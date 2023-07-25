WCLV Program Guide 07-22-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jazz Defenders, Scheming, I Bought It on the Moon

Steve Yeager, Collective Vibe, Stolen Moments

Joe Locke, Makram, Love for Sale

Bill O’Connell, Live in Montauk, Ripty Boom

Santi Debriano, Ashanti, Arkestra Boogaloo

Lou Donaldson, Alligator Boogaloo, Alligator Boogaloo

Doug Beavers, Luna, Sea

Hailey Brinnel , Beautiful Tomorrow, The Sound

Altin Sencalar , In Good Standing, Reimagined

Paul Tynan – Aaron Lington, Bicoastal Collective 6, Surrounded

Gerry Mulligan, Legacy, Walkiin’ Shoes

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, One for Joan

3-D Jazz Trio, Nine to Five, I Only Have Eyes for You

Eric Alexander, A New Beginning, Too Late Now

Ernie Krivda – Bill Dobbins, The Art of the Ballad, How About You?

Ken Partyka, Another Time, Another Place, The Guy in the Corner

Dan Trudell, Fishin’ Again, Horse

Claire Daly, VuVu for Frances, All the Way

Pete McCann, Without Question, Hindsight

Jon Menges, Spirit of 3 Spirit of 4, Tree of Hope

Christine Jensen, Day Moon, Here’s That Rainy Day

Montreal Jazz Trio, Montreal Jazz Trio, My One and Only Love

The 14 Jazz Orchestra, Islands, Man from Tanganyika

McCoy Tyner, Infinity, I Mean You

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Bye Bye Blackbird

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo James & Wes

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Angel Eyes

June Christie, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions Something Cool

Art Van Damme, Johnny Smith, Charlie Calzaretta, Max Marish, Lew Skalinder Art Van Damme: A Perfect Match with Johnnh Smith Nicolette Avenue Breakdown

Count Basie, Vic Dickenson, Al Grey, Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, Zoot Sims, Ray Brown, Jimmie Smith Montreux 77 Bookie's Blues

Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' All the Things You are

Dexter Gordon, Donald Byrd, Kenny Drew, Neils-Henning Orsted Pedersen, Art Taylor Dexter Gordon: Ballads Darn That Dream

Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me

Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz I'm Such a Hungry Man

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Something Special For All We Know

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Robert Rucker, Orlando Q. Rodriguez Live at the House of Tribes Green Chimneys

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Nat King Cole, Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey The Jazz Collector Edition: Nat King Cole It's Crazy But I'm In Love

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

Howard Alden, Lenore Raphael Loverly Back Home Again In Indiana

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Donna Lee

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Just In time

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Daivs Twilight World Close Enough For Love

Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food In the Underground

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Marion Booker, Ronnie Cuber The George Benson Cookbook The Cooker

George Benson, Carmen Bradford, Barry Eastmond, Ron Carter, Coun Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band How do You Keep the Music Playing

Art Van Damme, Johnny Smith, Max Mariash, Lew Skalinder, Charlie Calzaretta A Perfect Match with Johnny Smith Bluesy

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Hymn to Freedom

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Marion Booker, Ronnie Cuber The George Benson Cookbook All Of Me

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 8570999 Ginastera: Popol Vuh - The Mayan Creation

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061 Rachmaninov: Chopin Variations

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853 Chávez: Complete Chamber Music, volume 4

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555 Alondra de la Parra: My Mexican Soul

06:58:42 Antonio de Salazar: Tarará (1700) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 1:28

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071 Prestige de la Trompette

07:15:13 Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041 Dances of Spain and Argentina

07:43:50 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112 Antonio Meneses: Schumann & Schubert

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935 Yo-Yo Ma - Obrigado Brazil

08:59:00 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874) Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018 1:12

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 37 in D minor, Hob. XV:23 Mvmt III. Finale: Vivace Beaux Arts Trio Album: Haydn: Complete Piano Trios Philips 432 070 Music: 04:23

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in B flat Major, Op. 142 Andre Watts, piano Album: Andre Watts: The Schubert Recital EMI Music: 10:55

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage: Au lac de Wallenstadt (At the Lake) Andre Watts, piano Album: Andre Watts plays Liszt, Album 1 EMI Music: 03:29

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rodger Reynolds calling from Ashland, VA Music: 09:06

