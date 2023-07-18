WCLV Program Guide 07-19-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Fran Dance
Don Grolnick Nighttown Nighttown
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'
Jack McDuff Tough 'Duff Tough 'duff
Grant Green Solid The Kicker
R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast One Day At A Time
Elio Villafranca Standing by The Crossroads I Belong To You
Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby
Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven
Thelonious Monk At The Blackhawk Four In One
Oscar Peterson The London House Sessions Blues For Big Scotia
K Lightsey/H Danko Shorter By Two Armageddon
K Lightsey/H Danko Shorter By Two Dance Cadaverous
K Lightsey/H Danko Shorter By Two El Gaucho
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood
Norah Jones Day Breaks Burn
Dominic Miller Vagabond Clandestin
Jalen Baker Be Still Body And Soul [ 01 ]
Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance My One and Only Love
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino
Diego Rivera Mestizo The Rose Window
John Cowherd Pride and Joy Little Scorpio
Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown
Victoria Swift Confessions I Don't Wanna Cry Anymore
Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Light Blue
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord
Ronnie Earl Healing Time Glimpses of Serenity
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Walter Smith III Return to Casual River Styx
Ray Barretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go
Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa
Duke Ellington Such Sweet Thunder A Flat Minor
Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Great Lakes Gumbo
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time
Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena
Gnostic Trio Moments of Splendor Prelude 3 Prelude Of Light
James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James
Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy
Booker Ervin Booker and Brass L.A. After Dark
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? We Salute The Night
Baikida Carroll Marionettes on A Wire Our Say
Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out Contact
Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship
Winard Harper Be Yourself You're Looking At Me
Vincente Archer Short Stories Bye Nashville
Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound Lazy Afternoon
Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset
Donald Byrd Freeform French Spice
Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Devil May Care
Tommy Flanagan Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love
Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Black & Tan Fantasy
Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday
Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills
Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents Time
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)
Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 8 (1835)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13 (1723)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)
Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1773)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: All My Loving (1963)
Claudio Monteverdi: Madrigals, Book 5: Stabat Virgo Maria (1605)
Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B-Flat (1951)
Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Presto from String Quartet No. 3 (1772)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Marjan Mozetich: Unfolding Sky (1996)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)
John Williams: Summon the Heroes (1996)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)
Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite (1915)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)
Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)
Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)
Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call (1950)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)
Alexander Scriabin: Poème (1903)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite (1951)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)
John Ireland: Epic March (1942)
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 8 (1831)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)
Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo-Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme (1952)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod (1859)
Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893)
Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere (2011)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1868)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)
Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 2 'Warum toben die Heiden' (1843)
Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)
Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977)
Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)
Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 (1799)
Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow (1969)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)
20:00 OVATIONS: CIM: Faculty Recital from the Cleveland Institute of Music – Olga Dubossarskaya Kaler, violin
Si-Yan Darren Li, cello; Michelle Bushkova, piano, student artist
Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Sonata in E Minor, op. 82
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Four Pieces from the Incidental Music to Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’
Bedrich Smetana: Piano Trio in G Minor, op. 15
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria & Chorale from Cantata No. 51 'Jauchzet Gott In Allen Landen' (1730)
Francis Poulenc: Stabat Mater (1950)
George Frideric Handel: L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato: Sweet Bird (1740)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Minuet & Trio (1895)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)
Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)
Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)
Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)