WCLV Program Guide for Sat 7/29

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Jazz Defenders, Scheming, I Bought It on the Moon Steve Yeager, Collective Vibe, Stolen Moments Joe Locke, Makram, Love for Sale Bill O’Connell, Live in Montauk, Ripty Boom Santi Debriano, Ashanti, Arkestra Boogaloo Lou Donaldson, Alligator Boogaloo, Alligator Boogaloo Doug Beavers, Luna, Sea Hailey Brinnel, Beautiful Tomorrow, The Sound Altin Sencalar, In Good Standing, Reimagined Paul Tynan – Aaron Lington, Bicoastal Collective 6, Surrounded Gerry Mulligan, Legacy, Walkin’ Shoes Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, One for Joan 3-D Jazz Trio, Nine to Five, I Only Have Eyes for You Eric Alexander, A New Beginning, Too Late Now Ernie Krivda – Bill Dobbins, The Art of the Ballad, How About You? Sonny Rollins, Tenor Madness, Tenor Madness John Coltrane , Evenings at the Village Gate, Impressions Duke Ellington – John Coltrane, Duke Ellington – John Coltrane, Big Nick Clifford Jordan, Drink Plenty Water, Talking Blues Jesse Davis, Live at Small’s, Ceora Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en el Cielo, Totem Pole

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Ken Walker, Jeff Jenkins, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini A Quiet Gass

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Round and Round

Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Bag's Groove

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmns, Bob Hancock, John Previt, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliot Redneck Jazz Canadian Sunset

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Little Sunflower

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Jimmy Smith, George Bohannon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Round the Corner

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Afro Blue

Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, MCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman Lush Life

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Jitterbug Waltz

Jimmy Smith, George Bohannon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin, Marlena Shaw You've Changed

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, Gene Taylor Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Melvin Rhyne, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Born To Be Blue

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body And Soul

Nancy Wilson, Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Charles Brown, Dr. John, Clifford Solomon, Danny Caron, Earl May, Keith Copeland All My Life A Virus Called the Blues

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson and Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Two For the Blues

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Hurry Change, If You're Comin'

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Sergio Assad Baiao, from Suite Brasileira Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

Clarice Assad Metamorfose Matthew Lipman, viola; Henry Kramer, piano

Jordi Savall Statio I, from Lachrimae Caravaggio Ferran Savall, voice; Jordi Savall, bass viola da gamba Hesperion XXI

Traditional Canarios Arianna Savall, harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba

Lorenzo Palomo Song to the Night - Lullaby, from Concierto de Cienfuegos Los Romeros; Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos

Antonio Vivaldi Concerto in b for 4 Violins, RV 580 (Op. 3, No. 10) Angel Romero, Celedonio Romero, Celin Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Los Romeros; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown

Franz Lehar "Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss" from "Giuditta" Montserrat Martí, soprano Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "Sull'aria?...Che soave zeffiretto" from "The Marriage of Figaro" Montserrat Caballe, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Liceu Grand Theatre Symphony Orchestra (Barcelona) David Gimenez

Ernesto Lecuona Diary of a Child Thomas Tirino, piano

Ernesto Lecuona Waltz of the Nile Thomas Tirino, piano B

Ernesto Lecuona Gitanerias Morton Gould and His Orchestra

Ernestina Lecuona y Casada Amor Lejano (Distant Love) Antonio Iturrioz, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 Jose Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (recorded March 1, 1940) Jose Iturbi

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Lera Auerbach: 24 Preludes, Op. 47, No. 24 Vivo Ekstasis Duo Music: 4:29

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Major, Op. 11, No. 1

Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 12:18

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kate Lamberton calling from Hanover, PA Music: 8:53

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E minor, Op. 119, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Music: 4:43 (excerpt as needed)

Henriette Bosmans: Sonata for Cello and Piano in A minor Ekstasis Duo Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 21:58

Jessie Montgomery: Peace Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano Music: 4:39

Jessie Montgomery: Starburst ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion, Woodlands, TX Music: 3:31

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat Major, Op. 47 Movement 3: Andante cantabile Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Gil Morgenstern, violin; Jessica Thompson, viola; Christine Lamprea, cello; Benjamin Hochman, piano

