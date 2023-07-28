WCLV Program Guide for Sun 7/30

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Mimi Fox, One for Wes, Mr. White’s Blues

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, No Blues

Metropolitan Jazz Octet, Bowie Project, The Angels Have Gone

Dave McMurray, Grateful Deadication, China Cat Sunflower

Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition

Wayne Escoffery, Like Minds, Idle Moments

Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Green Jeans

Bill Cunliffe, Border Widow’s Lament, Slangelang

Nick Green, Green on the Scene, Cheatin’

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, K8 + BYU$ (sic)

Mike Jones, Are You Sure You Three Guys…, ‘Swonderful

Noah Haidu, Standards, You and the Night and the Music

Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Spacemen

Dave Goldberg, The Other Side, Thank You Very Monk

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Stolen Moments

Joe Lovano, Our Daily Bread, Our Daily Bread

John Coltrane, Evenings at the Village Gate, When Lights are Low

Jason Kao Hwang, Critical Response, Friends Forever

Esthesis Quartet, Time Zones, Brush Fire

Ray Vega – Thomas Marriott, East West Trumpet Summit, One Day at a Time

Orrin Evans, The Red Door, Phoebe’s Stroll

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Con Alma

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Black Lace Freudian Slip

Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Laurnece Hobgood Close Your Eyes Close Your Eyes

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Sounds of a Guitar

Gary Burton, Makoto Ozone, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits Ivanushka Durachok

Stephane Grappelli, Roy Haynes, George Mraz, Michel Petruciani Flamingo Lover Man

Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart

Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers, Art Taylor Blue Gershwin Soon

Joey DeFrancesco, Paul Bollenback, Byron Landham All About My Girl All About My Girl

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Do It Again

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Helico Milito Getz au Go Go Summertime

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions I'm Old Fashioned

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Two Cents

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Mauricd Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water

Andre Previn, Shelley Manne, Red Mitchell Play It Cool Something's Coming

Lea Delaria, Larry Goldings, Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison Play It Cool Cool

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Somewhere

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt, Astrud Gilberto Getz au Go Go The Telephone Song

Lou Donaldson, Bill Hardman, Horace Parlan, Laymon Jackson, Al Harewood Blue Gershwin The Man I Love

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Reverence

John Clayton, Ray Brown, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Hues

John Clayton, Ray Brown, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Killer Joe

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See her

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey A Boy Named Charlie Brown Blue Charlie Brown

Cyrus Chestnut, Kenny Garrett, Pat Martino, Christian McBride, Steve Gadd Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas Me and Charlie Brown

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Save Your Love For Me

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Macus Miller, Steve Gadd Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Macus Miller, Steve Gadd Cannon Re-Loaded Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 4 'O sing unto the Lord a New Song' (1718)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 167: Chorale 'Sei Lob und Preis mit Ehren' (1724)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Good Bach Rub - A mid-year tribute to the memory of Johann Sebastian Bach (d. 7/28/1750)

J.S.BACH: Fantasy & Fugue in g, BWV 542 Daniel Roth (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris, France)

BACH: Toccata in G, BWV 916 John Wellingham (1743 Strähle/Strömsholm Castle, Sweden)

BACH: Trio Sonata No.4 in e, BWV 528 Gerhard Gnann (1745 J-A Silbermann/Protestant Temple, Wasselonne, France)

BACH: Contrapunctus No. 11, fr Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 Joan Lippincott (2008 GOArt-1776 Casparini replica/Christ Church, Rochester, NY)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Meditation - In the heat of summer, and as the pace of life slows for many, we’ll spend time on this edition of With Heart and Voice exploring sacred music that inspires meditation and reflection. Join Peter DuBois for this refreshing and reflective program

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)

Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in C (1723)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

Frank Bridge: The Sea (1911)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-Flat (1825)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella Suite (1924)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 3 in B-Flat (1903)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Le bananier (1846)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Lera Auerbach: 24 Preludes, Op. 47, No. 24 Vivo Ekstasis Duo Music: 4:29

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Major, Op. 11, No. 1

Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 12:18

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kate Lamberton calling from Hanover, PA Music: 8:53

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E minor, Op. 119, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Music: 4:43 (excerpt as needed)

Henriette Bosmans: Sonata for Cello and Piano in A minor Ekstasis Duo Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 21:58

Jessie Montgomery: Peace Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano Music: 4:39

Jessie Montgomery: Starburst ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion, Woodlands, TX Music: 3:31

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat Major, Op. 47 Movement 3: Andante cantabile Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Gil Morgenstern, violin; Jessica Thompson, viola; Christine Lamprea, cello; Benjamin Hochman, piano

An Appalachian Summer Festival, Rosen Concert Hall, Hayes School of Music, Appalachian State University, Boone, NC Music: 06:34

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 44 "The Fiery Angel" Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 32:22

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Otto Tausk, conductor; Simone Lamsma, violin

Helen Grime: Meditations on Joy (World Premiere)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring—Esa Pekka Salonen, conductor (Deutsche Gram 7182)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Reith conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/19/2023, during the Mandel Opera and Humanities Festival: The American Dream

Scott Joplin: ‘Treemonisha’ Overture

Julia Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra

William Grant Still: ‘Darker America’

Bernard Herrmann: Suite from ‘Vertigo’

Raven Chacon: ‘Voiceless Mass’

Edgard Varèse: ‘Amériques’ (1929 version)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan presents a program with great range both musically and in the stories of our young musicians. A fantastic young pianist brings us the high drama of Beethoven Sonata, a teenager who recently immigrated from Venezuela performs some virtuosic Venezuelan flute music, and a richly harmonic string quartet by Florence Price is performed by an ensemble made up of a rough and tumble group of sibling

Tyler Kim, 18, piano, from Temecula, California performs Sonata No. 30 , Op. 109 by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Christy Choi, 18, cello, from Tenafly, New Jersey performs Elegy, Op. 3 No. 1 by Sergei Rachmaninoff transcribed For Cello and Piano by A. Vlasov

Hannah Park, 16, violin, from Tenafly, New Jersey performs Polonaise Brilliante in D Major, Op. 435 by Henryk Wieniawski

Rodrigo Rodriguez, 17, flute, from Kissimee, Florida performs El Avispero by Beto Valderrama Patiño

The Stars Aligned Quartet featuring the Breshears siblings: Dustin, violin, 14; Starla, cello, 13; Valery, violin, 11; and Colin, viola, 8. The Breshears family is from San Francisco, California. They perform String Quartet No. 2, Mvmt 1 by Florence Price

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Xaver Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1818)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D (1858)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: The Magus (1988-89) Michael Burritt, marimba 13:01

Nikola Resanovich: Four Sketches for Flute and Clarinet (2006) Joanna Cowan White, flute; Kenen White, clarinet 8:34

Frank Wiley: Star-Fall Dances (1993) Dennis Nygren, clarinet; Michael Burritt, marimba 18:52

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon and Piano (2004) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano 12:34

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence, and the Reinvention of Medicine - Jag Singh, M.D.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Gregorian Chant: Gaude virgo gratiosa (1300)

Stephen Feigenbaum: Serenade for Strings (2005)

Will Todd: My Lord Has Come (2011)