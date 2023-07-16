WCLV Program Guide 07-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes

Scott Hamilton The Red Door In the Middle of a Kiss

Paul Desmond Take Ten Alone Together

Fred Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard But Not for Me

Rodney Whitaker Hidden Kingdom The Child in the Womb

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Big Red

Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love

Phil Woods Plays the Music of Jim McNeely Baby Faced

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Jimmy Rowles Music's the Only Thing on My Mind Running Brook

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine

Christian Tamburr Places Phantoms

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Christian McBride Fingerpainting Fingerpainting

Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Emmet Cohen Future Stride Reflections At Dusk

Kenny Burrell Introducing Kenny Burrell Blues For Skeeter

Kevin O'Connell Hot New York Minutes Biskit

Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Ralph Towner At First Light Strait

Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear

James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase

Bobby Watson Keeping It Real Mohawk

Mihaly Borbaly Miracles of The Night Nocturnal Sketches

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Skip Walker Tina's Contemplation Good Old Soul

Eric Alexander Song of No Regret But Here's the Thing

Michael Dease Best Next Thing One for Dease

Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love

Ben Webster Ben & Sweets Did You Call Her Today

Sonny Stitt In Style Is You is or is You Ain't My Baby

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues March On March On

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

Zoot Sims Passion Flower Bojangles

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sometime Ago

Kenny Werner Form and Fantasy Sicilienne

Victor Goines Sunrise to Midnight Midnight

Karrin Allison Round Midnight Spring can really hang you up the most

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Ceora [Live]

Cyrus Chestnut Natural Essence I Remember

Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Stolen Moments

Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Soft Pedal Blues

Junko Onishi Cruisin' Blue Seven

Jimmy Heath Really Big Big P

Benny Bailey Big Brass Hard Sock Dance

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging

Stan Getz People Time Like Someone In Love

Tyshawn Sorey Continuing Reincarnation Blues

Horace Silver Jazz Has A Sense of Humor Gloria

Mary Lou Williams From the Heart Scratchin' In The Gravel

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)

Sergei Prokofiev: March in B-Flat (1944)

'PDQ Bach': Oedipus Tex: Howdy There

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top (1943)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) (2001)

Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907)

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

'PDQ Bach': 1712 Overture

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe (1717)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America (1957)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond (1904)

Franz Schubert: An Sylvia (1826)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings (1825)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La princesse jaune: Overture (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 1

John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)

Peter Schickele: Variations on a Theme by PDQ Bach from Serenade for Three (1993)

'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 2

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Gotthard Odermatt: Summer (2010)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Trio (1782)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)

Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances (1824)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)

Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony in D (1800)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Antonín Dvorák: Dumka from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude No. 10 (1933)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)

Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)