WCLV Program Guide 09-02-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Smith, Back at the Chicken Shack, Back at the Chicken Shack
Buddy Rich, Trios, Just Friends
Buddy Rich, Wham, Cape Verdean Blues
Horace Silver, Cape Verdean Blues, Nutville
J. J. Johnson, Standards, Shortcake
Brad Goode, The Unknown, At Seventeen
Pete Zimmer, Dust Settles, Idle Moments
Noah Haidu, Standards, You and the Night and the Music
Nick MacLean, Convergence, Butterfly
Mike Clark, Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock, Speak Like a Child
Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Maiden Voyage
Aguanko, Unidad, Kintsugi
Israel Tannenbaum, Impressions, Mambo Raro
Dafnis Prieto with Luciana Souza, Cantar, Guajira en Sol
Antonio Adolfo, Bossa 65, Samba do Carioca
Terell Stafford, Between Two Worlds, Between Two Worlds
Something Blue, Personal Preference, The Path
George Russell, The Stratus Seekers, Blues in Orbit
Mehmet Ali Anlikol, Turkish Hipster, A Capoeira Turca
Dave Brubeck, Time Out, Blue Rondo a la Turk
Don Ellis, Electric Bath, Turkish Bath
Jonathan Blake, Passage, Passage
Techno-Cats, Music of Greg Hill, Elden’s Bop
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Dexter Gordon, Bud Powell, Pierre Michelot Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay
Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside
Andre Previn, Red Mitchell, Shelly Manne Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story I Feel Pretty
Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Born to Be Blue
Nat King Cole, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra Nat King Cole, volume 5 It's Crazy, But I'm In Love
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Stairway to the Stars
Chuck Deardorf, Thomas Marriot, Matt Willson, Hans Teuber, Marc Seales Perception Home
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Our Love is Here to Stay
Cannonball Adderley, Nad Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough
Chet Baker, John Engels, Hen van der Geyn, Harold Danko Live In Tokyo For Minors Only
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Lets Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily
Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time You're My Girl
Jimmy Scott, Michael Kanan Mood Indigo Time After Time
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown
Cedar Walton, Al Foster, Peter Washington Seasoned Wood A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
Kurt Elling, Laurencde Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Close Your Eyes
Cedar Walton, Al Foster, Peter Washington, Vincent Herring, Jeremy Pelt Seasoned Wood John's Blues
Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Flute Song/Hotel Me
Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orhcestra Absolutely! Blues for Stephanie
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home to
Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Question and Answer All the Things You Are
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo Live Bye Bye Baby
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marsahll, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Anonymous Por que llorax blanca nina Montserrat Figueras, soprano; Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall
Jose Pablo Moncayo Huapango Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes
Juan Crisostomo de Arriaga String Quartet No. 2 in A Chilingirian Quartet
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz
Sebastian Albero y Ananos Sonata No. 2 in g: Andante Sophie Yates, harpsichord
Luys De Narvaez; Fernandez Palero Paseavase El Rey Moro Andrew Lawrence-King, medieval harp
Antonio de Cabezon Tres sobre el canto llano Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort
Jesus de Monasterio Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in c Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor
Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA
Joaquin Rodrigo: Gran Marcha de los Subsecretarios Gregory Allen, piano; Anton Nel, piano
Carlos Simon: A Cry from the Grave East Coast Chamber Orchestra Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR
Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night Op. 4 Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Burchard Tang, viola; Zoe Martin-Doike, viola; Priscilla Lee, cello; Clancy Newman, cello Kingston Chamber Music Festival, Barthelmes Auditorium, Philadelphia, PA
Cecile Chaminade: Automne, from Six Etudes de Concert for Solo Piano, Op. 35 Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Victor Young: The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight (1944)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings (1772)
Jorge Gomez: General O'Reilly (2008)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Vangelis: Chariots of Fire: Theme (1981)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)
Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father
Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano
Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery
Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin
George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.
Julian Tugaoen, 18, violist, from Westerville, Ohio performs The Three G’s by Kenji Bunch (b. 1973)
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
Philip Glass: Concerto for Harpsichord & Chamber Orchestra (2002)
George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 48 in C 'Maria Theresia' (1773)
George Gershwin: Gershwin Song-book (1932)
Amy Beach: Piano Trio (1938)
Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (1630)
Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)
William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Apocalypse (1951)
Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)
Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night (2005)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 4
Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours]—London Symphony / Claudio Abbado
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser Overture (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours] —Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/ Andris Nelsons
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours]—Cleveland Orchestra / Riccardo Chailly
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries [Once More with Feeling]—Cleveland Orchestra/ Franz Welser-Möst
Ludwig van Beethoven: First movement (excerpt) from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' [Woman of Straw]—Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst (Deutsche Gram 9661) 2:00
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture [Woman of Straw]—Norwegian National Opera Orchestra/Rinaldo Alessandrini
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e Op 28/4 [Five Easy Pieces, 50 Shades of Grey]—Daniil Trifonov, piano
Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto in d after Alessandro Marcello BWV 974 [50 Shades of Grey]—Alexandre Tharaud, piano
Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite No. 1 for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No.1 [Eyes Wide Shut]—Philip Edward Fisher, piano; Brodsky Quartet
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sull’ aria…Che soave zeffiretto from The Marriage of Figaro [The Shawshank Redemption, The Man Who Wasn’t There]—Carol Vaness & Nuccia Focile, sopranos; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13 'Pathétique' [The Man Who Wasn’t There]—Daniel Barenboim, piano
Peter Tchaikovsky: Second movement (excerpt) from Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathétique’ [Minority Report]—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel
Leonard Bernstein: America from West Side Story [Vice]—Tatiana Troyanos, Angelina Réaux, Cleveland-born Stella Zambalis, & Luise Edeiken; Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein
Claude Debussy (arr Lucien Cailliet): Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune [Ocean’s Eleven]—Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Welcome Home – Songs about one of the biggest themes in literature and in life: Home – even if, as Eliza Doolittle sings, it’s just “a room somewhere, far away from the cold night air.”
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2 'Antar' (1868)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Ryan Bancroft, conductor; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6—Thomas Sondergard, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 (1930)—Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/James Feddeck
Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven— John Cheek, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/Robert Shaw
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Traditional: A Somerset Carol
Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)
Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 (1838)