An Appalachian Summer Festival, Rosen Concert Hall, Hayes School of Music, Appalachian State University, Boone, NC Music: 06:34

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 44 "The Fiery Angel" Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 32:22

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136 (1772)

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite (1984)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied (1905)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Wintergreen for President (1931)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan presents a program with great range both musically and in the stories of our young musicians. A fantastic young pianist brings us the high drama of Beethoven Sonata, a teenager who recently immigrated from Venezuela performs some virtuosic Venezuelan flute music, and a richly harmonic string quartet by Florence Price is performed by an ensemble made up of a rough and tumble group of sibling

Tyler Kim, 18, piano, from Temecula, California performs Sonata No. 30 , Op. 109 by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Christy Choi, 18, cello, from Tenafly, New Jersey performs Elegy, Op. 3 No. 1 by Sergei Rachmaninoff transcribed For Cello and Piano by A. Vlasov

Hannah Park, 16, violin, from Tenafly, New Jersey performs Polonaise Brilliante in D Major, Op. 435 by Henryk Wieniawski

Rodrigo Rodriguez, 17, flute, from Kissimee, Florida performs El Avispero by Beto Valderrama Patiño

The Stars Aligned Quartet featuring the Breshears siblings: Dustin, violin, 14; Starla, cello, 13; Valery, violin, 11; and Colin, viola, 8. The Breshears family is from San Francisco, California. They perform String Quartet No. 2, Mvmt 1 by Florence Price

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Amy Beach: Fireflies (1892)

Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)

Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B (1917)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat (1879)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 1 (1931)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 32 'Lord, Make Me To Know My End' (c.1800)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 3 in b (1951)

Alan Hovhaness: Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (1980)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Fiesta (1899)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein, A Life in Movies

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein 7:45

Elmer Bernstein: The Man With the Golden Arm: Theme—Kenny Baker, trumpet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein 4:00

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein 4:59

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird–-Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein 8:14

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein 2:44

Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic Theme–UK Symphony/Harry Rabinowitz

Elmer Bernstein: Hawaii: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein 4:59

Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein 2:47

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein 7:10

Elmer Bernstein: The Babe: End credits ‘The Hero’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel 5:42

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "1991 on Stage" - The best of the year including "The Secret Garden," "The Will Rogers Follies," "Miss Saigon" and "Assassins."

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

C. Coleman-B. Comden-A. Green Willamania Company The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast

C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Never Met a Man I Didn't Like Keith Carradine The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast

John Kander-Fred Ebb And the World Goes Round Brenda Presley And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast

John Kander-Fred Ebb Marry Me/A Quiet Thing Jim Walton, Karen Ziemba And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast

Charles Strouse-Richard Maltby, Jr. May the Best Man Win Barry Boswick, Joanna Gleason Nick and Nora -- Original B'way Cast

Schonberg-Boublil The Heat Is On in Saigon Company Miss Saigon -- International Cast

Schonberg-Boublil I'd Give My Life for You Joanna Ampil Miss Saigon -- International Cast

Cole Porter You Do Something to Me Howard McGillin Fifty Million Frenchmen

Cole Porter Fine Me a Primitive Man Kim Criswell Fifty Million Frenchmen

Stephen Sondheim Another National Anthem Company Assassins -- Original Cast

Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman How Could I Ever Know? Mandy Patinkin The Secret Garden Original B'way Cast

Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman Finale from The Secret Garden Rebecca Luker, Daisy Egan The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: All That Jazz Karen Ziemba And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Bedrich Smetana: The Kiss: Overture (1876)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 2 (1887)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Marko Ivanovic, conductor; Martin Kasik, piano

JANACEK: The Fiddler’s Child

ANTON RUBINSTEIN: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d minor, Op. 70

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 5 in e minor, Op. 64

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Best and Worst Gifts…Royal Canadian Air Farce…National Lampoon…Mark Levy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

Gregorian Chant: Ex eius tumba (900)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)

César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957)

Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Serenata Medioevale' (2017)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito (1945)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)