WCLV Program Guide 09-02-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Smith, Back at the Chicken Shack, Back at the Chicken Shack

Buddy Rich, Trios, Just Friends

Buddy Rich, Wham, Cape Verdean Blues

Horace Silver, Cape Verdean Blues, Nutville

J. J. Johnson, Standards, Shortcake

Brad Goode, The Unknown, At Seventeen

Pete Zimmer, Dust Settles, Idle Moments

Noah Haidu, Standards, You and the Night and the Music

Nick MacLean, Convergence, Butterfly

Mike Clark, Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock, Speak Like a Child

Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Maiden Voyage

Aguanko, Unidad, Kintsugi

Israel Tannenbaum, Impressions, Mambo Raro

Dafnis Prieto with Luciana Souza, Cantar, Guajira en Sol

Antonio Adolfo, Bossa 65, Samba do Carioca

Terell Stafford, Between Two Worlds, Between Two Worlds

Something Blue, Personal Preference, The Path

George Russell, The Stratus Seekers, Blues in Orbit

Mehmet Ali Anlikol, Turkish Hipster, A Capoeira Turca

Dave Brubeck, Time Out, Blue Rondo a la Turk

Don Ellis, Electric Bath, Turkish Bath

Jonathan Blake, Passage, Passage

Techno-Cats, Music of Greg Hill, Elden’s Bop

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Dexter Gordon, Bud Powell, Pierre Michelot Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

Andre Previn, Red Mitchell, Shelly Manne Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Born to Be Blue

Nat King Cole, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra Nat King Cole, volume 5 It's Crazy, But I'm In Love

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Stairway to the Stars

Chuck Deardorf, Thomas Marriot, Matt Willson, Hans Teuber, Marc Seales Perception Home

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Our Love is Here to Stay

Cannonball Adderley, Nad Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough

Chet Baker, John Engels, Hen van der Geyn, Harold Danko Live In Tokyo For Minors Only

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Lets Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time You're My Girl

Jimmy Scott, Michael Kanan Mood Indigo Time After Time

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Cedar Walton, Al Foster, Peter Washington Seasoned Wood A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square

Kurt Elling, Laurencde Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Close Your Eyes

Cedar Walton, Al Foster, Peter Washington, Vincent Herring, Jeremy Pelt Seasoned Wood John's Blues

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Flute Song/Hotel Me

Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orhcestra Absolutely! Blues for Stephanie

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home to

Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Question and Answer All the Things You Are

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo Live Bye Bye Baby

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marsahll, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Anonymous Por que llorax blanca nina Montserrat Figueras, soprano; Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall

Jose Pablo Moncayo Huapango Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Juan Crisostomo de Arriaga String Quartet No. 2 in A Chilingirian Quartet

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz

Sebastian Albero y Ananos Sonata No. 2 in g: Andante Sophie Yates, harpsichord

Luys De Narvaez; Fernandez Palero Paseavase El Rey Moro Andrew Lawrence-King, medieval harp

Antonio de Cabezon Tres sobre el canto llano Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort

Jesus de Monasterio Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in c Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor

Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA

Joaquin Rodrigo: Gran Marcha de los Subsecretarios Gregory Allen, piano; Anton Nel, piano

Carlos Simon: A Cry from the Grave East Coast Chamber Orchestra Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night Op. 4 Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Burchard Tang, viola; Zoe Martin-Doike, viola; Priscilla Lee, cello; Clancy Newman, cello Kingston Chamber Music Festival, Barthelmes Auditorium, Philadelphia, PA

Cecile Chaminade: Automne, from Six Etudes de Concert for Solo Piano, Op. 35 Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Victor Young: The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight (1944)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings (1772)

Jorge Gomez: General O'Reilly (2008)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Vangelis: Chariots of Fire: Theme (1981)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)

Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father

Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano

Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery

Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin

George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.

Julian Tugaoen, 18, violist, from Westerville, Ohio performs The Three G’s by Kenji Bunch (b. 1973)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Philip Glass: Concerto for Harpsichord & Chamber Orchestra (2002)

George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 48 in C 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

George Gershwin: Gershwin Song-book (1932)

Amy Beach: Piano Trio (1938)

Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (1630)

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Apocalypse (1951)

Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)

Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night (2005)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 4

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours]—London Symphony / Claudio Abbado

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser Overture (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours] —Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/ Andris Nelsons

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours]—Cleveland Orchestra / Riccardo Chailly

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries [Once More with Feeling]—Cleveland Orchestra/ Franz Welser-Möst

Ludwig van Beethoven: First movement (excerpt) from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' [Woman of Straw]—Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst (Deutsche Gram 9661) 2:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture [Woman of Straw]—Norwegian National Opera Orchestra/Rinaldo Alessandrini

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e Op 28/4 [Five Easy Pieces, 50 Shades of Grey]—Daniil Trifonov, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto in d after Alessandro Marcello BWV 974 [50 Shades of Grey]—Alexandre Tharaud, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite No. 1 for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No.1 [Eyes Wide Shut]—Philip Edward Fisher, piano; Brodsky Quartet

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sull’ aria…Che soave zeffiretto from The Marriage of Figaro [The Shawshank Redemption, The Man Who Wasn’t There]—Carol Vaness & Nuccia Focile, sopranos; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13 'Pathétique' [The Man Who Wasn’t There]—Daniel Barenboim, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Second movement (excerpt) from Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathétique’ [Minority Report]—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel

Leonard Bernstein: America from West Side Story [Vice]—Tatiana Troyanos, Angelina Réaux, Cleveland-born Stella Zambalis, & Luise Edeiken; Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein

Claude Debussy (arr Lucien Cailliet): Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune [Ocean’s Eleven]—Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Welcome Home – Songs about one of the biggest themes in literature and in life: Home – even if, as Eliza Doolittle sings, it’s just “a room somewhere, far away from the cold night air.”

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2 'Antar' (1868)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Ryan Bancroft, conductor; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6—Thomas Sondergard, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 (1930)—Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/James Feddeck

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven— John Cheek, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/Robert Shaw

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Traditional: A Somerset Carol

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 (1838)