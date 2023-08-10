5 things to do in NEO: Cuyahoga County Fair, Burlesque Festival and more

Cuyahoga County Fair

The Cuyahoga County Fair hosts food, fun and family entertainment this week at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Middleburg Heights. Enjoy country music, animal contests, a motorcycle thrill show and tricks from “The Circus Man,” Jason D’Vaude, of Kansas City. There are also fireworks to watch. These festivities take place Thursday, noon-10:30 p.m., Friday, 1-10 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-11:15 p.m., and Sunday, 12:30-10:30 p.m.

Massillon Fun Fest

Find free activities at Massillon Fun Fest on the lawn of the Massillon Museum. Explore various games, craft stations and booths of local businesses and community organizations. This annual event focuses on providing educational experiences for children Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Civil War Weekend

Travel back to the 1860s for the Civil War Weekend with Hale Farm & Village in Bath. The reenactment highlights a complex period in American history through day-in-the-life experiences and first-person accounts. Tour the site and see soldiers, cavalry and civilians in the cross hairs Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ohio Burlesque Festival

There’s glitz, glamour and more with the Ohio Burlesque Festival at Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland. This event hosts more than 60 entertainers from across the globe. Headlining acts include Cervena Fox, Eartha Kitten, Maja Jera and SamsonNight. Celebrate burlesque’s daring history Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Whiskey Island Paddle Fest

Make waves at the Whiskey Island Paddle Fest on the water near Wendy Park in Cleveland. Participate in various races, a game of capture the flag or chill on the lake. All skill levels are welcome to enjoy stand-up paddling and kayaking along the inner harbor Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

