WCLV Program Guide 08-25-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Flirtibird

Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon

Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D

Miles Davis Sketches of Spain Solea

Zoot Sims For Lady Day You Go To My Head

Chet Baker Blues for A Reason If You Could See Me Now

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

Thelonious Monk Thelonious in Action Coming On The Hudson

Ben Webster Ben and Sweets How Long Has This Been Going On

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Ugly Beauty

Rene Marie Vertigo It's All Right With Me

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow Three Notes

Rod Williams Destiny Express Middle Way

Terumasa Hino Sparkle Calcutta Cutie

Charlie Parker Savoy Mastertakes Marmaduke

Jimmy Forrest Sit Down and Relax Tin Tin Deo

Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Heaven Dance

Dave Douglas Live at the Jazz Standard The Next Phase

James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 There'll Be Other Times

Hank Mobley Soul Station Soul Station

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street

John Zorn Incerto Totem And Taboo

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Thieves In The Temple

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Jimmy Rowles Music's the Only Thing on My Mind Running Brook

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine

Christian Tamburr Places Phantoms

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Christian McBride Fingerpainting Fingerpainting

Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Emmet Cohen Future Stride Reflections At Dusk

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Brendan Lanigham A Little Optimism NotoRioty

Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord How Will I Ever Know? Warm Inside

Don Friedman Flashback Ballade in CSharp Minor

Horace Silver Silver's Blue Silver's Blue

Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Dex Blues

Gregory Groover the Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Shelly Berg Blackbird A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing

Rich Perry So In Love My Foolish Heart

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

The Pacific Jazz Group The Pacific Jazz Group Festive Minor

Booker Ervin The In-Between Tyra

Hal McKusick Now's the Time The End of a Love Affair

Count Basie Count Basie The Legend

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)

Sir Edward German: Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody' (1904)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Giuseppe Verdi: Andantino from String Quartet (1873)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 6 in B-Flat (1775)

François Couperin: Suite No. 26: Gavotte (1728)

Joaquín Turina: Fandanguillo (1926)

Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture (1778)

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 14 (1820)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs (1749)

Randy Newman: Family Album: The Follies (2013)

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 34 (1780)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)

Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante in b (1831)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D (1720)

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Pieces (1938)

Robert Schumann: Toccata in C (1830)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' (1973)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm' (1973)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Suite (1944)

Leopold Kozeluch: Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1784)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria (2005)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in b (1773)

Traditional: She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay (1956)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria' (1854)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2 in b 'La Campanella' (1826)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 (1820)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)

Sérgio Assad: Crossings from 'Interchange' (2008)

Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mosque (1894)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)

Richard Strauss: Träumerei (1884)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación (1990)