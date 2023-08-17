5 things to do in NEO: ‘At Wit’s End,’ 78th Street Studios and more

‘Erma Bombeck: At Wits End’

Cleveland Play House presents a comedic tale of a suburban trailblazer and Dayton newspaper columnist in "Erma Bombeck: At Wits End” this weekend. Written by twin sisters and Northeast Ohio natives, Allison and Margaret Engel, the play draws on the columnist’s aptitude for good humor and discreet advocacy. The play stars Pam Sherman, who herself is a syndicated columnist known as the Suburban Outlaw. Performances are Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 2:30 p.m, in the Outcault Theatre at Playhouse Square.



Fujita Plays Tchaikovsky

Enjoy contemporary works and familiar classics with the Cleveland Orchestra’s Fujita Plays Tchaikovsky at Blossom Music Center. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw’s piece “Entr’acte” leads the program, followed by movements from William L. Dawson’s “Negro Folk Symphony.” Twenty-year-old Mao Fujita performs Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1 on the heels of a turn at the 2019 Tchaikovsky competition. Enjoy this night of dazzling selections from diverse voices, Saturday, 7 p.m.



Third Friday at 78th Street Studios

Interact with immersive creative experiences at 78th Street Studios’ Third Friday art walk in Cleveland’s West Side. Launched in the early 2000s, the event brings art, local cuisine, live music and compelling stories to the community. Visit the district-wide event hosting more than 50 venues and several artists on the first Friday of every month, 5-9 p.m.

Arts in Tremont

Arts in August month-long programming features musical performances this week from the Church of Starry Wisdom and Creating Lewis with Emergence Ensemble at Lincoln Park in Tremont. The Church of Starry Wisdom presents a mix of gospel, darkwave and pop-rock, while Creating Lewis with the Emergence Ensemble uses music as a mechanism for healing. Bring a blanket or foldable chair and watch these shows on Friday, 7 p.m. All shows are free to the public.

Props and Pistons

See airplanes soar through the sky at the Props and Pistons Festival at the Akron Fulton Airport. Guests can expect airshows, aviation exhibits and pilot-guided plane rides. The event also hosts a variety of free family entertainment, food trucks and live music. Get behind the wheel of these fun offerings Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The festival also hosts a bike and car cruise-in.

