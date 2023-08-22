WCLV Program Guide 08-23-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club When Sunny Gets Blue

Robert Glasper Canvas Canvas

Buddy Tate Swinging Like Tate Rockin' Steve

Marcus Roberts The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue May Each Day

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Summer Nights

The Cookers Look Out Traveling Lady

Milt Jackson Plenty Plenty Soul Plenty Plenty Soul

Chet Baker Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy

Matthew Fries Lost Time Quarantine

Various Artists Here It Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated When It's Sleepy Time Down South

Sonny Stitt New York Jazz If I Had You

Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After

Count Basie Orchestra Complete Decca Recordings Good Morning Blues

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread

Various Artists One More Kids Are Pretty People

Sonny Rollins Sonny Rollins and the Big Brass Grand Street

Horace Silver the Cape Verdean Blues Pretty Eyes

George Colligan Kig's Dream Daddy Go Bye Bye

Dominick Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Windshadow

Andrew Dickeson the Song is You Moonlight In Vermont

Jaki Byard Solo Piano Top Of The Gate Rag

Coleman Hawkins Hawk Eyes I Never Knew

Sonny Criss Plays Cole Porter Just One Of Those Things

Stanley Cowell Close To You Alone Equipoise

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes

Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life

Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging

Oscar Peterson What's Up-The Very Tall Band Salt Peanuts

The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Meat Wave

The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn Tanya

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

Josh Lawrence And That Too North Winds

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]

Joe Henderson Page One Blue Bossa

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Tres Palabras

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Clovis Nicolas Nine Stories None Shall Wander

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Bill Evans Explorations Beautiful Love

Lester Young Pres & Teddy Love Me Or Leave Me

Miles Davis Round about Midnight All of You

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Change of Plans

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture (1892)

Salvatore Sciarrino: Anamorfosi (1980)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)

Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)

Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle (1700)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Johann Strauss: Cachucha Galop (1838)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1856)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Franz Schubert: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)

Constant Lambert: The Rio Grande (1927)

Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche (1930)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

François Couperin: Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides (1728)

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

Franz Schubert: Twelve Waltzes (1820)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances (1892)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves (1735)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Danse des Sauvages (1735)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Moritz Moszkowski: Don Juan and Faust: Airs de ballet (1896)

Alexandre Desplat: The King's Speech: Theme (2010)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (1791)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)

Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns (1733)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite (1957)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Allegro (1712)

20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory – repeat broadcast of Highlights from the Thomas & Evon Cooper International Piano Competition 2023, recorded Monday 7/31 and Tuesday 8/1.

Mendelssohn (arr Rachmaninoff): Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream—Pyotr Akulov, 16, Moscow | Russia

Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit - I. Ondine—Yanyan Bao, 16, Zhuhai, Guangdong | China

Liebermann: Impromptu Op 68/1—Xuanyan Gong, 16, Jericho, New York | China

R. Schumann: Abegg Variations Op 1—Sawako Harada, 16, Chofu, Tokyo | Japan

Liebermann: Gargoyles Op. 29—Yuhe Jin, 16, Shanghai | China

Haydn: Sonata No. 62 in E-flat - I. Allegro—Seoeun Lee, 14, Suwon, Gyeonggi, South Korea

Chopin: Rondo à la Mazur in F Op 5—Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Boston, Massachusetts | Canada & Hong Kong

Chopin: Variations on "La ci darem la mano” Op 2—Sophia Shuya Liu, 14, Montreal, Quebec | Canada

Prokofiev: Sonata No. 4 in c Op 29 - I. Allegro molto sostenuto—Fuyin Liu, 17, Munich, Germany | China

Rachmaninoff: Sonata No. 2 in b-flat Op 36 - II. Non allegro & III. Allegro molto—Filip Trifu, 18, Vienna | Austria

Bolcom: Nine Bagatelles—Baige Wang, 13, New York, New York | United States

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Wynton Marsalis: The Fiddler and the Dancing Witch (1998)

Joseph Horowitz & Michael Beckerman: Hiawatha Melodrama [after Dvorák] (1994)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella (1300)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening (1901)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)

Giovanni Palestrina: Alma Redemptoris Mater (1570)