WCLV Program Guide 07-18-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

Jim Snidero The Music of Joe Henderson Serenity

Clifford Jordan Starting Time Mosaic

Veronica Swift Confessions A Little Taste

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Royal Garden Blues

Johnny Hodges Back to Back Big Shoe

Tommy Flanagan Flanagan's Shenanigans The Balanced Scales

JJ Johnson Quintergy Blue Bossa

Horace Silver The Jody Grind Blue Silver

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament

Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care

Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH

Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All

Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouds` Lotus Blossum

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Walter Smith III Return To Casual Lamplight

Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep A Rollin' Especiale

Chris Keefe Opening Along Came Betty

Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces I Guess I Ll Have To Change My Plans

Cat Anderson In Paris Ain't Misbehavin'

Bill Coleman The Great Parisian Sessions Have Blues Will Play 'Em

Charles Mingus Changes One Remember Rockefeller at Attica

Planet D Nonet Blues to be There U.M.M.G

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Marching Season

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Rusty Bryant Rusty Bryant Return All Day Long

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne

Bobo Stenson Spheres Communion psalm

Charles Lloyd The Call Amarma

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

James Moody and the Brass Figures The Moon Was Yellow

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Great Western Loop

Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers

Fred Hersch Songs Without Words Miyako

Josh Lawrence And that Too Black Keys

The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Tuff At The Top

Saturn Quartet Luz Ben

Lovano/Douglas Scandal Scandal

Stanley Cowell Back to the Beautiful It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley and the Poll Winners Azule Serape

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To the Meetin' Oh Babee

Anat Fort And If Some

Bobby Hutcherson Four Seasons Summertime

Marcus Printup Unveiled Say It Again

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley

Jimmy Raney Along Came Betty Along Came Betty

Dianne Reeves I Remember You Taught My Heart To Sing

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Coleman Hawkins Jam Session in Swingville Love Me or Leave Me

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)

Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe (1690)

Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)

Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Jo Knümann: Romanian (1951)

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

Gary Schocker: Memory of Trees (2020)

Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)

José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Chacarera (1990)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Sonata No. 21 'Waldstein' (1804)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Jerome Kern: Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain' (1942)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1935)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances (1892)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)

Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose (1959)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 (1760)

Ferdinand Ries: Grand Sextet in C (1817)

Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

Scott Joplin: The Chrysanthemum (1904)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Theme (2010)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus (1837)

Dmitri Klebanov: Larghetto from String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in D (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 4 (1881)

Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231 (1923)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Idillio Concertino (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Fireproof' (1869)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Gaetano Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi: Overture (1832)

Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)

Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements (1945)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata (1942)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)

Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)

Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)

Henri Rabaud: Eglogue (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in c-Sharp (1892)

Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Jenö Hubay: Idylle from Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1878)