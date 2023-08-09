© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-10-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mike Clark  Plas Herbie Hancock     Dolphin Dance

      Branford Marsalis Eternal     Dinner for One Please James

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Lexi's Lullaby

      Ryan Kisor  Jordu Sandu

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    One Day At A Time

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ell      Robbin's Nest

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    Pat Me

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are Heading Composition

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Plucky

                  

      Tim Ray     Fire and Rain     ByeYa

      Dave Stryker      Baker's Circle    Trouble (No.2)

      Tim Warfield      Eye of the Beholder     Second Thoughts

      Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite     Introduction Tin Roof Blues Part 1 Tin Roof Blues Part 2 Chimes Blues

      Bill Evans  At Shelley's Manne-hole Isn't it Romantic

      Kenny Burrell     Midnight at the Village Vanguard    Do What You Gotta Do

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Sonic Realities

                  

      Lester Young      Laughin' to Keep from Crying  Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone

      Red Mitchell/Kenny Barron     The Red Barron Duo      Sunshower

      Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song  The Last Goodbye

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Statuesque

      Sonny Rollins     The Bridge  Where Are You

      Snorre Kirk Beat  Portrait

      Steve Davis Getting It Done   Longview

      Theo Hill   Promethean   Hey It's Me You're Talking To

      Benny Green The Source  Cool Green

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Rich Perry  O Grande amor     O Grande Amor

      Woody Shaw  Cassandranite     Three Muses

      Tawanda     Smile You And the Night And the Music

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Peace

      Sam Taylor  Let It Go   Angel Face

      Anat Cohen  Noir  No Moon At All

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    New Delhi

      Vincent Herring   Don't Let Go      Don't Let It Go

      Karl Denson Herbal Turkey Breast    D As In David

                  

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Please Scream Inside Your Heart

      Curtis Lundy      Just Be Yourself  Just Be Yourself

      Charles Mingus    Blues and Roots   Cryin' Blues

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Royal Flush

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring

      Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

      Chris Lightcap    Deluxe      Year of the Rooster

      Towner Galaher    Organ Trio Live   Willow Weep for Me

                  

      Jim Rotondi The Pleasure Dome Hush

      Milt Jackson      The Prophet Speaks      The Prophet Speaks

      Cyrille Aimee     Let's Get Lost    T'es Beau Tu Sais

      Fred Hersch Thirteen Ways     Mr. Jelly Lord

      Dexter Gordon     Getting' Around   Mahna De Carnaval

      Pete McCann Without Question  Lovely Thing

      Peter Bernstein   With the Tilden Webb Trio     What Is This Thing Called Love

      Marcus Shelby     The Sophisticate  The Joylovers (Les Amours Joyeux)

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

William Grant Still: Incantation and Dance (1945)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)

Chris Marshall: Bluestone (2015)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Dubinushka (1906)

Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

John Williams: Pops on the March (1981)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C (1725)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Lionel Bart: Selections from 'Oliver!' (1968)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins (1738)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Mazurka (1848)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1800)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

William Grant Still: Three Rhythmic Spirituals (1961)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Remo Giazotto: Adagio in g 'The Beatitudes' (1957)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D (1720)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)

Alexander Glazunov: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)

Carl Maria von Weber: Bassoon Concerto in F (1822)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1927)

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle (1841)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 48 in C 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)

Traditional: Blow The Wind Southerly

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)

Gabriel Pierné: Piano Concerto in c (1886)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)

Alexander Glazunov: Slavonic Festival (1888)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Kara Karayev: Don Quixote (1960)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 13 in G (1769)

Miklós Rózsa: Rhapsody for Cello & Orchestra (1929)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song (1913)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 3 in D (1890)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Astor Piazzolla: Melodía in a 'Canto de Octubre' (1955)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 (1849)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante (1980)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad (1956)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy (1936)

