Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-16-2023

Published August 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Renee Rosnes      For The Moment    Malaga Moon

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Bill Evans  Turn Out the Stars      Turn Out the Stars

      Miles Davis       58 Sessions On Green Dolphin Street

      Dave Goldberg     The Other Side    Huge Strides

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Who Are You

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's A Charm    Scootin'

                  

      J Varro/K Peplowski     Two Legends of Jazz     Blues on 57th Street

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     April in Paris

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      5 In 3

      Herlin Riley      Watch What You're Doing Sunshine In My Pocket

      James Carter      Conversin' with the Elders    Parker's Mood

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Buselli/Wallarab Orch   The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

      Farnell Newton    Feel the Love     I'll Catch You

      Clark Terry Duke With a Difference  CJam Blues

      S Bechet/M Spanier      Up a Lazy River   Squeeze Me

                  

      Jaki Byard the Apollo Stompers      Phantasies II     Up Jumps One (Dedicated to Count Basie)

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency Sometimes a Notion

      Joe Lovano  52nd Street Themes      Tadd's Delight

      Michael Ornstein  Aperture    Opposite World

      Wayne Shorter     Night Dream Night Dreamer

      Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey    Blues on Top      Angel Eyes

      Woody Shaw  Imagination Dat Dere

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick-Up    Una Muy Bonita

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

George Coleman    Amsterdam After Dark    Autumn In New York

      Bruce Barth Dedications Softly in a Garden Path

      Wess/Coles  Two at the Top    Ill Wind

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Matador

      Jacques Lesure    When She Smiles   I Didnt Know What Time It Was

      Teri Lyne Carrington    New Standards Vol 1     Two Hearts (Lawns)

      Lindsey Horner    Don't Count on Glory    I Stand by Your Window

      Aaron Diehl The Vagabond      Lamia

      JJ Johnson  Tangence    For Dancers Only

                  

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Looking Back

      Nadje Noordhuis   Full Circle Little Song

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Caravanserai

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To The 'Top'

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Brendan Lanighan  A Little Optimism Little Garlic Knot

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Almost Cried

      Duke Ellington    Blues in Orbit    Blues In Blueprint

      Towner Galaher    Live  Keep Talkin'

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Misha Mengelberg  No Idea     The Mooche

                  

      Jessica Williams  Songs For A New Century Dear Oscar

      Mary Stallings    Feeling Good      Feeling Good

      Russell Malone    Black Butterfly   Sno' Peas

      Jim Hall    Jazz Guitar 920 Special

      Harold Land Harold in the Land of Jazz    Grooveyard

      Art Pepper  The Art of Pepper Too Close For Comfort

      Jay Hoggard Retro Focus Blues Bags

      Russell Gunn      Mood Swings Twice Around

      Sonny Rollins     Alfie Street Runner With Child

      Olivia Van Goor   Don't Be Mad At Me      God Bless The Child

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: But as for his people (1739)

Herbert L. Clarke: The Debutante (1917)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 15 in C (1779)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz (1882)

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet (1879)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 4 in e (1896)

John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás (1870)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Lasset uns den nicht zerteilen (1724)

Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1868)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (1779)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest (1922)

Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)

Louise Farrenc: Minuetto from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

Anton Bruckner: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüdin: Overture (1829)

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1750)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Kommst du nun, Jesu, vom Himmel herunter (1747)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Burton Lane: Royal Wedding: Too Late Now (1951)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 5 'Ghost' (1808)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel (1858)

Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 (1910)

Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958)

Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Symphony, Steven Smith conductor, recorded 4/22/2022 in Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace University

Silvestre Revueltas: Ocho por radio

Howard Swanson: Night Music

Junlong Kwan: Turmoil

Matthew Saunders: Martian Dances

James Mobberly: Capricious Paradise

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 12 (1825)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)

Paul Bowles: Heavenly Grass (1946)

Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 'Dawn' (1944)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie (1913)

