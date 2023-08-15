WCLV Program Guide 08-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Pete McCann Without Question January

Renee Rosnes For The Moment Malaga Moon

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Bill Evans Turn Out the Stars Turn Out the Stars

Miles Davis 58 Sessions On Green Dolphin Street

Dave Goldberg The Other Side Huge Strides

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Who Are You

Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm Scootin'

J Varro/K Peplowski Two Legends of Jazz Blues on 57th Street

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella April in Paris

Geof Bradfield Quaver 5 In 3

Herlin Riley Watch What You're Doing Sunshine In My Pocket

James Carter Conversin' with the Elders Parker's Mood

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Buselli/Wallarab Orch The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You

Clark Terry Duke With a Difference CJam Blues

S Bechet/M Spanier Up a Lazy River Squeeze Me

Jaki Byard the Apollo Stompers Phantasies II Up Jumps One (Dedicated to Count Basie)

Dave Slonaker Convergency Sometimes a Notion

Joe Lovano 52nd Street Themes Tadd's Delight

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Wayne Shorter Night Dream Night Dreamer

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes

Woody Shaw Imagination Dat Dere

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Una Muy Bonita

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

George Coleman Amsterdam After Dark Autumn In New York

Bruce Barth Dedications Softly in a Garden Path

Wess/Coles Two at the Top Ill Wind

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador

Jacques Lesure When She Smiles I Didnt Know What Time It Was

Teri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)

Lindsey Horner Don't Count on Glory I Stand by Your Window

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Lamia

JJ Johnson Tangence For Dancers Only

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Looking Back

Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Little Song

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To The 'Top'

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism Little Garlic Knot

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Almost Cried

Duke Ellington Blues in Orbit Blues In Blueprint

Towner Galaher Live Keep Talkin'

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Misha Mengelberg No Idea The Mooche

Jessica Williams Songs For A New Century Dear Oscar

Mary Stallings Feeling Good Feeling Good

Russell Malone Black Butterfly Sno' Peas

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar 920 Special

Harold Land Harold in the Land of Jazz Grooveyard

Art Pepper The Art of Pepper Too Close For Comfort

Jay Hoggard Retro Focus Blues Bags

Russell Gunn Mood Swings Twice Around

Sonny Rollins Alfie Street Runner With Child

Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad At Me God Bless The Child

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: But as for his people (1739)

Herbert L. Clarke: The Debutante (1917)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 15 in C (1779)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz (1882)

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet (1879)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 4 in e (1896)

John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás (1870)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Lasset uns den nicht zerteilen (1724)

Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1868)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (1779)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest (1922)

Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)

Louise Farrenc: Minuetto from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

Anton Bruckner: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüdin: Overture (1829)

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1750)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Kommst du nun, Jesu, vom Himmel herunter (1747)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Burton Lane: Royal Wedding: Too Late Now (1951)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 5 'Ghost' (1808)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel (1858)

Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 (1910)

Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958)

Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Symphony, Steven Smith conductor, recorded 4/22/2022 in Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace University

Silvestre Revueltas: Ocho por radio

Howard Swanson: Night Music

Junlong Kwan: Turmoil

Matthew Saunders: Martian Dances

James Mobberly: Capricious Paradise

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 12 (1825)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)

Paul Bowles: Heavenly Grass (1946)

Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 'Dawn' (1944)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie (1913)