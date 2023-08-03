5 things to do in NEO: Puerto Rican Parade, BorderLight Fringe Fest in Cleveland and more

Puerto Rican Parade & Cultural Festival

Celebrate cultural heritage with the Puerto Rican Parade & Cultural Festival at Quad Park on the Metrohealth Hospital Main Campus. The event highlights a community using its vibrant history to support local organizations. Enjoy Puerto Rican cuisine, performances and other cultural expressions Saturday, noon-10 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The parade and festival have been Cleveland staples since the late 1960s.

BorderLight Fringe Festival

Watch unique storytelling at the BorderLight Fringe Festival happening throughout the Playhouse Square district in Downtown Cleveland. The annual event hosts more than 100 performances from acts across the nation. Attendees can expect to see live comedy, music, stage plays and other offerings Thursday through Saturday.

Vintage Ohio Wine Festival

Grab a glass of chardonnay with the Vintage Ohio Wine Festival at Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland. Stroll through a vibrant setting and sample a variety of regional wines made from fresh berries. There’s also a cooking school demonstration, live music and homemade goods to enjoy. Make a toast to this vintage experience Friday and Saturday, noon-9 p.m.

Nature & Arts Fest

Unleash your creative side with the Nature & Arts Fest at The West Woods in Novelty. The event includes activities such as pond dipping for fish and other creatures, hiking and fun with Lake Metroparks animals. There’s also music and local food to enjoy at the free event taking place on Sunday, 10 a.m.-4p.m.

‘Bring it On’

See “Bring it On,” loosely based on the film of the same name, at Near West Theatre in Cleveland. The musical featuring music from Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, follows a high school cheerleader’s journey to the national championships. Audience members can expect a high-flying experience, Thursday through Sunday, 7:30 p.m.