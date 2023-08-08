WCLV Program Guide 08-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Michael Dease All These Hands Chocolate City

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

Gerry Mulligan The Gerry Mulligan Songbook Crazy Day

Louis Bellson Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune

Skip and Dan Wilkins In the Stars I Was So Young

Kurt Elling The Messenger Prelude To A Kiss

Ark Ovrutski Intersection La Mecha

David Newman Fathead Hard Work

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Nightwatch

Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism You don't Know What is Love Is

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Andersson S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorraine

Joshua Redman Beyond Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)

Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It Tin Roof Blues

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Don't Get Around Much Anymore

Josh Rzepka Into the Night Blues for C.T.

Clark Terry Duke With a Difference In A Mellow Tone

Anat Fort As If Clouds Moving

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Coltrane Naima

Diego River Love and Peace Gracias A La Vida

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood (stereo)

Larry Willis Blue Fable Blue Fable

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blues to Be There

Bar Kokhba 50th Birthday Celebration Kivah

Ryan Keberle Music is Emotion Nowhere to Go Nothing to See

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gerry Mulligan Darn That Dream Noblesse

TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks

T Flanagan Solo Piano Isn't It Romantic

Sonny Criss Jazz USA More Than You Know

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Line For Lyons

Art Pepper The Way it Was Tickle Toe

Horace Silver Further Explorations Safari

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More

Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D

Fonnesbaek/Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Base Time

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Blue Drag

Nicholas Payton Trumpet Legacy Nostalgia

Artemis In Real Time Slink

Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson RecordaMe

Joe Locke Very Early Effendi

Billie Holiday All or Nothing At All Our love is here to stay

Charles Mingus The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus The Spur Of The Moment

John Abercrombie/Joe Beck Coincidence Beautiful Love

Dave McKenna You Must Believe in Swing Poor Butterfly

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras

Sonny Rollins Way Out West Solitude

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me

Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Book Of Ballymote

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Himself (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)

Benny Bailey Big Brass A Kiss to Build a Dream On

Hank Mobley Straight No Filter Soft Impressions

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet (1892)

George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Plains (1997)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck (1901)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte (1731)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon (1872)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 (1813)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Russian Dance (1885)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Albert Ketèlbey: In a Persian Market (1921)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in B-Flat (1781)

Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C (1786)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris (1916)

Reynaldo Hahn: Danse from Piano Concerto (1931)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 in F (1730)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 (1727)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Laudate Dominum (1600)

Traditional: The Keel Row

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

Alan Hovhaness: Andante from Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude (1958)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)

Reynaldo Hahn: Sonatina in C (1907)

Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)

Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Dawn in the Mountains (1891)

André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite (1771)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

Charles Gounod: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1855)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast Suite (1906)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1914)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c (1770)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat (1785)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Institute of Music Faculty recital, 4/19/2023 – Carolyn Warner & Friends

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791): Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-flat K 452—Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Afendi Yusuf, clarinet; Gareth Thomas, bassoon; Richard King, horn; Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano

Bela Bartok (1881-1945) From Duos for Two Violins Sz. 98: Burlesque, Fairy Tale, Romanian Whirling Dance, Arabian Dance, Pizzicato, Sadness, Ardeliana—Jessica Lee, violin; Philip Setzer, violin

Robert Schumann (1818-1856): Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44—Jessica Lee, violin; Philip Setzer, violin, Stanley Konopka, viola, Si-Yan Darren Li, cello, Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' (1943)

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie (1940)

George Frideric Handel: Almira: Sarabande (1705)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 (1821)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)

Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto (1775)

Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010)

Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922)