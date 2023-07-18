WCLV Program Guide 07-19-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Fran Dance

Don Grolnick Nighttown Nighttown

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

Jack McDuff Tough 'Duff Tough 'duff

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast One Day At A Time

Elio Villafranca Standing by The Crossroads I Belong To You

Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven

Thelonious Monk At The Blackhawk Four In One

Oscar Peterson The London House Sessions Blues For Big Scotia

K Lightsey/H Danko Shorter By Two Armageddon

K Lightsey/H Danko Shorter By Two Dance Cadaverous

K Lightsey/H Danko Shorter By Two El Gaucho

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood

Norah Jones Day Breaks Burn

Dominic Miller Vagabond Clandestin

Jalen Baker Be Still Body And Soul [ 01 ]

Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance My One and Only Love

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino

Diego Rivera Mestizo The Rose Window

John Cowherd Pride and Joy Little Scorpio

Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown

Victoria Swift Confessions I Don't Wanna Cry Anymore

Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Light Blue

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord

Ronnie Earl Healing Time Glimpses of Serenity

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Walter Smith III Return to Casual River Styx

Ray Barretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go

Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa

Duke Ellington Such Sweet Thunder A Flat Minor

Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Great Lakes Gumbo

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena

Gnostic Trio Moments of Splendor Prelude 3 Prelude Of Light

James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James

Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy

Booker Ervin Booker and Brass L.A. After Dark

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? We Salute The Night

Baikida Carroll Marionettes on A Wire Our Say

Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out Contact

Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship

Winard Harper Be Yourself You're Looking At Me

Vincente Archer Short Stories Bye Nashville

Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound Lazy Afternoon

Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset

Donald Byrd Freeform French Spice

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Devil May Care

Tommy Flanagan Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love

Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Black & Tan Fantasy

Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday

Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills

Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents Time

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 8 (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13 (1723)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1773)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: All My Loving (1963)

Claudio Monteverdi: Madrigals, Book 5: Stabat Virgo Maria (1605)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B-Flat (1951)

Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Presto from String Quartet No. 3 (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Marjan Mozetich: Unfolding Sky (1996)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

John Williams: Summon the Heroes (1996)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite (1915)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)

Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call (1950)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Alexander Scriabin: Poème (1903)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 8 (1831)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo-Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme (1952)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod (1859)

Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere (2011)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1868)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 2 'Warum toben die Heiden' (1843)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977)

Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 (1799)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow (1969)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

20:00 OVATIONS: CIM: Faculty Recital from the Cleveland Institute of Music – Olga Dubossarskaya Kaler, violin

Si-Yan Darren Li, cello; Michelle Bushkova, piano, student artist

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Sonata in E Minor, op. 82

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Four Pieces from the Incidental Music to Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Bedrich Smetana: Piano Trio in G Minor, op. 15

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria & Chorale from Cantata No. 51 'Jauchzet Gott In Allen Landen' (1730)

Francis Poulenc: Stabat Mater (1950)

George Frideric Handel: L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato: Sweet Bird (1740)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Minuet & Trio (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)