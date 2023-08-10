© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-11-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Drop Of Dusk

      Dave Holland      What Goes Around  First Snow

      Mike Jones  Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing?   What A Difference A Day Makes

      Champaign Fulton  After Dark  That Old Feeling

      Woody Shaw  Lotus Blossom     Lotus Flower

      Bill Heid   Dealin' Wid It    Minor Worm

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    For Tomorrow

      Claire Daily      VuVu For Francis  Half Nelson

                  

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      David Murray      Home  Last of the Hipmen

      Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing   Straight Street

      Oscar Peterson    Montreux '77      Things Ain't What They Used to Be

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Tree Of Hope

      Santi Debriano    Ashanti     Till Then

      Booker Ervin      Groovin' High     Groovin' High

                  

      Bud Shank   Barefoot Adventure      Shoeless Beach Meeting

      Poncho Sanchez    Latin Spirit      Ju Ju

      Carmen Lundy      Come Home   Walking Code Blue

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road to Nowhere   Second First

      John Taylor Rosslyn     Field Day

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  My Truth

      Kenny Barron      Book of Intuition  In The Slow Lane

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Jakob Bro   Bay of Rainbows   Evening Song

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Great Jazz Trio   S'Wonderful Take Five

      John Swana  In the Moment     Teeko

      Tim Lin     Romance in Formosa      How Deep Is The Ocean

      Fred Hersch Point in Time     Infant Eyes

      Bob Brookmeyer    Impulsive   One Side of You

      Julian Lage View With a Room  Tributary

      Alex Sipiagin     Hindsight   Light Blue

      Al Foster   Reflections Open Plans

                  

      Wynton Marsalis   Levee Low Moan    In The House Of Williams

      Nelson/Bowman Collective      Tomorrow is Not Promised      Sandra's Gait

      Ken Peplowski     The Natural Choice     Say It Isn't So

      Roy Eldridge/Dizzy Gillespie  Roy and Diz I've Found A New Baby

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Ah Um      Better Git It In Your Soul

      Caili O'Doherty   Quarantine Dream  Blues For Big Scotia

      Pat Bianchi A Higher Standard Blue Silver

      Freddie Hubbard   Open Sesame Gypsy Blue

                  

      Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke     They All Laughed

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Horizons

      David Newman      Davey Blue  For Stanley

      Chris Beard The Journey Ode To Mother Young

      Adonis Rose On the Verge      Shades Of Light

      Buck Clayton      Buck Clayton Special    U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues

      Tina Brooks True Blue   Good Old Soul

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Empty Pockets

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Marche miniature (1879)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)

Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" (1939)

Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' (1920)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

Dennis Wilson: Fawlty Towers: Theme (1975)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in d (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Naja's Waltz (2016)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907)

Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: Grand Caprice on Schubert's 'Erlkönig' (1854)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)

Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat (1950)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)

Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat 'Spring' (1841)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & The Shark Cage Fugue (1975)

Salut Salon: Shark Medley (2014)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 32 in C 'Bird' (1781)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 (1815)

Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale (1927)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Blackbird (1968)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A (1798)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 1 (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Harold Faltermeyer: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (1984)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 3 (1886)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)

Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Prophet Bird (1849)

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4 (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Traditional: All the Pretty Little Horses

Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy (1951)

Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus arcticus (1972)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' (1840)

Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes (2000)

Luther Henderson: Tuba Tiger Rag (1990)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening (1901)

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Gregorian Chant: Recordare virgo mater (1300)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)

Arts & Culture