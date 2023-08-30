© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-31-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Tim Ray     Fire And Rain     Stolen Moments

      Technocats  The Music of Gregg Hill Inside Straight

      Pete McCann Without Question  Lost City

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Tree Of Hope

      Cannonball Adderley     Somethin' Else    One For Daddy-O

      Roger Kellaway    Maybeck Recital Hall    Close Your Eyes

      Stan Getz   Spring is Here    Old Devil Moon

      Jackie McLean     Destination Out   Riff Raff

                  

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles   The Point

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Terra Nova

      Oliva Van Goor    Don't Be Mad At Me      Nature Boy

      Jason Marsalis    Melody Reimagined Book One    Never Forget the 23rd Letter

      R Vega/ T Marriott      Coast To Coast    One Day At A Time

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      'D' Town

      Noah Haidu  Standards   All The Way

      Larry Young Into Something    Backup

      Jack Montrose     Arranged/Composed/Played      April's Fool

                  

      Emily Remler      East To Wes Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Abdullah Ibrahim  African River     Joan Capetown Flower

      Ken Fowser  Standing Tall     Filling In The Blanks

      Oscar Peterson    On A Clear Day    Mack the Knife [Live]

      Gary Burton Quartet Live      Sea Journey [Live]

      Pee Wee Russell   New Groove  Good Bait

      Dizzy Gillespie   Duets Anythin'

      Gregory Porter    Liquid Soul No Love Dying

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Donald Harrison   The Survivor      Cool Breeze

      Kenny Barron/Dave Holland     Without Deception I Remember When

      James P Johnson   Snowy Morning Blues     Carolina Shout

      Vic Dickenson     Nice Work   Nice Work If You Can Get It

      Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   Strange Matter

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Nutville

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Book Of Secrets

                  

      McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What they Used To Be   Here's That Rainy Day

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

      Wycliffe Gordon   Cone's Coup Speak low

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    The Goodbye Blues

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   One For E

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Eventually

      Shirley Horn      I Love You Paris  I Loves You Porgy Here Comes De Honey Man

      Randall Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     Silhouette

      Pat Metheny Side-Eye NYC      Timeline

                  

      Pat Martino Interchange Recollection

      Chico Freeman     Spirit Sensitive  Carnival

      Karrin Allyson    Daydream    Corcovado [Album Version]

      Jewels and Binoculars   Floater     Buckets of Rain

      Miles Davis Blue Haze   Blue Haze

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      All The Things You Are

      Tom Guarna  Reimagine   Dubai

      David Friedman    Other Worlds      O Grande Amor

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Philip Glass: Echorus (1995)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)

Camargo Guàrnieri: Dansa negra (1946)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' (1907)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet (1691)

Georgia Stitt: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed (2014)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque (1930)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from String Sextet 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)

John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates (1999)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Allegro appassionato (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings (1795)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto in F (1727)

Frank Loesser: Hans Christian Andersen: Medley (1952)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: March of the Society of David (1835)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

John Philip Sousa: La Reine de la Mer (1896)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück (1888)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936)

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

Jerome Moross: Fugue from Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 21 in D (1778)

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme (1995)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow (2009)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 (1953)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 53 in D 'Imperial' (1777)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite (1875)

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat (1821)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March (1813)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Lyun Joon Kim: Elegy (1950)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)

Arts & Culture