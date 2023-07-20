5 things to in NEO: Funny Bus in Cleveland, African American Arts Festival in Canton and more

Tower City Carnival

The Tower City Carnival lights up this weekend on Public Square for Cleveland’s 227th birthday. Enjoy a wide variety of rides, attractions and concessions, fit for the whole family. Sample free cotton candy and popcorn, plus balloon twisters, face painters and a magician. There’s also rock climbing and mechanical bull riding for those with an adventurous streak. These exciting offerings and more take place Saturday, 11 a.m-8 p.m.

Funny Bus

Cleveland is the next stop for comedy with Funny Bus. The tour offers guests an opportunity to learn more about the vibrancy of Northeast Ohio from local comedians over a beer or cocktail. Share a laugh and learn about Cleveland with the Funny bus tour running now through August 24th.

African American Arts Festival

The African American Arts Festival brings an immersive experience to Canton this weekend. See engaging storytelling through art and music at EN-RICH-MENT's campus on Cleveland Avenue. Enjoy performances from a drumline, gospel choir and other regional acts Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. The event also highlights local artists and cultural cuisine from across Canton.

Lorain Summer Market

Get a taste of the great outdoors at the 18th annual Summer Market at Black River Landing in Lorain. Visit more than 100 vendors and find a variety of jewelry, art, furniture and vintage pieces. Guests also can grab a bite of fresh produce or sample the many food trucks and restaurants along the river landing. These beachy activities take place Friday, 3-9 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

St. Paul Greek Fest

Enjoy cultural festivities at the St. Paul Greek Fest at the St. Paul Orthodox Church in North Royalton. Grab yourself Grecian food and pastries, along with a variety of wine, beer and coffee offerings. Live music and Greek folk dancing as well as a marketplace make for a lively end of the week. These celebrations take place Thursday, 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m-11 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.