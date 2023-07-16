© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-17-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Emily Remler      East To Wes East To Wes

      Scott Hamilton    The Red Door      In the Middle of a Kiss

      Paul Desmond      Take Ten    Alone Together

      Fred Hersch/E Spalding  Alive at the Village Vanguard But Not for Me

      Rodney Whitaker   Hidden Kingdom    The Child in the Womb

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Big Red

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    The Man I Love

      Phil Woods  Plays the Music of Jim McNeely      Baby Faced

                  

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Jimmy Rowles      Music's the Only Thing on My Mind   Running Brook

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Shine

      Christian Tamburr Places      Phantoms

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Christian McBride Fingerpainting    Fingerpainting

      Jessica Williams  All Alone   Bill's Beauty

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

      Emmet Cohen Future Stride     Reflections At Dusk

                  

      Kenny Burrell     Introducing Kenny Burrell     Blues For Skeeter

      Kevin O'Connell   Hot New York Minutes    Biskit

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Weezy

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Someone To Watch Over Me

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Strait

      Dave Young  Mantra      Inside a Silent Tear

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Steeplechase

      Bobby Watson      Keeping It Real   Mohawk

      Mihaly Borbaly    Miracles of The Night   Nocturnal Sketches

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Skip Walker Tina's Contemplation    Good Old Soul

      Eric Alexander    Song of No Regret But Here's the Thing

      Michael Dease     Best Next Thing   One for Dease

      Sarah Vaughn      After Hours Easy To Love

      Ben Webster Ben & Sweets      Did You Call Her Today

      Sonny Stitt In Style    Is You is or is You Ain't My Baby

      Oliver Nelson     Screamin' the Blues     March On March On

      Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

      Zoot Sims   Passion Flower    Bojangles

      Nelson/Bowman Collective      Tomorrow is Not Promised      Sometime Ago

                  

      Kenny Werner      Form and Fantasy  Sicilienne

      Victor Goines     Sunrise to Midnight     Midnight

      Karrin Allison    Round Midnight    Spring can really hang you up the most

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Ceora [Live]

      Cyrus Chestnut    Natural Essence   I Remember

      Booker Ervin      Structurally Sound      Stolen Moments

      Stanley Turrentine      That's Where It's At    Soft Pedal Blues

      Junko Onishi      Cruisin'    Blue Seven

                  

      Jimmy Heath Really Big  Big P

      Benny Bailey      Big Brass   Hard Sock Dance

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  It's a Grand Night for Swinging

      Stan Getz   People Time Like Someone In Love

      Tyshawn Sorey     Continuing  Reincarnation Blues

      Horace Silver     Jazz Has A Sense of Humor     Gloria

      Mary Lou Williams From the Heart    Scratchin' In The Gravel

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)

Sergei Prokofiev: March in B-Flat (1944)

'PDQ Bach': Oedipus Tex: Howdy There

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top (1943)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) (2001)

Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907)

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

'PDQ Bach': 1712 Overture

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe (1717)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America (1957)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond (1904)

Franz Schubert: An Sylvia (1826)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings (1825)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La princesse jaune: Overture (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 1

John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)

Peter Schickele: Variations on a Theme by PDQ Bach from Serenade for Three (1993)

'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 2

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Gotthard Odermatt: Summer (2010)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Trio (1782)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)

Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances (1824)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)

Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony in D (1800)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Antonín Dvorák: Dumka from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude No. 10 (1933)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)

Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)

