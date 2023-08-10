WCLV Program Guide 08-11-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk

Dave Holland What Goes Around First Snow

Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing? What A Difference A Day Makes

Champaign Fulton After Dark That Old Feeling

Woody Shaw Lotus Blossom Lotus Flower

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Minor Worm

Dan Wilson Things Eternal For Tomorrow

Claire Daily VuVu For Francis Half Nelson

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

David Murray Home Last of the Hipmen

Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing Straight Street

Oscar Peterson Montreux '77 Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope

Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then

Booker Ervin Groovin' High Groovin' High

Bud Shank Barefoot Adventure Shoeless Beach Meeting

Poncho Sanchez Latin Spirit Ju Ju

Carmen Lundy Come Home Walking Code Blue

S Jones/B Haugland Road to Nowhere Second First

John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Kenny Barron Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Great Jazz Trio S'Wonderful Take Five

John Swana In the Moment Teeko

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa How Deep Is The Ocean

Fred Hersch Point in Time Infant Eyes

Bob Brookmeyer Impulsive One Side of You

Julian Lage View With a Room Tributary

Alex Sipiagin Hindsight Light Blue

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan In The House Of Williams

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sandra's Gait

Ken Peplowski The Natural Choice Say It Isn't So

Roy Eldridge/Dizzy Gillespie Roy and Diz I've Found A New Baby

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Better Git It In Your Soul

Caili O'Doherty Quarantine Dream Blues For Big Scotia

Pat Bianchi A Higher Standard Blue Silver

Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Gypsy Blue

Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke They All Laughed

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Horizons

David Newman Davey Blue For Stanley

Chris Beard The Journey Ode To Mother Young

Adonis Rose On the Verge Shades Of Light

Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues

Tina Brooks True Blue Good Old Soul

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Empty Pockets

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Marche miniature (1879)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)

Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" (1939)

Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' (1920)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

Dennis Wilson: Fawlty Towers: Theme (1975)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in d (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Naja's Waltz (2016)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907)

Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: Grand Caprice on Schubert's 'Erlkönig' (1854)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)

Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat (1950)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)

Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat 'Spring' (1841)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & The Shark Cage Fugue (1975)

Salut Salon: Shark Medley (2014)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 32 in C 'Bird' (1781)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 (1815)

Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale (1927)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Blackbird (1968)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A (1798)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 1 (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Harold Faltermeyer: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (1984)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 3 (1886)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)

Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Prophet Bird (1849)

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4 (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Traditional: All the Pretty Little Horses

Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy (1951)

Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus arcticus (1972)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' (1840)

Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes (2000)

Luther Henderson: Tuba Tiger Rag (1990)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening (1901)

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Gregorian Chant: Recordare virgo mater (1300)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)