WCLV Program Guide 08-28-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cyrus Chestnut Kaleidescope Gymnopedie No. 3

Roy Hargove Tenors of Our Times Serenity (feat. Joe Henderson)

Ravi Coltrane From the Round Box Consequence

Larry Coryell Inner Urge Dolphin Dance

Shelly Manne At the Blackhawk Vol 2 Step Lightly

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone

Wynton Marsalis Bolden You Rascal You

Slide Hampton Roots Roots

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

James Carter Jurassic Classics Ask Me Now

S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere A Hidden Walk

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Someday We'll All Be Free

Vega/Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm In a Mellow Tone

J Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Russ Freeman/Chet Baker Quartet Amblin'

Pat Metheny Watercolors Watercolors

Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Wishful Thinking

Herlin Riley Cream of the Crecent Profit Stop

Lafayette Harris III Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance

Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness A Child Is Born

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El cielo Espérame En El Cielo

Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues

Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Felicidade

Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French

Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action Eternal Recurrence

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Round Midnight

Sonny Rollins Here's to the People I Wish I Knew

Sam Taylor Let Go Out Of The Past

Craig Chako A Place for Bass ThreeQuarter Bass

Buster Wiliams Unalome Estate

Bobby Hutcherson Subtle Neptune Subtle Neptune

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait Roses Blue

Donald Harrison Noveau Swing Little Flowers

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Wedding Planning

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone

Josh Lawrence And That too North Winds

Willie Jones II Plays the Max Roach Songbook Equipoise

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Honest I Do

Tony Williams Civilization Civilization

Freddie Hubbard First Light First Light

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2 Joshua

F Hersch/e spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish

Harold Mabern The Iron Man: Live at Smoke You Are Too Beautiful

Duke Ellington Money Jungle Caravan

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Pablo de Sarasate: Navarra (1889)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d (1734)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio & Fugue in c (1788)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Jack Gallagher: Diversions Overture (1986)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)

Anton Bruckner: Overture in g (1863)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612)

Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme (2011)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Eubie Blake: The Baltimore Todolo (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Tonada concertante (1980)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Umberto Giordano: Siberia: Act 2 Prelude (1903)

Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Amor ti vieta (1898)

Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

Francis Poulenc: Waltz in C (1919)

Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 12 'Homage to Schubert' (1941)

Inocente Carreño: Margariteña (1954)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in C (1760)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Igor Stravinsky: Infernal Dance from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody (1921)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 1 in c (1795)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Alberto Hemsi: Berceuse from Viola Quintet in G (1943)

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

William Byrd: O magnum mysterium (1607)

Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)

Traditional: Golden Slumbers