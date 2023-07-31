WCLV Program Guide 08-01-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Kenny Werner Live at the Visiones Soul Eyes

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? Kitts

Joe Henderson In' & Out Short Story

Josh Lawrence Triptych Wind

Mike Moreno Lotus Blind Imagination

Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient You Go to My Head

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 Embraceable You

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target

Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Sim Shalom

Gary Burton O Grande Amor O Grande Amor

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present

Diego Rivera The Contender The Whit

Tubby Hayes New York '61 Pint of Bitter

Bud Shank New Groove The Awakening

Marty Ehrlich Line on Love Solace

Smith/Warren The Bee's Knees Stella By Starlight

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain

D Marsalis The Last Southern Gentleman That Old Feeling

Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New

Johnny Griffin Chicago/New York/Paris Without A Song

Matt Crisculio Lotus Blossom The Big Push

Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Curtis Brothers Syzgy Syzygy

Herlin Riley New Directions The Crossbar

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Cho Soup

Amina Claudine Myers Salutes Bessie Smith Jailhouse Blues

Chip Waltz Harlem Sunset Circle Dance

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Jim Hall Live The Way You Look Tonight

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Goodbye

Horace Silver And The Jazz Messengers Creepin' In

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans

Charlie Haden First Song First Song

McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness A Child Is Born

Emily Remler Take Two Afro blue

Roy Eldridge & Dizzy Gillespie Roy & Diz Sometimes I'm Happy

Avram Fefer/Bobby Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Madd For Tadd Our Delight A Blue Time

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Billy Childs Winds of Change The End Of Innocence

Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Requiem

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone

Stan Getz In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy

Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Take Five

John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words (1830)

Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)

Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2 for Horn & Strings (1804)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Nigun (1923)

Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' (1902)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka (1949)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 46 (1849)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 (1813)

Kevin Puts: Elegy for Brass (2009)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 3 (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Jerome Moross: Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Irving Fine: Blue Towers (1959)

Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 3 in g (1820)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)

Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724)

George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in E-Flat (1770)

Jacob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (1607)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? (1983)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano (2006)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra (1918)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 2 Pianos in E-Flat (1779)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)

Duke Ellington: Day Dream (1940)

Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga: Air (1893)

Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)

Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1837)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)