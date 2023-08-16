WCLV Program Guide 08-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

P Metheny/B Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Bachelors III

Khan Jamal Unsung Heroes Unsung Heroes

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits

Blue Mitchell The Cup Bearers Capers

Carme McCrae Sings Great American Songwriters Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing Doxy

Christine Jensen Day Moon Wind Up

Jalen Baker Be Still Be Still

John Coltrane Africa Brass Sessions Greensleeves

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu

Deep Blue Organ Trio Folk Music Short Story

Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia After the Rain

Alex Baird Lemon Tree Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered

Louis Armstrong Hot Fives Vol 1 Oriental Strut

George Lewis New Orleans Stompers Walking with the King

Wycliffe Gordon Sliding Home It Don't Mean a Thing

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Blues For Donny

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament

Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care

Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH

Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All

Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouds` Lotus Blossum

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Four

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Brandee Younger New Life Windmills

Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson The Mysteries Dances of Sappho

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Lucid Vision

Ron Carter The Golden Striker Cedar Tree

Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Sister Ruth

Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Played Twice

Abdullah Ibrahim Water From An Ancient Well Mannenberg (revisited)

Sarah Vaughn Send in the Clowns All The Things You Are

Hank Mobley Roll Call Take Your Pick

Michael Dease Grace Blues on the Corner

Don Grolnick Nighttown Heart Of Darkness

Eric Reed The Red Door Dexter's Tune

W Muthspiel Where The River Goes For Django

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Blues Variant

Art Blakey Mosiac Down Under

Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before Many Moons Ago

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Minor Mishap

Tim Ray Fire and Rain Theodore the Thumper

Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired

Greg Hopkins Quintology The Pignoli Letters

Don Braden Earth, Wind and Wonder Vol 2 Master Blaster(Jammin')

Sphere Bird Songs Quasimodo

Sasha Dobson Girl Talks Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow Lullaby

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony (1695)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergeret "Dont vient cela" (1551)

Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 51 (1791)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'When the Saints Go Marching In'

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Georg Muffat: Florilegium Primum: Suite No.7 'Constancy' (1695)

Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant (1866)

Clara Schumann: Romance in B-Flat (1855)

Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood (2001)

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7 (1733)

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Claude Bolling: Invention (1975)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 15 in B-Flat (1769)

Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Overture (1958)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' (1973)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Blessing Dance (1890)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)

Michael Torke: Blue Pacific (2006)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 in c (1788)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Cello Sonata (1901)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy (1884)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

Frank Bridge: Spring Song (1912)

Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in g (1717)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Theme (1990)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)

Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)

Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Randall Thompson: Frostiana: The Pasture (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 53 in D 'Lark' (1791)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Sergei Taneyev: Finale from Piano Trio (1908)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto in G (1730)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik (1782)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)

George Gershwin: Do It Again (1922)