Use

Melissa Dunphy: Work

Jennifer Lucy Cook: Time

Kenji Miyazawa: Be Not Defeated by the Rain

Traditional (arr Yudelkis LaFuente): Song to Yemaya

Traditional (arr Osamu Shimizu): Mogami River Boat Song

Stacey Gibbs: Ain't Got Time to Die

Traditional (arr Robert de Cormier): Rainbow Round My Shoulder

Traditional (arr Chris Foss): We Shall Not Be Moved

Traditional (arr Jeffery L. Ames): Tshotsholoza (Go Forward)

Ralph Carmichael: A Quiet Place

Chris Foss: I Hear America Singing

Natasha Bedingfield: Unwritten

Dolly Parton: 9 to 5

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

Keith Fitch: Mean Fiddle Summer (2011) Lina Bahn, violin

Ryan Ramer: Hallucinations #1-3 Leah Frank, piano

Edwin London: Sonnet Haiku (1983) Trio Bariano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday April 28 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring, 2023 Charles R. See Annual Forum on Reentry featuring Andre Ward, Associate Vice President of the David Rothenberg Center for Public Policy at the Fortune Society. Each year approximately 3,500 individuals return to Cuyahoga County after serving time in prison or jail. These individuals face collateral sanctions (both state laws and administrative rules) that can limit their ability to find employment. This hour’s conversation is on the importance of lessening institutional and legal barriers to employment for returning citizens.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)