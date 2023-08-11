WCLV Program Guide 08-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Jim Alfredson, Family Business, Foster Blues

Lorca Hart, Inspiration and Gratitude, Like This

Mike Clark, Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock, Dolphin Dance

Joe Alterman, Big Mo and Little Joe, Beaux J. Poo Boo

Les McCann, How’s Your Mother?, Doin’ That Thang

Les McCann – Eddie Harris, Atlantic Jazz Legends, Compared to What?

Clark Terry, Top and Bottom, Top and Bottom

Clark Terry – Bob ookmeyer, Complete Studio, Step Right Up

Jon Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, No One Else But You

Dick Hyman – KennyDavern, One Step to Chicago, Farewell Blues

Buselli – Wallarab Jazz Orchestra, Gennett Suite, Wolverine Blues

Gil Evans, The Individualism of Gil Evans, Spoonful

Gaea Schell, In Your Own Sweet Way, Sweet and Lovely

Something Blue, Personal Preference, Grit

Jim Alfredson, After Dark, Amsterdam After Dark

George Benson, It’s Uptown, Clockwise

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Blues for Smalls

John Coltrane, Evenings at the Village Gate, Africa

Don Braden, Earth, Wind and Wonder, Reasons

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Philip Catherine, Bert Joris, Hein Van der Geyn, Hans Van Oosterhout Blue Prince The Postman

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl All About My Girl

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Brian Blade, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment Just In Time

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Kim Waters, Brian Dunne, Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Peter Gunn

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Ray Brown, Louis Hayes Reunion Blues Satisfaction

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Papa Was a Rolling Stone

Eric Alexander, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti Jazz for Couch Potatoes Gunsmoke

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Verve Papa's Got a Brand New Bag

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levy Good Pickins' Relaxin' at Camarillo

Charlie Mingus Large Ensemble The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife are Some Jive*ss Slippers

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison You Go to My Head

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Pure Desmond Wave

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Fall In Love Too Easily

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, Hein van der Geyn, John Engels Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone In a Mellow Tone

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time If You Could See Me Now

Miles Davis, Kenny Clarke, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Micheot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Florence Sur Les Champs-Elysees

Dexter Gordon, Bud Powell, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Little Sunflower

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Caravan

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Three Little Words

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans The Barbara Song

Ingrid Jensen, George Colligan, Gary Bartz, Swayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess There's a Boat that's Leaving Soon for New York

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Volare

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 1 in c, Op. 1 Javier Perianes, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe Concerto in d, BWV 1059 Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe; Portland Baroque Orchestra

Osvaldo Golijov Tenebrae Avalon String Quartet

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan, Musical Pictures, Op. 57 Philharmonia Orchestra; Enrique Batiz

Leo Brouwer El Decameron Negro John Williams, guitar

Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending Jose-Luis Garcia, violin; English Chamber Orchestra

Joaquin Turina Piano Trio in F Lincoln Trio

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby

Manuel de Falla, arr. Paul Kochanski & Jaume Torrent: Canciones Populares Movement 3 and 4 Jota and Nana Augustin Hadelich, violin; Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar

Antonin Dvorak: Silent Woods Cameron Crozman, cello; Meagan Milatz, piano Quebec Summer Festivals, Salle de concert, Domaine Forget, St-Irenee, Canada

David Popper: Excerpts from 'Spanish Dances, Op. 54' Nos. 1 & 2: Serenade & Vito Cameron Crozman, cello; Meagan Milatz, piano Quebec Summer Festivals, Salle de concert, Domaine Forget, St-Irenee, Canada

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mitchell Shapiro calling from Fort Lee, NJ

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 2 in A Major (from Sechs Klavierstucke, Op. 118) Khatia Buniatishvili, piano

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 Movements 2-3 Augustin Hadelich, violin; WDR Symphony Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words Op. 109 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Wayne Shorter: Terra Incognita Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 12 Dover Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Agustin Barrios: Un sueno en la Floresta Berta Rojas, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies (1987)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)

Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango (1984)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Stefan Malzew: Eliza in Ascot (2011)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle & Orchestra (1989)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Suite (1956)

Howard Hanson: Fanfare for the Signal Corps (1943)

Jacques Ibert: Histoires: Le petit âne blanc (1933)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features a 10-year-old pianist who performs the music of Liszt with energy and the carefree approach of a kid on the playground. In contrast, a 20-year-old marimba player weaves his way through a contemporary piece with mature focus and intention … and a teenager from Florida performs the only work William Grant Still wrote for oboe.

Eduardo Rivera, 16, saxophone, from Mission, Texas performs Four Pictures from New York, Mvmt 2 Tango Club. by Roberto Molinelli. Host Peter Dugan, piano

Elizabeth Perez-Hickman, 17, oboe, from Doral, Florida performs Dance and Incantation by William Grant Still.

Ya-Ju Chuang, piano Taige Wang, 10, piano, from Irvine, CA performs Hungarian Rhapsody No.11, S.244 in A minor by Franz Liszt

Jeremy Davis, 20, marimba, from Chino Hills, CA & Co-host Alex Laing, clarinet perform Duet for any two instruments in the same key by Derrick Spiva Jr. (b. 1982)

Anais Feller, 15, violin, from San Diego, CA performs Excerpts from Zigeunerweisen/Gypsy Airs by Pablo de Sarasate. Host Peter Dugan, piano.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte (1597)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Eduard Tubin: Symphony No. 3 'Heroic' (1942)

Marcel Dupré: Heroic Poem 'Verdun' (1936)

Dorothy Howell: Piano Concerto in d (1923)

Dmitri Klebanov: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1958)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d (1937)

Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto No. 1 'Romántico' (1912)

Manuel de Zumaya: Como aunque culpa (1730)

Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole (1935)

Max Bruch: Concerto for Violin & Viola (1911)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Rózsa’s ‘Ben-Hur’ – A Master’s Masterpiece

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Overture—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Gratus’ Entry to Jerusalem—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Fertility Dances & Arrias’ Party—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prince of Peace—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: The Mount & The Sermon—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Recognition—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Marcia Romana—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Victory Parade—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Chariot Race—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Balthasar—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Battle Preparations—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Naval Battle—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: The Miracle & Finale—MGM Studio Orchestra/Miklós Rózsa

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Wondrous Collaboration: Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green (Part 1) - The first of three visits with Jesse Green, chief theater critic of The New York Times, exploring “Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers" (daughter of Richard), which they co-created. The hour includes selections from the composer's "Once Upon a Mattress" starring Carol Burnett.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

20:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Steve Seel – BBC Philharmonic, Mark Wigglesworth, conductor; Sir Stephen Hough, piano

Recorded at the BBC Proms 2023

Grace-Evangeline Mason: Ablaze the Moon

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1—Stephen Hough, piano; Finnish Radio Symphony; Hannu Lindu, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Mr. Science…More Science…Stuart McLain: Mary Turlington has Lice

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore & George David Weiss: Can't Help Falling in Love (1961)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Distant Past (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)

Thomas Morley: Response Pavin (1599)

George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Daisies (1916)