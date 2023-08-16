© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-17-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      P Metheny/B Mehldau     Metheny/Mehldau   Bachelors III

      Khan Jamal  Unsung Heroes     Unsung Heroes

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Freddie Hubbard   Blue Spirits      Blue Spirits

      Blue Mitchell     The Cup Bearers   Capers

      Carme McCrae      Sings Great American Songwriters    Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    Doxy

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Wind Up

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Be Still

                  

      John Coltrane     Africa Brass Sessions   Greensleeves

      Larry Vuckovich   Street Scene      News For Lulu

      Deep Blue Organ Trio    Folk Music  Short Story

      Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

      Dmitri Matheny    Cascadia    After the Rain

      Alex Baird  Lemon Tree  Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered

      Louis Armstrong   Hot Fives Vol 1   Oriental Strut

      George Lewis      New Orleans Stompers    Walking with the King

      Wycliffe Gordon   Sliding Home      It Don't Mean a Thing

      Matt Dwonszyk     A Year and a Day  Blues For Donny

                  

      Craig Davis Tone Painting     Dodo's Lament

      Christian McBride The Good Feeling  I Should Care

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Blues for MH

      Al foster   Reflections Monk's Bossa

      Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Blue Mermaid

      Ben Webster King of the Tenors      That's All

      Dave McKenna      Sunbeam and Thunderclouds`    Lotus Blossum

      Dave Douglas      Engage      Everywhere But Here

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     Four

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Brandee Younger   New Life    Windmills

      Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson     The Mysteries     Dances of Sappho

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Lucid Vision

      Ron Carter  The Golden Striker      Cedar Tree

      Vince Ector Live at the Side Door   Sister Ruth

      Thelonious Monk   Big Band/Quartet  Played Twice

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Water From An Ancient Well    Mannenberg (revisited)

                  

      Sarah Vaughn      Send in the Clowns      All The Things You Are

      Hank Mobley Roll Call   Take Your Pick

      Michael Dease     Grace Blues on the Corner

      Don Grolnick      Nighttown   Heart Of Darkness

      Eric Reed   The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      W Muthspiel Where The River Goes    For Django

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     That Moaning Trombone

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Blues Variant

      Art Blakey  Mosiac      Down Under

      Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before   Many Moons Ago

                  

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Minor Mishap

      Tim Ray     Fire and Rain     Theodore the Thumper

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  So Tired

      Greg Hopkins      Quintology  The Pignoli Letters

      Don Braden  Earth, Wind and Wonder Vol 2  Master Blaster(Jammin')

      Sphere      Bird Songs  Quasimodo

      Sasha Dobson      Girl Talks  Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

      Steve Kuhn  Remembering Tomorrow    Lullaby

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony (1695)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergeret "Dont vient cela" (1551)

Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 51 (1791)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'When the Saints Go Marching In'

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Georg Muffat: Florilegium Primum: Suite No.7 'Constancy' (1695)

Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant (1866)

Clara Schumann: Romance in B-Flat (1855)

Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood (2001)

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7 (1733)

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Claude Bolling: Invention (1975)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 15 in B-Flat (1769)

Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Overture (1958)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' (1973)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Blessing Dance (1890)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)

Michael Torke: Blue Pacific (2006)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 in c (1788)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Cello Sonata (1901)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy (1884)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

Frank Bridge: Spring Song (1912)

Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in g (1717)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Theme (1990)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)

Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)

Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Randall Thompson: Frostiana: The Pasture (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 53 in D 'Lark' (1791)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Sergei Taneyev: Finale from Piano Trio (1908)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto in G (1730)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik (1782)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)

George Gershwin: Do It Again (1922)