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Satie Decca 470290 Music: 3:37

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 25 in E minor, Hob. XV/12 Vienna Piano Trio University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 21:01

Georges Bizet: Premier Nocturne in D Major Glenn Gould, piano Album: Glenn Gould Edition - Grieg, Bizet, Sibelius Sony 52654 Music: 04:35

Georges Bizet: Seguidilla, from Carmen Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 02:10

Georges Bizet: Habanera, from Carmen Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 06:25

Samuel Barber: Must the winter come so soon? Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 02:46

Hilary Purrington: Threshold ROCO; Jeri Lynne Johnson, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 2:41

Romanos Melikyan: Vart Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 01:57

Manuel De Falla: Asturiana, from Siete Canciones Populares Epanolas Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 02:50

Gustav Mahler: Liebst du um Schonheit Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 02:40

William Bolcom: George Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 03:29

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:42 Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz Op 400 (1882) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 5:50

10:10:47 César Franck: Finale from Symphony in d (1888) Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 11:17

10:24:24 Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991) Catherine Cantin, flute Deutsche Gram 445947 4:16

10:32:28 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a (1927) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 22:51

10:57:16 George Enescu: Wedding Dance (1917) Daniel Hope, violin Deutsche Gram 4795305 1:42

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:00:47 Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 3:34

11:12:20 Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925) Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 7:48

11:23:03 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F Op 96 'American' (1893) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 27:35

11:52:58 Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 S 215/1 (1881) Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 2:33

11:56:37 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 2:30

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January, 2021 - It’s From the Top’s Annual “Where are They Now” show this week with host, Peter Dugan catching up with musicians who’ve been on the program to find out what they’ve been doing lately and to hear the fantastic music they’ve been making. We revisit two violinist alums who are now a part of the award winning Calidore String Quartet, we speak to an alum harpist who’s founded her own non-profit and we’ll enjoy a thrilling new work for cello

Pianist Lindsay Garritson originally on From the Top at the age of 10 during its first season performs the Anna Landa Preludes, Mvt. II “Filligree”, Mvt. VII. “Divertissement” and Mvt. 12 “Chorale” by Carl Vine from her album “Aphorisms, Piano Music of Carl Vine.”

Cellist Khari Joyner originally on From the Top in 2009 at the age of 17, performs “PetrolMusic” by Khari Joyner from Khari’s album “CelLocomotion”

Violinist Doori Na originally on From the Top in 2006 at the age of 14, performs “Granadina” from Chants d'Espagne (Songs from Spain) by the Joaquín Nin and “Cavatina” from Suite, Op 3 for Violin and Piano by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor with pianist Jason Nong.

Harpist Angelica Hairston originally on From the Top in 2008 at the age of 18, performs Musical Branches by Maurice Draughn in a harp trio with harpists Mason Morton and Charles Overton.

Violinists Ryan Meehan and Jeffrey Meyers, both originally on the show at the age of 17 in 2007 and 2006 respectively, alumni members of the Calidore Quartet which also features violist Jeremy Berry and cellist Estelle Choi, perform String Quartet No. 3, Op.41, Mvt IV Finale by Robert Schumann.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:29 John Ireland: Ladslove (1920) Brian Giebler, tenor Bridge 9542 2:26

13:04:13 Roger Quilter: Love's Philosophy Op 3 # 1 (1905) Brian Giebler, tenor Bridge 9542 1:33

13:08:08 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g Op 23 (1935) Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 23:24

13:34:17 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 17:06

13:52:39 Dora Pejacevic: Piano Trio in C Op 29 (1910) trioW Naxos 551438 34:18

14:30:27 Amanda Röntgen-Maier: Violin Sonata in b (1878) Katharina Wimmer, violin Naxos 551438 18:31

14:52:15 Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941) CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 7:30

15:03:39 Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 9:44

15:16:21 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919) Raquel Lojendio, soprano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 38:15

15:55:03 Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique Op 132 (1909) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 6:01

16:02:25 Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 (1946) Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 19:03

16:24:11 Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture (1844) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 11:33

16:38:26 Richard Strauss: Morgen! Op 27 # 4 (1894) Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano London Symphony George Szell Warner 3:43

16:44:44 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e Kk 402 (1750) Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 13:25

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alfred Newman, Hollywood Dynasty

George Gershwin: My One and Only—Peter Donohoe (EMI 54280) 0:38

Alfred Newman: Street Scene—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 6:25

