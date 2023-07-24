© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV's Scheduled Playlist for Fri 7/21/23

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Lem Winchester    Winchester Special      How Are Things in Glocca Morra

      Sonny Criss Jazz At The Crossroads  You Don't Know What Love Is

      John Coltrane     Transitions Dear Lord

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    But I Did What They Said

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     Nearness of You

      Connie Han  Secrets of Inanna Young Moon

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Hand in Glove

      Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson   Sushi

      Thelonious Monk   Something in Blue Something In Blue

                  

      Scott Hamilton    Blues, Bop and Ballads  Blue Harlem

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella    April in Paris

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Between The Bars

      Sonny Clark Sonny's Crib      Sonny's Crib

      Grant Green Gooden's Corner   Two for One

      Andy Bianco Homecoming  Song Of The Changing Seasons

      School Days In Our Times      What About

      Warne Marsh Music for Prancing      You Are Too Beautiful

                  

      Larry Young Into Somethin'    Tyrone

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Safe Corners

      Michael Moore     The History of Jazz Vol 1     I'm Coming Virginia

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Sweet Pumpkin

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Speak Like A Child

      Lenny Breau/ D Young    Live at Bourbon Street  Two Lonely People

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Message To A Friend

      Andrew Dickeson   The Song Is You    Moonlight in Vermont

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Pepper  Smack Up    How Can You Lose

      The Drummonds     Pas de Trois      I Hear a Rhapsody

      Mcbride/Payton/Whitfield      Fingerpainting    Chameleon

      Shelly Manne      Plays Checkmate   The Isolated Pawn

      Shelly Manne      Plays Checkmate   En passant

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Water from an Ancient Well    Water From An Ancient Well

      JJ Johnson  JJ Inc      Aquarius

      Laurence Hobgood  Honor Thy Father  Sanctuary

                  

      Kenny Drew Jr     Duality     Silver Serenade

      Terell Stafford   Centripetal Force I'll Wait

      Milt Jackson      Meet Milt Jackson Soulful

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Walk Between Raindrops

      Miles Davis Complete Blackhawk Recordings Bye Bye Blackbird [Live]

      Joe Lovano  Kids  Lullaby

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Left Hanging

      Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn      Prayer For Peace Of Mind

                  

      Bill Evans  On A Friday Night Sugar Plum

      Jack DeJohnette   Parallel Realities Live The Bat

      Claire Daly      VuVu For Francis  Mood Indigo

      Artemis     In Real Time      Penelope

      Helen Merrill     Collaboration     I'm Just A Lucky So And So

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  Resolution

      Dave Stryker      Strykin' Ahead    Footprints

      Steve Million     What I meant to Say     My Explanation

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Apollo

      Eric Reed   The Swing and I   Felix The Cat

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e-Flat (1892)

Domenico Cimarosa: Artemisia: Overture (1801)

Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 2 Prelude (1893)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March (1952)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka in G (1888)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Leroy Anderson: Woodbury Fanfare (1959)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)

Robert McBride: Mexican Rhapsody (1935)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat (1680)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)

Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut (1907)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)

Manuel Ponce: Intermezzo No. 1 (1920)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Franz Schubert: Rondo for Piano 4 hands (1818)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Ottorino Respighi: Prelude No. 1 on Gregorian Themes (1921)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet in A (1879)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)

Alexander Glazunov: Concerto Ballata (1931)

Clara Schumann: Romance in A-Flat (1839)

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture (1928)

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea (1922)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)

Moritz Moszkowski: Don Juan and Faust: Airs de ballet (1896)

Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Etruscan Concerto (1954)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash (2012)

Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani (2007)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

William Bolcom: Dream Shadows (1970)

Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)

Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 4 in g (1871)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924)

George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

Eric Whitacre: Sleep, My Child (2008)

John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)

Pierre Boulez: Sonatine for Flute & Piano (1946)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise' (1800)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Gerald Finzi: Prelude (1925)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

