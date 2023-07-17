© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-18-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      Jim Snidero The Music of Joe Henderson    Serenity

      Clifford Jordan   Starting Time     Mosaic

      Veronica Swift    Confessions A Little Taste

      Owen Broder       Hodges Front and Center Royal Garden Blues

      Johnny Hodges     Back to Back      Big Shoe

      Tommy Flanagan    Flanagan's Shenanigans  The Balanced Scales

      JJ Johnson  Quintergy   Blue Bossa

      Horace Silver     The Jody Grind    Blue Silver

                  

      Craig Davis Tone Painting     Dodo's Lament

      Christian McBride The Good Feeling  I Should Care

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Blues for MH

      Al foster   Reflections Monk's Bossa

      Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Blue Mermaid

      Ben Webster King of the Tenors      That's All

      Dave McKenna      Sunbeam and Thunderclouds`    Lotus Blossum

      Dave Douglas      Engage      Everywhere But Here

                  

      Walter Smith III  Return To Casual  Lamplight

      Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep A Rollin'   Especiale

      Chris Keefe Opening     Along Came Betty

      Art Tatum   Complete Group Masterpieces   I Guess I Ll Have To Change My Plans

      Cat Anderson      In Paris    Ain't Misbehavin'

      Bill Coleman      The Great Parisian Sessions   Have Blues Will Play 'Em

      Charles Mingus    Changes One Remember Rockefeller at Attica

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to be There U.M.M.G

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Marching Season

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Rusty Bryant      Rusty Bryant Return     All Day Long

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    Petite musique terrienne

      Bobo Stenson      Spheres     Communion psalm

      Charles Lloyd     The Call    Amarma

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      James Moody and the Brass Figures   The Moon Was Yellow

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The Great Western Loop

      Frank Morgan      Easy Living Three Flowers

                  

      Fred Hersch Songs Without Words      Miyako

      Josh Lawrence     And that Too      Black Keys

      The Nightcrawlers Get Ready   Tuff At The Top

      Saturn Quartet    Luz   Ben

      Lovano/Douglas    Scandal     Scandal

      Stanley Cowell    Back to the Beautiful   It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

      Cannonball Adderley     Cannonball Adderley and the Poll Winners  Azule Serape

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Goin' To the Meetin'    Oh Babee

                  

      Anat Fort   And If      Some

      Bobby Hutcherson  Four Seasons      Summertime

      Marcus Printup    Unveiled    Say It Again

      Tom Harrell Moon Alley  Moon Alley

      Jimmy Raney Along Came Betty  Along Came Betty

      Dianne Reeves     I Remember  You Taught My Heart To Sing

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Are We There Yet

      Coleman Hawkins   Jam Session in Swingville     Love Me or Leave Me

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)

Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe (1690)

Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)

Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Jo Knümann: Romanian (1951)

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

Gary Schocker: Memory of Trees (2020)

Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)

José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Chacarera (1990)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Sonata No. 21 'Waldstein' (1804)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Jerome Kern: Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain' (1942)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1935)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances (1892)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)

Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose (1959)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 (1760)

Ferdinand Ries: Grand Sextet in C (1817)

Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

Scott Joplin: The Chrysanthemum (1904)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Theme (2010)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus (1837)

Dmitri Klebanov: Larghetto from String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in D (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 4 (1881)

Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231 (1923)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Idillio Concertino (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Fireproof' (1869)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Gaetano Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi: Overture (1832)

Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)

Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements (1945)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata (1942)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)

Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)

Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)

Henri Rabaud: Eglogue (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in c-Sharp (1892)

Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Jenö Hubay: Idylle from Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1878)

