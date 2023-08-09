WCLV Program Guide 08-10-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mike Clark Plas Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance

Branford Marsalis Eternal Dinner for One Please James

Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby

Ryan Kisor Jordu Sandu

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast One Day At A Time

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ell Robbin's Nest

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Pat Me

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are Heading Composition

Geof Bradfield Quaver Plucky

Tim Ray Fire and Rain ByeYa

Dave Stryker Baker's Circle Trouble (No.2)

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Second Thoughts

Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Introduction Tin Roof Blues Part 1 Tin Roof Blues Part 2 Chimes Blues

Bill Evans At Shelley's Manne-hole Isn't it Romantic

Kenny Burrell Midnight at the Village Vanguard Do What You Gotta Do

James Weidman Sonic Realities Sonic Realities

Lester Young Laughin' to Keep from Crying Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone

Red Mitchell/Kenny Barron The Red Barron Duo Sunshower

Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song The Last Goodbye

Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque

Sonny Rollins The Bridge Where Are You

Snorre Kirk Beat Portrait

Steve Davis Getting It Done Longview

Theo Hill Promethean Hey It's Me You're Talking To

Benny Green The Source Cool Green

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Rich Perry O Grande amor O Grande Amor

Woody Shaw Cassandranite Three Muses

Tawanda Smile You And the Night And the Music

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace

Sam Taylor Let It Go Angel Face

Anat Cohen Noir No Moon At All

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Vincent Herring Don't Let Go Don't Let It Go

Karl Denson Herbal Turkey Breast D As In David

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Please Scream Inside Your Heart

Curtis Lundy Just Be Yourself Just Be Yourself

Charles Mingus Blues and Roots Cryin' Blues

Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring

Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

Chris Lightcap Deluxe Year of the Rooster

Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Willow Weep for Me

Jim Rotondi The Pleasure Dome Hush

Milt Jackson The Prophet Speaks The Prophet Speaks

Cyrille Aimee Let's Get Lost T'es Beau Tu Sais

Fred Hersch Thirteen Ways Mr. Jelly Lord

Dexter Gordon Getting' Around Mahna De Carnaval

Pete McCann Without Question Lovely Thing

Peter Bernstein With the Tilden Webb Trio What Is This Thing Called Love

Marcus Shelby The Sophisticate The Joylovers (Les Amours Joyeux)

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

William Grant Still: Incantation and Dance (1945)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)

Chris Marshall: Bluestone (2015)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Dubinushka (1906)

Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

John Williams: Pops on the March (1981)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C (1725)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Lionel Bart: Selections from 'Oliver!' (1968)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins (1738)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Mazurka (1848)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1800)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

William Grant Still: Three Rhythmic Spirituals (1961)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Remo Giazotto: Adagio in g 'The Beatitudes' (1957)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D (1720)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)

Alexander Glazunov: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)

Carl Maria von Weber: Bassoon Concerto in F (1822)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1927)

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle (1841)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 48 in C 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)

Traditional: Blow The Wind Southerly

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)

Gabriel Pierné: Piano Concerto in c (1886)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)

Alexander Glazunov: Slavonic Festival (1888)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Kara Karayev: Don Quixote (1960)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 13 in G (1769)

Miklós Rózsa: Rhapsody for Cello & Orchestra (1929)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song (1913)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 3 in D (1890)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Astor Piazzolla: Melodía in a 'Canto de Octubre' (1955)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 (1849)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante (1980)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad (1956)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy (1936)