WCLV Program Guide 08-25-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Flirtibird
Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Silverdust
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon
Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D
Miles Davis Sketches of Spain Solea
Zoot Sims For Lady Day You Go To My Head
Chet Baker Blues for A Reason If You Could See Me Now
Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song
Thelonious Monk Thelonious in Action Coming On The Hudson
Ben Webster Ben and Sweets How Long Has This Been Going On
Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Ugly Beauty
Rene Marie Vertigo It's All Right With Me
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow Three Notes
Rod Williams Destiny Express Middle Way
Terumasa Hino Sparkle Calcutta Cutie
Charlie Parker Savoy Mastertakes Marmaduke
Jimmy Forrest Sit Down and Relax Tin Tin Deo
Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Heaven Dance
Dave Douglas Live at the Jazz Standard The Next Phase
James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 There'll Be Other Times
Hank Mobley Soul Station Soul Station
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street
John Zorn Incerto Totem And Taboo
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Thieves In The Temple
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass
Jimmy Rowles Music's the Only Thing on My Mind Running Brook
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine
Christian Tamburr Places Phantoms
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Christian McBride Fingerpainting Fingerpainting
Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty
Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys
Emmet Cohen Future Stride Reflections At Dusk
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace
Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune
Brendan Lanigham A Little Optimism NotoRioty
Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord How Will I Ever Know? Warm Inside
Don Friedman Flashback Ballade in CSharp Minor
Horace Silver Silver's Blue Silver's Blue
Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Dex Blues
Gregory Groover the Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)
Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country
Shelly Berg Blackbird A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing
Rich Perry So In Love My Foolish Heart
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'
The Pacific Jazz Group The Pacific Jazz Group Festive Minor
Booker Ervin The In-Between Tyra
Hal McKusick Now's the Time The End of a Love Affair
Count Basie Count Basie The Legend
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)
Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)
Sir Edward German: Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody' (1904)
Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)
Giuseppe Verdi: Andantino from String Quartet (1873)
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 6 in B-Flat (1775)
François Couperin: Suite No. 26: Gavotte (1728)
Joaquín Turina: Fandanguillo (1926)
Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture (1778)
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 14 (1820)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs (1749)
Randy Newman: Family Album: The Follies (2013)
Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)
Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 34 (1780)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)
Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)
Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)
Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante in b (1831)
Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D (1720)
Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Pieces (1938)
Robert Schumann: Toccata in C (1830)
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' (1973)
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm' (1973)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Suite (1944)
Leopold Kozeluch: Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1784)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria (2005)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in b (1773)
Traditional: She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay (1956)
Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)
Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)
Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)
Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria' (1854)
Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2 in b 'La Campanella' (1826)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 (1820)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)
Sérgio Assad: Crossings from 'Interchange' (2008)
Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)
Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)
Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mosque (1894)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)
Richard Strauss: Träumerei (1884)
César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)
José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación (1990)