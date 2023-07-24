WCLV's Scheduled Playlist for Fri 7/21/23
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Lem Winchester Winchester Special How Are Things in Glocca Morra
Sonny Criss Jazz At The Crossroads You Don't Know What Love Is
John Coltrane Transitions Dear Lord
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions But I Did What They Said
George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Young Moon
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Hand in Glove
Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson Sushi
Thelonious Monk Something in Blue Something In Blue
Scott Hamilton Blues, Bop and Ballads Blue Harlem
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella April in Paris
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars
Sonny Clark Sonny's Crib Sonny's Crib
Grant Green Gooden's Corner Two for One
Andy Bianco Homecoming Song Of The Changing Seasons
School Days In Our Times What About
Warne Marsh Music for Prancing You Are Too Beautiful
Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners
Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child
Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People
Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend
Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Moonlight in Vermont
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Art Pepper Smack Up How Can You Lose
The Drummonds Pas de Trois I Hear a Rhapsody
Mcbride/Payton/Whitfield Fingerpainting Chameleon
Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn
Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate En passant
Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Water From An Ancient Well
JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius
Laurence Hobgood Honor Thy Father Sanctuary
Kenny Drew Jr Duality Silver Serenade
Terell Stafford Centripetal Force I'll Wait
Milt Jackson Meet Milt Jackson Soulful
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Walk Between Raindrops
Miles Davis Complete Blackhawk Recordings Bye Bye Blackbird [Live]
Joe Lovano Kids Lullaby
Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging
Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn Prayer For Peace Of Mind
Bill Evans On A Friday Night Sugar Plum
Jack DeJohnette Parallel Realities Live The Bat
Claire Daly VuVu For Francis Mood Indigo
Artemis In Real Time Penelope
Helen Merrill Collaboration I'm Just A Lucky So And So
Ken Fowser Resolution Resolution
Dave Stryker Strykin' Ahead Footprints
Steve Million What I meant to Say My Explanation
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo
Eric Reed The Swing and I Felix The Cat
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e-Flat (1892)
Domenico Cimarosa: Artemisia: Overture (1801)
Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 2 Prelude (1893)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March (1952)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)
Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka in G (1888)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)
Leroy Anderson: Woodbury Fanfare (1959)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)
Robert McBride: Mexican Rhapsody (1935)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)
John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)
Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat (1680)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)
Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut (1907)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)
Manuel Ponce: Intermezzo No. 1 (1920)
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)
Franz Schubert: Rondo for Piano 4 hands (1818)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)
Ottorino Respighi: Prelude No. 1 on Gregorian Themes (1921)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)
Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet in A (1879)
Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)
Alexander Glazunov: Concerto Ballata (1931)
Clara Schumann: Romance in A-Flat (1839)
Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture (1928)
Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea (1922)
Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)
Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)
Moritz Moszkowski: Don Juan and Faust: Airs de ballet (1896)
Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)
Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)
Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Etruscan Concerto (1954)
Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)
Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash (2012)
Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani (2007)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
William Bolcom: Dream Shadows (1970)
Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)
Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)
Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 4 in g (1871)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924)
George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)
César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)
Eric Whitacre: Sleep, My Child (2008)
John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)
Pierre Boulez: Sonatine for Flute & Piano (1946)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)
Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)
Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise' (1800)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)
Gerald Finzi: Prelude (1925)
George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)
Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)