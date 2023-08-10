WCLV Program Guide 08-11-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk
Dave Holland What Goes Around First Snow
Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing? What A Difference A Day Makes
Champaign Fulton After Dark That Old Feeling
Woody Shaw Lotus Blossom Lotus Flower
Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Minor Worm
Dan Wilson Things Eternal For Tomorrow
Claire Daily VuVu For Francis Half Nelson
Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights
David Murray Home Last of the Hipmen
Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing Straight Street
Oscar Peterson Montreux '77 Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope
Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then
Booker Ervin Groovin' High Groovin' High
Bud Shank Barefoot Adventure Shoeless Beach Meeting
Poncho Sanchez Latin Spirit Ju Ju
Carmen Lundy Come Home Walking Code Blue
S Jones/B Haugland Road to Nowhere Second First
John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth
Kenny Barron Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Great Jazz Trio S'Wonderful Take Five
John Swana In the Moment Teeko
Tim Lin Romance in Formosa How Deep Is The Ocean
Fred Hersch Point in Time Infant Eyes
Bob Brookmeyer Impulsive One Side of You
Julian Lage View With a Room Tributary
Alex Sipiagin Hindsight Light Blue
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan In The House Of Williams
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sandra's Gait
Ken Peplowski The Natural Choice Say It Isn't So
Roy Eldridge/Dizzy Gillespie Roy and Diz I've Found A New Baby
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Better Git It In Your Soul
Caili O'Doherty Quarantine Dream Blues For Big Scotia
Pat Bianchi A Higher Standard Blue Silver
Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Gypsy Blue
Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke They All Laughed
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Horizons
David Newman Davey Blue For Stanley
Chris Beard The Journey Ode To Mother Young
Adonis Rose On the Verge Shades Of Light
Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues
Tina Brooks True Blue Good Old Soul
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Empty Pockets
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Marche miniature (1879)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)
Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)
Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" (1939)
Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' (1920)
John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)
Dennis Wilson: Fawlty Towers: Theme (1975)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in d (1720)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)
George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)
Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Naja's Waltz (2016)
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)
Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907)
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: Grand Caprice on Schubert's 'Erlkönig' (1854)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)
Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)
Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)
Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat (1950)
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)
Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat 'Spring' (1841)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & The Shark Cage Fugue (1975)
Salut Salon: Shark Medley (2014)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 32 in C 'Bird' (1781)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 (1815)
Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)
Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)
Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale (1927)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Blackbird (1968)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A (1798)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 1 (1886)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)
Harold Faltermeyer: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (1984)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 3 (1886)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)
Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Prophet Bird (1849)
Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4 (1886)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)
Traditional: All the Pretty Little Horses
Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy (1951)
Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus arcticus (1972)
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)
Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' (1840)
Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes (2000)
Luther Henderson: Tuba Tiger Rag (1990)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)
Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)
Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening (1901)
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)
Gregorian Chant: Recordare virgo mater (1300)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)
Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)
Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)