WCLV Program Guide 08-28-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Cyrus Chestnut Kaleidescope Gymnopedie No. 3
Roy Hargove Tenors of Our Times Serenity (feat. Joe Henderson)
Ravi Coltrane From the Round Box Consequence
Larry Coryell Inner Urge Dolphin Dance
Shelly Manne At the Blackhawk Vol 2 Step Lightly
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone
Wynton Marsalis Bolden You Rascal You
Slide Hampton Roots Roots
Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time
James Carter Jurassic Classics Ask Me Now
S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere A Hidden Walk
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Someday We'll All Be Free
Vega/Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric
Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm In a Mellow Tone
J Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme
Russ Freeman/Chet Baker Quartet Amblin'
Pat Metheny Watercolors Watercolors
Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Wishful Thinking
Herlin Riley Cream of the Crecent Profit Stop
Lafayette Harris III Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance
Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness A Child Is Born
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El cielo Espérame En El Cielo
Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues
Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Felicidade
Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French
Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena
Alex Snydman Fortunate Action Eternal Recurrence
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Round Midnight
Sonny Rollins Here's to the People I Wish I Knew
Sam Taylor Let Go Out Of The Past
Craig Chako A Place for Bass ThreeQuarter Bass
Buster Wiliams Unalome Estate
Bobby Hutcherson Subtle Neptune Subtle Neptune
Dave Douglas Moving Portrait Roses Blue
Donald Harrison Noveau Swing Little Flowers
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Wedding Planning
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone
Josh Lawrence And That too North Winds
Willie Jones II Plays the Max Roach Songbook Equipoise
John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Honest I Do
Tony Williams Civilization Civilization
Freddie Hubbard First Light First Light
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2 Joshua
F Hersch/e spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish
Harold Mabern The Iron Man: Live at Smoke You Are Too Beautiful
Duke Ellington Money Jungle Caravan
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Pablo de Sarasate: Navarra (1889)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d (1734)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio & Fugue in c (1788)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
John Williams: Superman: March (1978)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Jack Gallagher: Diversions Overture (1986)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)
Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)
Anton Bruckner: Overture in g (1863)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612)
Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme (2011)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)
Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Eubie Blake: The Baltimore Todolo (1910)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Tonada concertante (1980)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Umberto Giordano: Siberia: Act 2 Prelude (1903)
Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Amor ti vieta (1898)
Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)
Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)
Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)
Francis Poulenc: Waltz in C (1919)
Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 12 'Homage to Schubert' (1941)
Inocente Carreño: Margariteña (1954)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in C (1760)
George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)
Vasily Kalinnikov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)
Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Igor Stravinsky: Infernal Dance from 'The Firebird' (1910)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)
Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)
Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody (1921)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 1 in c (1795)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)
Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)
Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)
Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)
Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)
Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)
Alberto Hemsi: Berceuse from Viola Quintet in G (1943)
John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)
William Byrd: O magnum mysterium (1607)
Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)
Traditional: Golden Slumbers