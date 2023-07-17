WCLV Program Guide 07-18-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
Jim Snidero The Music of Joe Henderson Serenity
Clifford Jordan Starting Time Mosaic
Veronica Swift Confessions A Little Taste
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Royal Garden Blues
Johnny Hodges Back to Back Big Shoe
Tommy Flanagan Flanagan's Shenanigans The Balanced Scales
JJ Johnson Quintergy Blue Bossa
Horace Silver The Jody Grind Blue Silver
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament
Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care
Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH
Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa
Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean
Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid
Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All
Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouds` Lotus Blossum
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
Walter Smith III Return To Casual Lamplight
Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep A Rollin' Especiale
Chris Keefe Opening Along Came Betty
Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces I Guess I Ll Have To Change My Plans
Cat Anderson In Paris Ain't Misbehavin'
Bill Coleman The Great Parisian Sessions Have Blues Will Play 'Em
Charles Mingus Changes One Remember Rockefeller at Attica
Planet D Nonet Blues to be There U.M.M.G
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Marching Season
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Rusty Bryant Rusty Bryant Return All Day Long
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne
Bobo Stenson Spheres Communion psalm
Charles Lloyd The Call Amarma
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
James Moody and the Brass Figures The Moon Was Yellow
Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Great Western Loop
Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers
Fred Hersch Songs Without Words Miyako
Josh Lawrence And that Too Black Keys
The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Tuff At The Top
Saturn Quartet Luz Ben
Lovano/Douglas Scandal Scandal
Stanley Cowell Back to the Beautiful It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley and the Poll Winners Azule Serape
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To the Meetin' Oh Babee
Anat Fort And If Some
Bobby Hutcherson Four Seasons Summertime
Marcus Printup Unveiled Say It Again
Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley
Jimmy Raney Along Came Betty Along Came Betty
Dianne Reeves I Remember You Taught My Heart To Sing
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Coleman Hawkins Jam Session in Swingville Love Me or Leave Me
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)
Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe (1690)
Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)
Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)
Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)
Jo Knümann: Romanian (1951)
George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)
Gary Schocker: Memory of Trees (2020)
Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)
José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Chacarera (1990)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Sonata No. 21 'Waldstein' (1804)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)
Jerome Kern: Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain' (1942)
Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)
John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)
Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1935)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)
Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances (1892)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)
Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose (1959)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 (1760)
Ferdinand Ries: Grand Sextet in C (1817)
Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)
Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)
Scott Joplin: The Chrysanthemum (1904)
Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July (1876)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)
John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Theme (2010)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)
Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus (1837)
Dmitri Klebanov: Larghetto from String Quartet No. 4 (1946)
Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in D (1785)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 4 (1881)
Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231 (1923)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)
Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)
George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)
Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Idillio Concertino (1932)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)
Josef Strauss: Polka 'Fireproof' (1869)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)
Gaetano Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi: Overture (1832)
Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)
Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements (1945)
Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)
Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata (1942)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)
Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)
Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)
Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)
Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)
Henri Rabaud: Eglogue (1894)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in c-Sharp (1892)
Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)
Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)
Jenö Hubay: Idylle from Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1878)