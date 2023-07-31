© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
WCLV Program Guide 08-01-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Kenny Werner      Live at the Visiones    Soul Eyes

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Twilight Blue

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You?      Kitts

      Joe Henderson     In' & Out   Short Story

      Josh Lawrence     Triptych    Wind

      Mike Moreno Lotus Blind Imagination

                  

      Shirley Horn      the Main Ingredient     You Go to My Head

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2  Embraceable You

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Moving Target

      Johnny Hodges     Used To Be Duke   On The Sunny Side Of The Street

      Steven Bernstein  Hollywood Diaspora      Sim Shalom

      Gary Burton O Grande Amor     O Grande Amor

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Joshua Redman     Mood Swing  Past In The Present

      Diego Rivera      The Contender     The Whit

      Tubby Hayes New York '61      Pint of Bitter

                  

      Bud Shank   New Groove  The Awakening

      Marty Ehrlich     Line on Love      Solace

      Smith/Warren      The Bee's Knees   Stella By Starlight

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   I Love the Rain

      D Marsalis  The Last Southern Gentleman   That Old Feeling

      Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  This Is New

      Johnny Griffin    Chicago/New York/Paris  Without A Song

      Matt Crisculio    Lotus Blossom     The Big Push

      Jackie McLean     A Fickle Sonance  Subdued

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Curtis Brothers   Syzgy Syzygy

      Herlin Riley      New Directions    The Crossbar

      Bill Heid   Dealin' Wid It    Cho Soup

      Amina Claudine Myers    Salutes Bessie Smith    Jailhouse Blues

      Chip Waltz  Harlem Sunset     Circle Dance

      Pasqua/Oles/Erskine     Live in Italy     Agrodolce

      Jim Hall    Live  The Way You Look Tonight

      Bobo Stenson      Goodbye     Goodbye

                  

      Horace Silver     And The Jazz Messengers Creepin' In

      Gene Ammons      Velvet Soul Light'n Up

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Green Jeans

      Charlie Haden     First Song  First Song

      McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth   Old Devil Moon

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     A Child Is Born

      Emily Remler      Take Two    Afro blue

      Roy Eldridge & Dizzy Gillespie      Roy & Diz   Sometimes I'm Happy

                  

      Avram Fefer/Bobby Few   Kindred Spirits   Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

      Madd For Tadd     Our Delight A Blue Time

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Minorabilia

      Billy Childs      Winds of Change   The End Of Innocence

      Charles Lloyd     The Water is Wide Requiem

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone

      Stan Getz   In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy

      Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying in Touch  Take Five

      John Lewis  Evolution   Afternoon in Paris

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words (1830)

Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)

Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2 for Horn & Strings (1804)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Nigun (1923)

Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' (1902)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka (1949)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 46 (1849)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 (1813)

Kevin Puts: Elegy for Brass (2009)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 3 (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Jerome Moross: Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Irving Fine: Blue Towers (1959)

Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 3 in g (1820)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)

Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724)

George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in E-Flat (1770)

Jacob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (1607)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? (1983)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano (2006)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra (1918)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 2 Pianos in E-Flat (1779)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)

Duke Ellington: Day Dream (1940)

Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga: Air (1893)

Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)

Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1837)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

