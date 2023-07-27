5 things to do in NEO: Balloon Classic in Canton, Lords of the Land in Cleveland and more

Balloon Classic and Clydesdales

Fly high this weekend with the Balloon Classic in Canton. This family-friendly event invites guests to watch a wave of air balloons sail across Kent State University at Stark and Stark State College. Attendees can purchase a seat to ride in an air balloon or stay grounded with food and live music offerings. Partake in these vibrant selections, Friday, 6:30 a.m-9 p.m., and Saturday, 6:30 a.m-10 p.m. There’s also appearances by the Budweiser Clydesdales at Balloon Classic, which is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival underway through August 7 in Canton.

Wizardly Weekend

Wizardly Weekend casts a Harry Potter-like spell on Downtown Kent this weekend. Muggles are welcome to enjoy activities ranging from a wobbly wizard bar crawl, bell tower ball, 5K run and putt-putt golf. There’s also magical treats and handmade crafts to sample from more than 40 local vendors. These spellbinding offerings and more take place Friday and Saturday.

MusiCall of the Wild

Hear many sounds of nature at the MusiCall of the Wild concert at Sippo Lake Park in Canton. The performance is a part of Summer Serenades, a collaborative series between the Canton Symphony Orchestra and Stark County parks. The free event invites families to reflect on the sounds of the animal kingdom Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Fairview Park Summerfest

Enjoy cuisine, live music and attractions at the Fairview Park Summerfest in Bohlken Park. The fun-filled event hosts a variety of family-oriented activities from carnival rides and games to a firework spectacular. These exciting activities take place Thursday and Friday, 6-11 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-11:00 pm., and Sunday, 9 a.m-5 p.m.

Lords of the Land