Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-25-2023

Published August 24, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Steven Bernstein  Popular Culture   Flirtibird

      Mike LeDonne      Heavy Hitters     Silverdust

      Wayne Shorter     Night Dreamer     Armageddon

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Lullaby In D

      Miles Davis Sketches of Spain Solea

      Zoot Sims   For Lady Day      You Go To My Head

      Chet Baker  Blues for A Reason      If You Could See Me Now

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Ghost Song  Moon Song

      Thelonious Monk   Thelonious in Action    Coming On The Hudson

                  

      Ben Webster Ben and Sweets    How Long Has This Been Going On

      Andrew Dickeson   The Song Is You   Ugly Beauty

      Rene Marie  Vertigo     It's All Right With Me

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Rebirth

      Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow      Three Notes

      Rod Williams      Destiny Express   Middle Way

      Terumasa Hino     Sparkle     Calcutta Cutie

      Charlie Parker    Savoy Mastertakes Marmaduke

      Jimmy Forrest     Sit Down and Relax      Tin Tin Deo

      Steve Nelson      Fuller Nelson     Heaven Dance

                  

      Dave Douglas      Live at the Jazz Standard     The Next Phase

      James Brandon Lewis     MSM Live    Loverly

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     There'll Be Other Times

      Hank Mobley Soul Station      Soul Station

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Straight Street

      John Zorn   Incerto     Totem And Taboo

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Whatever You Say

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island Thieves In The Temple

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Jimmy Rowles      Music's the Only Thing on My Mind   Running Brook

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Shine

      Christian Tamburr Places      Phantoms

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Christian McBride Fingerpainting    Fingerpainting

      Jessica Williams  All Alone   Bill's Beauty

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

      Emmet Cohen Future Stride     Reflections At Dusk

                  

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Peace

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    Shorty's Tune

      Brendan Lanigham  A Little Optimism       NotoRioty

      Lucky Thompson    Lord, Lord How Will I Ever Know?    Warm Inside

      Don Friedman      Flashback   Ballade in CSharp Minor

      Horace Silver     Silver's Blue     Silver's Blue

      Vince Ector Live at the Side Door   Dex Blues

      Gregory Groover   the Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2  My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Flyover Country

                  

      Shelly Berg Blackbird   A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing

      Rich Perry  So In Love  My Foolish Heart

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Composition

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    To The 'Top'

      The Pacific Jazz Group  The Pacific Jazz Group  Festive Minor

      Booker Ervin      The In-Between    Tyra

      Hal McKusick      Now's the Time    The End of a Love Affair

      Count Basie Count Basie The Legend

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      'D' Town

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)

Sir Edward German: Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody' (1904)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Giuseppe Verdi: Andantino from String Quartet (1873)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 6 in B-Flat (1775)

François Couperin: Suite No. 26: Gavotte (1728)

Joaquín Turina: Fandanguillo (1926)

Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture (1778)

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 14 (1820)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs (1749)

Randy Newman: Family Album: The Follies (2013)

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 34 (1780)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)

Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante in b (1831)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D (1720)

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Pieces (1938)

Robert Schumann: Toccata in C (1830)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' (1973)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm' (1973)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Suite (1944)

Leopold Kozeluch: Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1784)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria (2005)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in b (1773)

Traditional: She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay (1956)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria' (1854)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2 in b 'La Campanella' (1826)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 (1820)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)

Sérgio Assad: Crossings from 'Interchange' (2008)

Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mosque (1894)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)

Richard Strauss: Träumerei (1884)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación (1990)

