WCLV Program Guide 07-17-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes
Scott Hamilton The Red Door In the Middle of a Kiss
Paul Desmond Take Ten Alone Together
Fred Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard But Not for Me
Rodney Whitaker Hidden Kingdom The Child in the Womb
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Big Red
Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love
Phil Woods Plays the Music of Jim McNeely Baby Faced
Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass
Jimmy Rowles Music's the Only Thing on My Mind Running Brook
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine
Christian Tamburr Places Phantoms
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Christian McBride Fingerpainting Fingerpainting
Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty
Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys
Emmet Cohen Future Stride Reflections At Dusk
Kenny Burrell Introducing Kenny Burrell Blues For Skeeter
Kevin O'Connell Hot New York Minutes Biskit
Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me
Ralph Towner At First Light Strait
Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear
James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase
Bobby Watson Keeping It Real Mohawk
Mihaly Borbaly Miracles of The Night Nocturnal Sketches
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Skip Walker Tina's Contemplation Good Old Soul
Eric Alexander Song of No Regret But Here's the Thing
Michael Dease Best Next Thing One for Dease
Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love
Ben Webster Ben & Sweets Did You Call Her Today
Sonny Stitt In Style Is You is or is You Ain't My Baby
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues March On March On
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be
Zoot Sims Passion Flower Bojangles
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sometime Ago
Kenny Werner Form and Fantasy Sicilienne
Victor Goines Sunrise to Midnight Midnight
Karrin Allison Round Midnight Spring can really hang you up the most
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Ceora [Live]
Cyrus Chestnut Natural Essence I Remember
Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Stolen Moments
Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Soft Pedal Blues
Junko Onishi Cruisin' Blue Seven
Jimmy Heath Really Big Big P
Benny Bailey Big Brass Hard Sock Dance
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging
Stan Getz People Time Like Someone In Love
Tyshawn Sorey Continuing Reincarnation Blues
Horace Silver Jazz Has A Sense of Humor Gloria
Mary Lou Williams From the Heart Scratchin' In The Gravel
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)
Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)
Sergei Prokofiev: March in B-Flat (1944)
'PDQ Bach': Oedipus Tex: Howdy There
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top (1943)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) (2001)
Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907)
Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme
Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)
'PDQ Bach': 1712 Overture
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe (1717)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America (1957)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond (1904)
Franz Schubert: An Sylvia (1826)
Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings (1825)
Camille Saint-Saëns: La princesse jaune: Overture (1872)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)
'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 1
John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)
Peter Schickele: Variations on a Theme by PDQ Bach from Serenade for Three (1993)
'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 2
Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Gotthard Odermatt: Summer (2010)
Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Trio (1782)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)
Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)
Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)
Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances (1824)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)
Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)
Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony in D (1800)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Antonín Dvorák: Dumka from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude No. 10 (1933)
Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)
John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)
Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)
Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)