© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-23-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     When Sunny Gets Blue

      Robert Glasper    Canvas      Canvas

      Buddy Tate  Swinging Like Tate      Rockin' Steve

      Marcus Roberts    The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      May Each Day

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick-Up    Summer Nights

      The Cookers Look Out    Traveling Lady

                  

      Milt Jackson      Plenty Plenty Soul      Plenty Plenty Soul

      Chet Baker  Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy

      Matthew Fries     Lost Time   Quarantine

      Various Artists   Here It Is  Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

      Terence Blanchard Simply Stated     When It's Sleepy Time Down South

      Sonny Stitt New York Jazz     If I Had You

      Dizzy Gillespie   Something Old, Something New  The Day After

      Count Basie Orchestra   Complete Decca Recordings     Good Morning Blues

      Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread

                  

      Various Artists   One More    Kids Are Pretty People

      Sonny Rollins     Sonny Rollins and the Big Brass     Grand Street

      Horace Silver     the Cape Verdean Blues  Pretty Eyes

      George Colligan   Kig's Dream Daddy Go Bye Bye

      Dominick Farinacci      Dawn of Goodbye   Windshadow

      Andrew Dickeson   the Song is You   Moonlight In Vermont

      Jaki Byard  Solo Piano  Top Of The Gate Rag

      Coleman Hawkins   Hawk Eyes   I Never Knew

      Sonny Criss Plays Cole Porter Just One Of Those Things

      Stanley Cowell    Close To You Alone      Equipoise

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Nights At The Turntable

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

      Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Asiatic Raes

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      The Good Life

      Clark Gibson      Counterclock      Oatts is Back

      Noah Haidu  Standards   I Thought About You

      Grachan Moncur    Some Other Stuff  Thandiwa

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

                  

      Cecilia Smith      The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  It's a Grand Night for Swinging

      Oscar Peterson    What's Up-The Very Tall Band  Salt Peanuts

      The Nightcrawlers Get Ready   Meat Wave

      The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn     Tanya

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions Illusions     To Dream A Bigger Dream

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      North Winds

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Love For Sale [Live]

                  

      Joe Henderson     Page One    Blue Bossa

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Tres Palabras

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Clovis Nicolas    Nine Stories      None Shall Wander

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    The Gentle Art of Compassion

      Bill Evans  Explorations      Beautiful Love

      Lester Young      Pres & Teddy      Love Me Or Leave Me

      Miles Davis Round about Midnight    All of You

      Jocelyn Gould     Elegant Traveler  Change of Plans

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture (1892)

Salvatore Sciarrino: Anamorfosi (1980)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)

Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)

Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle (1700)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Johann Strauss: Cachucha Galop (1838)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1856)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Franz Schubert: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)

Constant Lambert: The Rio Grande (1927)

Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche (1930)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

François Couperin: Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides (1728)

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

Franz Schubert: Twelve Waltzes (1820)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances (1892)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves (1735)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Danse des Sauvages (1735)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Moritz Moszkowski: Don Juan and Faust: Airs de ballet (1896)

Alexandre Desplat: The King's Speech: Theme (2010)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (1791)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)

Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns (1733)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite (1957)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Allegro (1712)

20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory – repeat broadcast of Highlights from the Thomas & Evon Cooper International Piano Competition 2023, recorded Monday 7/31 and Tuesday 8/1.

Mendelssohn (arr Rachmaninoff): Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream—Pyotr Akulov, 16, Moscow | Russia

Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit - I. Ondine—Yanyan Bao, 16, Zhuhai, Guangdong | China

Liebermann: Impromptu Op 68/1—Xuanyan Gong, 16, Jericho, New York | China

R. Schumann: Abegg Variations Op 1—Sawako Harada, 16, Chofu, Tokyo | Japan

Liebermann: Gargoyles Op. 29—Yuhe Jin, 16, Shanghai | China

Haydn: Sonata No. 62 in E-flat - I. Allegro—Seoeun Lee, 14, Suwon, Gyeonggi, South Korea

Chopin: Rondo à la Mazur in F Op 5—Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Boston, Massachusetts | Canada & Hong Kong

Chopin: Variations on "La ci darem la mano” Op 2—Sophia Shuya Liu, 14, Montreal, Quebec | Canada

Prokofiev: Sonata No. 4 in c Op 29 - I. Allegro molto sostenuto—Fuyin Liu, 17, Munich, Germany | China

Rachmaninoff: Sonata No. 2 in b-flat Op 36 - II. Non allegro & III. Allegro molto—Filip Trifu, 18, Vienna | Austria

Bolcom: Nine Bagatelles—Baige Wang, 13, New York, New York | United States

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Wynton Marsalis: The Fiddler and the Dancing Witch (1998)

Joseph Horowitz & Michael Beckerman: Hiawatha Melodrama [after Dvorák] (1994)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella (1300)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening (1901)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)

Giovanni Palestrina: Alma Redemptoris Mater (1570)

Arts & Culture