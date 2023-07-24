WCLV's Scheduled Playlist for Fri 7/21/23

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lem Winchester Winchester Special How Are Things in Glocca Morra

Sonny Criss Jazz At The Crossroads You Don't Know What Love Is

John Coltrane Transitions Dear Lord

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions But I Did What They Said

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Young Moon

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Hand in Glove

Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson Sushi

Thelonious Monk Something in Blue Something In Blue

Scott Hamilton Blues, Bop and Ballads Blue Harlem

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella April in Paris

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars

Sonny Clark Sonny's Crib Sonny's Crib

Grant Green Gooden's Corner Two for One

Andy Bianco Homecoming Song Of The Changing Seasons

School Days In Our Times What About

Warne Marsh Music for Prancing You Are Too Beautiful

Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners

Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child

Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People

Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Moonlight in Vermont

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Pepper Smack Up How Can You Lose

The Drummonds Pas de Trois I Hear a Rhapsody

Mcbride/Payton/Whitfield Fingerpainting Chameleon

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate En passant

Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Water From An Ancient Well

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Laurence Hobgood Honor Thy Father Sanctuary

Kenny Drew Jr Duality Silver Serenade

Terell Stafford Centripetal Force I'll Wait

Milt Jackson Meet Milt Jackson Soulful

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Walk Between Raindrops

Miles Davis Complete Blackhawk Recordings Bye Bye Blackbird [Live]

Joe Lovano Kids Lullaby

Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging

Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn Prayer For Peace Of Mind

Bill Evans On A Friday Night Sugar Plum

Jack DeJohnette Parallel Realities Live The Bat

Claire Daly VuVu For Francis Mood Indigo

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

Helen Merrill Collaboration I'm Just A Lucky So And So

Ken Fowser Resolution Resolution

Dave Stryker Strykin' Ahead Footprints

Steve Million What I meant to Say My Explanation

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo

Eric Reed The Swing and I Felix The Cat

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e-Flat (1892)

Domenico Cimarosa: Artemisia: Overture (1801)

Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 2 Prelude (1893)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March (1952)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka in G (1888)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Leroy Anderson: Woodbury Fanfare (1959)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)

Robert McBride: Mexican Rhapsody (1935)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat (1680)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)

Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut (1907)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)

Manuel Ponce: Intermezzo No. 1 (1920)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Franz Schubert: Rondo for Piano 4 hands (1818)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Ottorino Respighi: Prelude No. 1 on Gregorian Themes (1921)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet in A (1879)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)

Alexander Glazunov: Concerto Ballata (1931)

Clara Schumann: Romance in A-Flat (1839)

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture (1928)

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea (1922)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)

Moritz Moszkowski: Don Juan and Faust: Airs de ballet (1896)

Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Etruscan Concerto (1954)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash (2012)

Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani (2007)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

William Bolcom: Dream Shadows (1970)

Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)

Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 4 in g (1871)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924)

George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

Eric Whitacre: Sleep, My Child (2008)

John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)

Pierre Boulez: Sonatine for Flute & Piano (1946)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise' (1800)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Gerald Finzi: Prelude (1925)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)