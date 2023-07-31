WCLV Program Guide 08-01-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Kenny Werner Live at the Visiones Soul Eyes
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? Kitts
Joe Henderson In' & Out Short Story
Josh Lawrence Triptych Wind
Mike Moreno Lotus Blind Imagination
Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient You Go to My Head
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 Embraceable You
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target
Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Sim Shalom
Gary Burton O Grande Amor O Grande Amor
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present
Diego Rivera The Contender The Whit
Tubby Hayes New York '61 Pint of Bitter
Bud Shank New Groove The Awakening
Marty Ehrlich Line on Love Solace
Smith/Warren The Bee's Knees Stella By Starlight
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain
D Marsalis The Last Southern Gentleman That Old Feeling
Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New
Johnny Griffin Chicago/New York/Paris Without A Song
Matt Crisculio Lotus Blossom The Big Push
Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Curtis Brothers Syzgy Syzygy
Herlin Riley New Directions The Crossbar
Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Cho Soup
Amina Claudine Myers Salutes Bessie Smith Jailhouse Blues
Chip Waltz Harlem Sunset Circle Dance
Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce
Jim Hall Live The Way You Look Tonight
Bobo Stenson Goodbye Goodbye
Horace Silver And The Jazz Messengers Creepin' In
Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans
Charlie Haden First Song First Song
McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness A Child Is Born
Emily Remler Take Two Afro blue
Roy Eldridge & Dizzy Gillespie Roy & Diz Sometimes I'm Happy
Avram Fefer/Bobby Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk
Madd For Tadd Our Delight A Blue Time
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia
Billy Childs Winds of Change The End Of Innocence
Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Requiem
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone
Stan Getz In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy
Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Take Five
John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words (1830)
Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)
Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2 for Horn & Strings (1804)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Nigun (1923)
Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' (1902)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka (1949)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 46 (1849)
Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 (1813)
Kevin Puts: Elegy for Brass (2009)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 3 (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)
Jerome Moross: Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1942)
Irving Fine: Blue Towers (1959)
Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 3 in g (1820)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)
Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724)
George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)
Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)
Václav Pichl: Symphony in E-Flat (1770)
Jacob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (1607)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? (1983)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)
Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)
Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)
Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)
Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)
Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)
Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano (2006)
Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra (1918)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 2 Pianos in E-Flat (1779)
Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)
Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)
Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)
Duke Ellington: Day Dream (1940)
Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1867)
Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga: Air (1893)
Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)
Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)
Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1837)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)