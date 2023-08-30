WCLV Program Guide 08-31-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tim Ray Fire And Rain Stolen Moments

Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill Inside Straight

Pete McCann Without Question Lost City

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope

Cannonball Adderley Somethin' Else One For Daddy-O

Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes

Stan Getz Spring is Here Old Devil Moon

Jackie McLean Destination Out Riff Raff

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Terra Nova

Oliva Van Goor Don't Be Mad At Me Nature Boy

Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book One Never Forget the 23rd Letter

R Vega/ T Marriott Coast To Coast One Day At A Time

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Larry Young Into Something Backup

Jack Montrose Arranged/Composed/Played April's Fool

Emily Remler East To Wes Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Abdullah Ibrahim African River Joan Capetown Flower

Ken Fowser Standing Tall Filling In The Blanks

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Mack the Knife [Live]

Gary Burton Quartet Live Sea Journey [Live]

Pee Wee Russell New Groove Good Bait

Dizzy Gillespie Duets Anythin'

Gregory Porter Liquid Soul No Love Dying

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Donald Harrison The Survivor Cool Breeze

Kenny Barron/Dave Holland Without Deception I Remember When

James P Johnson Snowy Morning Blues Carolina Shout

Vic Dickenson Nice Work Nice Work If You Can Get It

Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Nutville

Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Book Of Secrets

McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What they Used To Be Here's That Rainy Day

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Speak low

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue One For E

Ben Wolfe Unjust Eventually

Shirley Horn I Love You Paris I Loves You Porgy Here Comes De Honey Man

Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette

Pat Metheny Side-Eye NYC Timeline

Pat Martino Interchange Recollection

Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive Carnival

Karrin Allyson Daydream Corcovado [Album Version]

Jewels and Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain

Miles Davis Blue Haze Blue Haze

Nick Green Green on the Scene All The Things You Are

Tom Guarna Reimagine Dubai

David Friedman Other Worlds O Grande Amor

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Philip Glass: Echorus (1995)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)

Camargo Guàrnieri: Dansa negra (1946)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' (1907)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet (1691)

Georgia Stitt: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed (2014)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque (1930)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from String Sextet 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)

John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates (1999)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Allegro appassionato (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings (1795)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto in F (1727)

Frank Loesser: Hans Christian Andersen: Medley (1952)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: March of the Society of David (1835)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

John Philip Sousa: La Reine de la Mer (1896)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück (1888)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936)

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

Jerome Moross: Fugue from Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 21 in D (1778)

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme (1995)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow (2009)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 (1953)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 53 in D 'Imperial' (1777)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite (1875)

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat (1821)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March (1813)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Lyun Joon Kim: Elegy (1950)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)