WCLV Program Guide 08-10-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Mike Clark Plas Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance
Branford Marsalis Eternal Dinner for One Please James
Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby
Ryan Kisor Jordu Sandu
R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast One Day At A Time
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ell Robbin's Nest
John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Pat Me
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are Heading Composition
Geof Bradfield Quaver Plucky
Tim Ray Fire and Rain ByeYa
Dave Stryker Baker's Circle Trouble (No.2)
Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Second Thoughts
Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Introduction Tin Roof Blues Part 1 Tin Roof Blues Part 2 Chimes Blues
Bill Evans At Shelley's Manne-hole Isn't it Romantic
Kenny Burrell Midnight at the Village Vanguard Do What You Gotta Do
James Weidman Sonic Realities Sonic Realities
Lester Young Laughin' to Keep from Crying Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Red Mitchell/Kenny Barron The Red Barron Duo Sunshower
Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song The Last Goodbye
Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque
Sonny Rollins The Bridge Where Are You
Snorre Kirk Beat Portrait
Steve Davis Getting It Done Longview
Theo Hill Promethean Hey It's Me You're Talking To
Benny Green The Source Cool Green
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Rich Perry O Grande amor O Grande Amor
Woody Shaw Cassandranite Three Muses
Tawanda Smile You And the Night And the Music
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace
Sam Taylor Let It Go Angel Face
Anat Cohen Noir No Moon At All
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi
Vincent Herring Don't Let Go Don't Let It Go
Karl Denson Herbal Turkey Breast D As In David
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Please Scream Inside Your Heart
Curtis Lundy Just Be Yourself Just Be Yourself
Charles Mingus Blues and Roots Cryin' Blues
Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring
Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All
Chris Lightcap Deluxe Year of the Rooster
Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Willow Weep for Me
Jim Rotondi The Pleasure Dome Hush
Milt Jackson The Prophet Speaks The Prophet Speaks
Cyrille Aimee Let's Get Lost T'es Beau Tu Sais
Fred Hersch Thirteen Ways Mr. Jelly Lord
Dexter Gordon Getting' Around Mahna De Carnaval
Pete McCann Without Question Lovely Thing
Peter Bernstein With the Tilden Webb Trio What Is This Thing Called Love
Marcus Shelby The Sophisticate The Joylovers (Les Amours Joyeux)
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
William Grant Still: Incantation and Dance (1945)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)
Chris Marshall: Bluestone (2015)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Dubinushka (1906)
Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
John Williams: Pops on the March (1981)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C (1725)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)
Lionel Bart: Selections from 'Oliver!' (1968)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins (1738)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Mazurka (1848)
Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1800)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)
William Grant Still: Three Rhythmic Spirituals (1961)
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
Remo Giazotto: Adagio in g 'The Beatitudes' (1957)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D (1720)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)
Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)
Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)
Alexander Glazunov: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)
Carl Maria von Weber: Bassoon Concerto in F (1822)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)
Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f (1911)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)
George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1927)
Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle (1841)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)
Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)
Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 48 in C 'Maria Theresia' (1773)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)
Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)
Traditional: Blow The Wind Southerly
Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)
Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)
Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)
Gabriel Pierné: Piano Concerto in c (1886)
Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)
Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)
Alexander Glazunov: Slavonic Festival (1888)
Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)
Traditional: Scarborough Fair
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Kara Karayev: Don Quixote (1960)
Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)
Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)
Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)
Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 13 in G (1769)
Miklós Rózsa: Rhapsody for Cello & Orchestra (1929)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)
Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song (1913)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 3 in D (1890)
Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Astor Piazzolla: Melodía in a 'Canto de Octubre' (1955)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 (1849)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante (1980)
Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad (1956)
Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)
Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)
Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy (1936)