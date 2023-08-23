© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 08-24-2023

WCLV Program Guide 08-24-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marc Johnson      Swept Away  B Is For Butterfly

      Roberta Gambarini Easy To Love      So In Love

      John Coltrane     Ballads     It's Easy to Remember

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Healing Power

      Bobby Watson      Back Home In Kansas City      Red Bank Heist

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Little Dancer

      JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   This World Is A Mean World

      Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song is You   Child's Song

      Tommy Flanagan    Alone Too Long    Alone too Long

      Peter Bernstein   Let Loose   Tres Palabras

                  

      George Lewis      George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip

      Ken Peplowski     Steppin' With Peps      No Problem

      Ray Barretto      My Summertime     While My Lady Sleeps

      Joe Henderson     Our Thing   Pedro's Time

      Paul Ferguson     Blue Highways     Blue Highways

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   I Love the Rain

      Dave Holland      Extended Play     Make Believe [Live]

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Placid Pandemonium

      Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C

                  

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

      Count Basie In Sweden   Four Five Six

      Steven Bernstein  Manifestos in Henryisms Crescendo in Blue

      Lauren Falls      A Little Louder   Jupiter

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet? Tres Palabras

      John Bailey Time Bandits      Groove Samba

      John Hicks  Inc. 1      Ruby My Dear

      Enrico Rava The Words and the Days  The Words and the Days

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Julian Lage The Layers  This World

      Andy Hunter Slow Road to Shanghai   Knives Out

      Maria Schneider   Evanescence Evanescence

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Bird Like

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  All Avenues

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1  Soon All Will Know

      Ernie Andrews     Jump for Joy      Jump For Joy

      Kenny Burrell     Along Came Kenny  Manteca

      Wes Montgomery    Smokin' At the Half Note      Unit Seven

                  

      Tardo Hammer      Simple Pleasure   Fran Dance

      Don Grolnick      Nighttown   Nighttown

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    To The 'Top'

      Jack McDuff Tough 'Duff Tough 'duff

      Grant Green Solid The Kicker

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast    One Day At A Time

      Elio Villafranca  Standing by The Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Tim Lin     Empathy     Waltz For Debby

      Jim Hall    Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven

                  

      Jeff Parker Forfolks    La Jetee

      Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey    Dyningar

      Kenny Davern      Smile Summertime

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sideways

      Madd For Tadd     Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

      Marquis Hill      the Poet    BTune

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Cup Bearers [Live]

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Invocación y danza 'Homage to Manuel de Falla' (1961)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero (1943)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar No. 2 (1600)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby (1949)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C (1780)

Roderick Williams: Byrd's 'Ave verum corpus' Reimagined (2015)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 10 in b (1829)

Jacques Ibert: Waltz from 'Divertissement' (1930)

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire (1950)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet in C (1935)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet (1873)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in B (1894)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 13 in D-Flat (1841)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1951)

Antônio Carlos Jobim: The Girl From Ipanema

Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale (1885)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings (1730)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (2019)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat (1773)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 60 in C 'Il distratto' (1775)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 in B-Flat (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade in D (1801)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Country (1830)

Gabriel Fauré: Nell (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gregorian Chant: Ad sepulcrum beati Iacobi (1150)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit (1890)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

Joaquín Turina: Silueta nocturna (1931)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Anonymous: Lamento di Tristano (1350)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964)

