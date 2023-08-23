WCLV Program Guide 08-24-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marc Johnson Swept Away B Is For Butterfly

Roberta Gambarini Easy To Love So In Love

John Coltrane Ballads It's Easy to Remember

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Bobby Watson Back Home In Kansas City Red Bank Heist

Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 This World Is A Mean World

Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song is You Child's Song

Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Alone too Long

Peter Bernstein Let Loose Tres Palabras

George Lewis George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip

Ken Peplowski Steppin' With Peps No Problem

Ray Barretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps

Joe Henderson Our Thing Pedro's Time

Paul Ferguson Blue Highways Blue Highways

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain

Dave Holland Extended Play Make Believe [Live]

Justin Joyce Story Tales Placid Pandemonium

Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C

Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

Count Basie In Sweden Four Five Six

Steven Bernstein Manifestos in Henryisms Crescendo in Blue

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Jupiter

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Tres Palabras

John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba

John Hicks Inc. 1 Ruby My Dear

Enrico Rava The Words and the Days The Words and the Days

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Julian Lage The Layers This World

Andy Hunter Slow Road to Shanghai Knives Out

Maria Schneider Evanescence Evanescence

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Bird Like

Ken Fowser Resolution All Avenues

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

Ernie Andrews Jump for Joy Jump For Joy

Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Manteca

Wes Montgomery Smokin' At the Half Note Unit Seven

Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Fran Dance

Don Grolnick Nighttown Nighttown

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

Jack McDuff Tough 'Duff Tough 'duff

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast One Day At A Time

Elio Villafranca Standing by The Crossroads I Belong To You

Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven

Jeff Parker Forfolks La Jetee

Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Dyningar

Kenny Davern Smile Summertime

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sideways

Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

Marquis Hill the Poet BTune

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Invocación y danza 'Homage to Manuel de Falla' (1961)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero (1943)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar No. 2 (1600)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby (1949)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C (1780)

Roderick Williams: Byrd's 'Ave verum corpus' Reimagined (2015)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 10 in b (1829)

Jacques Ibert: Waltz from 'Divertissement' (1930)

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire (1950)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet in C (1935)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet (1873)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in B (1894)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 13 in D-Flat (1841)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1951)

Antônio Carlos Jobim: The Girl From Ipanema

Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale (1885)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings (1730)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (2019)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat (1773)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 60 in C 'Il distratto' (1775)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 in B-Flat (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade in D (1801)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Country (1830)

Gabriel Fauré: Nell (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gregorian Chant: Ad sepulcrum beati Iacobi (1150)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit (1890)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

Joaquín Turina: Silueta nocturna (1931)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Anonymous: Lamento di Tristano (1350)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964)