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare (Cinemascope version)—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri Philips 432109 0:22

Alfred Newman: Selznick Int’l Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:14

Alfred Newman (arr Angela Morley): Cathie’s Theme from Wuthering Heights–Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

Alfred Newman: The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts–Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 223750) 4:05

Alfred Newman: Gunga Din: Main title & Finale–Brandenburg Philharmonic/Richard Kaufman (Marco Polo 223608) 4:37

Alfred Newman: The Mark of Zorro: Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 3010) 4:42

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite–Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 434932) 6:46

Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 3:23

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 5:06

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80141) 7:19

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "A Tribute to Alfred Drake" - One of the great Broadway stars -- but more, a true singing actor who paved the way for Richard Kiley, John Cullum and even Mandy Patinkin. Selections from "Oklahoma!," "Kiss Me, Kate" and much more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:03 00:03:13 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' Alfred Drake Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-157981

18:04:54 00:03:49 R.Rodgers-O.Hammestein Pore Jud Is Daid Alfred Drake Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-157981

18:09:35 00:02:10 Traditional Wanderin' Alfred Drake Sing Out, Sweet Land -- Original B'way Cast Decca LP1548

18:11:53 00:02:58 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Don't Ask Me Not to Sing Alfred Drake Roberta -- 1948 Studio Cast Decca B'way 440-018731

18:15:15 00:02:44 Duke Ellington-John LaTouche Tooth and Claw Alfred Drake Beggar's Holiday Blue Pear BP1013

18:18:41 00:04:23 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led? Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

18:23:09 00:03:17 Cole Porter So in Love Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Recording Angel ZDM764760

18:26:56 00:01:42 Cole Porter Brush Up Your Shakespeare Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate --1960 Recording Angel ZDM764760

18:29:29 00:01:48 Kurt Weill-Arnold Sundgard Hop Up, My Ladies Alfred Drake Down in the Valley Decca DL74239

18:31:12 00:00:59 Borodin-Wright-Forrest Overture from Kismet Orchestra Kismet -- Lincoln Center Revival RCA 09026-68040

18:32:11 00:02:36 Borodin-Wright-Forrest Gesticulate Alfred Drake Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:34:44 00:02:39 Borodin-Wright-Forrest The Olive Tree Alfred Drake Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:37:49 00:01:42 Robert Wright-Chet Forrest Man and Shadow Alfred Drake Kean -- Original B'way Cast Columbia K0S-2120

18:39:30 00:04:46 Robert Wright-Chet Forrest Apology Alfred Drake Kean -- Original B'way Cast Columbia K0S-2120

18:44:38 00:05:00 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore Alfred Drake Gigi -- Original B'way Cast RCA ABL1-0404

18:50:18 00:01:35 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Lonely Feet Alfred Drake Oscar Hammerstein Revisited Painted Smiles PS1365

18:52:06 00:00:54 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:20 00:03:37 Cole Porter Filler: Wunderbar Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:26 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' S 97 (1848) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 15:35

19:21:07 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op 37 (1801) Emil Gilels, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Warner 35:37

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Tabea Zimmermann, director & viola

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Overture in C

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Potpourri (mit Fantasie) for Viola & Orchestra

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 ‘Scottish’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—Edo de Waart, conductor

21:58:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Hero Coburg's Victory' K 587 (1789) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 429783 1:35

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Webley Webster’s IQ…Jean Shepherd…Gerard Hoffnung: Oxford Union Debate…Richard Howland-Bolton

22:55:58 Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945) Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 4:06

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 K 219 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 9:37

23:11:20 Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868) Mischa Maisky, cello Deutsche Gram 457657 4:17

23:15:37 Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 Op 11 # 1 'Berceuse' (1905) Stephen Hough, piano MusicMasters 60108 3:29

23:19:49 John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine' (1550) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 907419 3:12

23:23:02 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 8:59

23:32:01 John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:25

23:37:59 Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 (1875) Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Delos 3152 8:16

23:46:16 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 S 139/3 'Paysage' (1851) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4795529 5:18

23:51:34 Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012) Hilary Hahn, violin Deutsche Gram 19103 2:39

23:54:46 Traditional: The Truth Sent from Above Choir of King's College, Cambridge Stephen Cleobury King'sColl 1 2:32

23:57:37 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:31