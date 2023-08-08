© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-09-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Michael Dease     All These Hands   Chocolate City

      Avram Fefer Juba Lee    Bedouin Dream

      Gerry Mulligan    The Gerry Mulligan Songbook   Crazy Day

      Louis Bellson     Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

      Randy Napoleon    Rust Belt Roots   Grant's Tune

      Skip and Dan Wilkins    In the Stars      I Was So Young

      Kurt Elling The Messenger     Prelude To A Kiss

      Ark Ovrutski      Intersection      La Mecha

                  

      David Newman      Fathead     Hard Work

      Kenny Dorham      Trompeta Toccata  Nightwatch

      Herlin Riley      Perpetual Optimism      You don't Know What is Love Is

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Andersson     S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister

      Ron Carter  Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorraine

      Joshua Redman     Beyond      Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)

      Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It     Tin Roof Blues

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   Don't Get Around Much Anymore

      Josh Rzepka Into the Night    Blues for C.T.

      Clark Terry Duke With a Difference  In A Mellow Tone

                  

      Anat Fort   As If Clouds Moving

      Garrison Fewell   Birdland Sessions Sonora

      Conrad Herwig     The Latin Side of Coltrane    Naima

      Diego River Love and Peace    Gracias A La Vida

      Dexter Gordon     Dexter Calling    Modal Mood (stereo)

      Larry Willis      Blue Fable  Blue Fable

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Blues to Be There

      Bar Kokhba  50th Birthday Celebration     Kivah

      Ryan Keberle      Music is Emotion  Nowhere to Go Nothing to See

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gerry Mulligan    Darn That Dream   Noblesse

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  The Peacocks

      T Flanagan  Solo Piano  Isn't It Romantic

      Sonny Criss Jazz USA    More Than You Know

      Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Line For Lyons

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    Tickle Toe

      Horace Silver     Further Explorations    Safari

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Reaching Out For More

      Christopher McBride     Ramon Lady D

                  

      Fonnesbaek/Kauflin      Danish Rain Windows

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Base Time

      Allen Toussaint   The Bright Mississippi  Blue Drag

      Nicholas Payton   Trumpet Legacy    Nostalgia

      Artemis     In Real Time      Slink

      Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson    RecordaMe

      Joe Locke   Very Early  Effendi

      Billie Holiday    All or Nothing At All  Our love is here to stay

      Charles Mingus    The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus    The Spur Of The Moment

      John Abercrombie/Joe Beck     Coincidence Beautiful Love

                  

      Dave McKenna      You Must Believe in Swing     Poor Butterfly

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions      Aspirations And Convictions

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Lagrimas Negras

      Sonny Rollins     Way Out West      Solitude

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  Everything Happens To Me

      Bicoastal Collective    Chapter 2   Book Of Ballymote

      Thelonious Monk   Thelonious Himself      (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)

      Benny Bailey      Big Brass   A Kiss to Build a Dream On

      Hank Mobley Straight No Filter      Soft Impressions

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet (1892)

George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Plains (1997)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck (1901)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte (1731)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon (1872)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 (1813)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Russian Dance (1885)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Albert Ketèlbey: In a Persian Market (1921)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in B-Flat (1781)

Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C (1786)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris (1916)

Reynaldo Hahn: Danse from Piano Concerto (1931)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 in F (1730)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 (1727)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Laudate Dominum (1600)

Traditional: The Keel Row

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

Alan Hovhaness: Andante from Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude (1958)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)

Reynaldo Hahn: Sonatina in C (1907)

Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)

Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Dawn in the Mountains (1891)

André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite (1771)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

Charles Gounod: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1855)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast Suite (1906)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1914)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c (1770)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat (1785)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Institute of Music Faculty recital, 4/19/2023 – Carolyn Warner & Friends

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791): Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-flat K 452—Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Afendi Yusuf, clarinet; Gareth Thomas, bassoon; Richard King, horn; Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano

Bela Bartok (1881-1945) From Duos for Two Violins Sz. 98: Burlesque, Fairy Tale, Romanian Whirling Dance, Arabian Dance, Pizzicato, Sadness, Ardeliana—Jessica Lee, violin; Philip Setzer, violin

Robert Schumann (1818-1856): Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44—Jessica Lee, violin; Philip Setzer, violin, Stanley Konopka, viola, Si-Yan Darren Li, cello, Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' (1943)

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie (1940)

George Frideric Handel: Almira: Sarabande (1705)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 (1821)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)

Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto (1775)

Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010)

Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922)

