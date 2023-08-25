© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-28-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Cyrus Chestnut    Kaleidescope      Gymnopedie No. 3

      Roy Hargove Tenors of Our Times    Serenity (feat. Joe Henderson)

      Ravi Coltrane     From the Round Box      Consequence

      Larry Coryell     Inner Urge  Dolphin Dance

      Shelly Manne      At the Blackhawk Vol 2  Step Lightly

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     That Moaning Trombone

      Wynton Marsalis   Bolden      You Rascal You

      Slide Hampton     Roots Roots

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sparkling Red

                  

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      James Carter      Jurassic Classics Ask Me Now

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road To Nowhere   A Hidden Walk

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Someday We'll All Be Free

      Vega/Marriott     Coast To Coast    So Long Eric

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    In a Mellow Tone

      J Jackson   With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Russ Freeman/Chet Baker Quartet     Amblin'

                  

      Pat Metheny Watercolors Watercolors

      Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective  Chapter 2   Wishful Thinking

      Herlin Riley      Cream of the Crecent    Profit Stop

      Lafayette Harris III    Swingin' Up in Harlem   The Nearness of You

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      Dolphin Dance

      Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park      In The Glow Of The Moon

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     A Child Is Born

      Jim Snidero Far Far Away      Search For Peace

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Whatever You Say

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El cielo    Espérame En El Cielo

      Tommy Flanagan    Jazz Poet   St. Louis Blues

      Joe Henderson     Double Rainbows   Felicidade

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Bob French

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Waltz For Olena

      Alex Snydman      Fortunate Action  Eternal Recurrence

      Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying In Touch  Round Midnight

      Sonny Rollins     Here's to the People    I Wish I Knew

      Sam Taylor  Let Go      Out Of The Past

                  

      Craig Chako A Place for Bass  ThreeQuarter Bass

      Buster Wiliams    Unalome     Estate

      Bobby Hutcherson  Subtle Neptune    Subtle Neptune

      Dave Douglas      Moving Portrait   Roses Blue

      Donald Harrison   Noveau Swing      Little Flowers

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Wedding Planning

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Lamplight

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone

      Josh Lawrence     And That too      North Winds

                  

      Willie Jones II   Plays the Max Roach Songbook  Equipoise

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    Honest I Do

      Tony Williams     Civilization      Civilization

      Freddie Hubbard   First Light First Light

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2   Joshua

      F Hersch/e spalding     Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish

      Harold Mabern     The Iron Man: Live at Smoke   You Are Too Beautiful

      Duke Ellington    Money Jungle      Caravan

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Pablo de Sarasate: Navarra (1889)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d (1734)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio & Fugue in c (1788)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Jack Gallagher: Diversions Overture (1986)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)

Anton Bruckner: Overture in g (1863)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612)

Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme (2011)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Eubie Blake: The Baltimore Todolo (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Tonada concertante (1980)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Umberto Giordano: Siberia: Act 2 Prelude (1903)

Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Amor ti vieta (1898)

Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

Francis Poulenc: Waltz in C (1919)

Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 12 'Homage to Schubert' (1941)

Inocente Carreño: Margariteña (1954)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in C (1760)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Igor Stravinsky: Infernal Dance from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody (1921)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 1 in c (1795)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Alberto Hemsi: Berceuse from Viola Quintet in G (1943)

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

William Byrd: O magnum mysterium (1607)

Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)

Traditional: Golden Slumbers

