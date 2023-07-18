© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 07-19-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Tardo Hammer      Simple Pleasure   Fran Dance

      Don Grolnick     Nighttown   Nighttown

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    To The 'Top'

      Jack McDuff Tough 'Duff Tough 'duff

      Grant Green Solid The Kicker

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast    One Day At A Time

      Elio Villafranca  Standing by The Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Tim Lin     Empathy     Waltz For Debby

      Jim Hall    Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven

                  

      Thelonious Monk   At The Blackhawk  Four In One

      Oscar Peterson    The London House Sessions     Blues For Big Scotia

      K Lightsey/H Danko      Shorter By Two    Armageddon

      K Lightsey/H Danko      Shorter By Two    Dance Cadaverous

      K Lightsey/H Danko      Shorter By Two    El Gaucho

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Navy's Mood

      Norah Jones       Day Breaks  Burn

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Clandestin

      Jalen Baker       Be Still    Body And Soul [ 01 ]

                  

      Chico Freeman     Destiny's Dance   My One and Only Love

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Ida Lupino

      Diego Rivera      Mestizo     The Rose Window

      John Cowherd      Pride and Joy     Little Scorpio

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    The Unknown

      Victoria Swift    Confessions I Don't Wanna Cry Anymore

      Stanley Turrentine      That's Where It's At    Light Blue

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Dear Lord

      Ronnie Earl Healing Time      Glimpses of Serenity

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  River Styx

      Ray Barretto      Portraits in Jazz and Clave    Go

      Kenny Garrett     Do Your Dance     Bossa

      Duke Ellington    Such Sweet Thunder      A Flat Minor

      Ernie Krivda      Back at the Dog   Great Lakes Gumbo

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Waltz For Olena

      Gnostic Trio      Moments of Splendor     Prelude 3 Prelude Of Light

                  

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Jam For Jimmy James

      Manhattan Jazz Quintet  Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy

      Booker Ervin      Booker and Brass  L.A. After Dark

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You?      We Salute The Night

      Baikida Carroll   Marionettes on A Wire   Our Say

      Joey Baron  We'll Soon Find Out     Contact

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Beautiful Friendship

      Winard Harper     Be Yourself You're Looking At Me

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Bye Nashville

                  

      Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound    Lazy Afternoon

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Sunset

      Donald Byrd Freeform    French Spice

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Dreams and Daggers      Devil May Care

      Tommy Flanagan    Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love

      Kenny Burrell     Along Came Kenny  Black & Tan Fantasy

      Curtis Fuller     Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday

      Billy Mohler      Anatomy     Speed Kills

      Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents     Time

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 8 (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13 (1723)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1773)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: All My Loving (1963)

Claudio Monteverdi: Madrigals, Book 5: Stabat Virgo Maria (1605)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B-Flat (1951)

Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Presto from String Quartet No. 3 (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Marjan Mozetich: Unfolding Sky (1996)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

John Williams: Summon the Heroes (1996)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite (1915)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)

Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call (1950)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Alexander Scriabin: Poème (1903)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 8 (1831)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo-Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme (1952)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod (1859)

Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere (2011)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1868)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 2 'Warum toben die Heiden' (1843)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977)

Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 (1799)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow (1969)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

20:00 OVATIONS: CIM: Faculty Recital from the Cleveland Institute of Music – Olga Dubossarskaya Kaler, violin

Si-Yan Darren Li, cello; Michelle Bushkova, piano, student artist

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Sonata in E Minor, op. 82

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Four Pieces from the Incidental Music to Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Bedrich Smetana: Piano Trio in G Minor, op. 15

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria & Chorale from Cantata No. 51 'Jauchzet Gott In Allen Landen' (1730)

Francis Poulenc: Stabat Mater (1950)

George Frideric Handel: L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato: Sweet Bird (1740)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Minuet & Trio (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)

