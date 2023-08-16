WCLV Program Guide 08-17-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
P Metheny/B Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Bachelors III
Khan Jamal Unsung Heroes Unsung Heroes
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits
Blue Mitchell The Cup Bearers Capers
Carme McCrae Sings Great American Songwriters Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing Doxy
Christine Jensen Day Moon Wind Up
Jalen Baker Be Still Be Still
John Coltrane Africa Brass Sessions Greensleeves
Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu
Deep Blue Organ Trio Folk Music Short Story
Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away
Dmitri Matheny Cascadia After the Rain
Alex Baird Lemon Tree Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered
Louis Armstrong Hot Fives Vol 1 Oriental Strut
George Lewis New Orleans Stompers Walking with the King
Wycliffe Gordon Sliding Home It Don't Mean a Thing
Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Blues For Donny
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament
Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care
Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH
Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa
Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean
Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid
Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All
Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouds` Lotus Blossum
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Four
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Brandee Younger New Life Windmills
Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson The Mysteries Dances of Sappho
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Lucid Vision
Ron Carter The Golden Striker Cedar Tree
Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Sister Ruth
Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Played Twice
Abdullah Ibrahim Water From An Ancient Well Mannenberg (revisited)
Sarah Vaughn Send in the Clowns All The Things You Are
Hank Mobley Roll Call Take Your Pick
Michael Dease Grace Blues on the Corner
Don Grolnick Nighttown Heart Of Darkness
Eric Reed The Red Door Dexter's Tune
W Muthspiel Where The River Goes For Django
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Blues Variant
Art Blakey Mosiac Down Under
Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before Many Moons Ago
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Minor Mishap
Tim Ray Fire and Rain Theodore the Thumper
Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired
Greg Hopkins Quintology The Pignoli Letters
Don Braden Earth, Wind and Wonder Vol 2 Master Blaster(Jammin')
Sphere Bird Songs Quasimodo
Sasha Dobson Girl Talks Softly as in a Morning Sunrise
Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow Lullaby
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony (1695)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergeret "Dont vient cela" (1551)
Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 51 (1791)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'When the Saints Go Marching In'
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Georg Muffat: Florilegium Primum: Suite No.7 'Constancy' (1695)
Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant (1866)
Clara Schumann: Romance in B-Flat (1855)
Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood (2001)
Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7 (1733)
Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)
Claude Bolling: Invention (1975)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 15 in B-Flat (1769)
Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Overture (1958)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' (1973)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Blessing Dance (1890)
John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)
Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)
Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)
Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)
Michael Torke: Blue Pacific (2006)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10 (1910)
Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)
Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 in c (1788)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Cello Sonata (1901)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy (1884)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)
Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly
Frank Bridge: Spring Song (1912)
Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in g (1717)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)
Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)
John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Theme (1990)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)
Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)
Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)
Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Randall Thompson: Frostiana: The Pasture (1959)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 53 in D 'Lark' (1791)
Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)
Sergei Taneyev: Finale from Piano Trio (1908)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto in G (1730)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings (1902)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik (1782)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)
Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)
Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)
Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)
Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)
Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)
Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)
George Gershwin: Do It Again (1922)