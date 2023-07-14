WCLV Program Guide 07-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Sonny Rollins, Sonny Rollins Plus Four, Pent-Up House

Clifford Brown – Max Roach, Study in Brown, Land’s End

Greg Chako, A Place for Bass, Bass for Brownie

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do to Me?

Christine Jensen, Day Moon, Here’s That Rainy Day

Hank Mobley, Soul Station, Soul Station

George Freeman, The Good Life, Mr. D

Joey DeFrancesco, The Champ Round 2, Back at the Chicken Shack

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, Seen on the Scene

Noah Haidu , Standards, Ana Maria

Keith Jarrett, At the Deer Head Inn, Solar

Altin Sencalar, In Good Standing, Marina’s Arrival

Bill O’Connell, Live in Montauk,Tip Toes

Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Muhammara’s Dance

Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Dig That

Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Blues for the Diaspora

Virginia MacDonald, Fraser MacPherson, Queen’s Pawn

Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, Bolivia

Dan Trudell, Gone Fishin’, Holler Back

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Pure Desmond Mean to Me

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Studio Orchestra Jazz in Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals Play West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Kurt Elling, Rob Amster Close Your Eyes Those clouds are heavy, you dig?

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Welcome to a Prayer

H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn

Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin

Chuck Deardorf, Marc Seales, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Home

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool With Every Breath I Take

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

John Coltrane, Himmy Garrison, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! On the Sunny Side of the Street

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott, Scott Taylor Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

John Coltrane, Himmy Garrison, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Johnny Hartman John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman Autumn Serenade

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Straight Ahead Blue Boy

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

Sonny Rollins, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown Way Out West I'm An Old Cowhand

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway I Hear a Rhapsody

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You)

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christan McBride, Al Foster Skyline Delilah

Jimy McGriff, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, David Newman, Mel Brown The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow isn't It Romantic

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave

Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight April Come She Will

Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Anything Goes Still Crazy After All These Years

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Paul Romaine, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Pink Panther

Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

William Byrd: The Bells (1600)

Orlande de Lassus: Missa 'Tous les regrets' (1570)

William Byrd: Mass for Four Voices (1592)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: We All Love Concertos - Delve yet again into the incredibly rich repertoire of music for organ and orchestra.

W.A.MOZART: Festival Sonata in D, K.144 Charlier Ensemble; Jean-Pierre Lecaudey (1982 Grenzing/St. Cyprien Church, Perigord, France)

G.F.HANDEL: Organ Concerto No.10 in d, Op.7, no. 4 Langham Sinfonia/Noel Tredinnick; Gerard Brooks (1792 England/St. James Church, Clerckenwell, England)

CHARLES LEFEBVRE: Meditation, Op.68 Festival Orchestra/Kent Stalker; Sigurd Øgaard (1964 Holtkamp/Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX)

JAMES CALLAHAN: Organ Concerto No.1 (2012) Festival Orchestra/Matthew George; David Jenkins (1987 Kney/St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN)

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT: Allegro for Organ and Orchestra, Op.81 Philharmonia Ingolstadt/Olaf Koch; Franz Hauk (1977 Klais/Liebfrauenmünster, Ingolstadt, Germany)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns – and More Hymns! - Join Peter DuBois as we indulge in a feast of hymns old and new – familiar ones that you may have grown up with, as well as some which may become new favorites!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Eugène Ysaÿe: Obsession from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 (1924)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a (1936)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite (1915)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Pierre de la Rue: Absalon fili mi (1506)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Peter Breiner: Voyevoda: Trust me, my dear New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Peter Breiner, conductor

Florence Price, arr. Boris Vayner: Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Riley McManus calling from New York, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 "Waldstein": Movement 1 Allegro con brio Richard Raymond, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74 Pathetique: Movement 1 Adagio New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 Movement: 4 Finale National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor

Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Richard Strauss: Sonata, Op. 18 Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Anatol Kos-Anatolsky: Kolomiyka from the ballet Soychyne Krylo ("The Jay's Wing") Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A major Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Gimeno, conductor; Javier Perianes, piano

Francisco Coll: Aqua Cinerea

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 5 ‘Egyptian’

Manuel da Falla: The Ritual Fire Dance (encore)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Rafael Payare, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/8/2023.

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2 ‘The Age of Anxiety’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan is joined by From the Top’s recurring co-host, violinist Tessa Lark for a program that features both in person collaborations and interviews in New York City as well as remote recordings from around the country. Tess Lark performs the music of J.S. Bach with a young oboist … a 17-year-old pianist performs Chopin’s Scherzo in B Flat Minor and we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Ms. Lark’s musical process as we listen-in on a segment of rehearsal between her and a 15-year-old violinist

Brandon Hwang, 17, piano, from Ramsey, New Jersey performs Scherzo Op. 31 No. 2 in B flat Minor (excerpts) by Frédéric Chopin

Nathan Shepherd, 15, bassoon, from Lanesville, Indiana with pianist Peter Dugan performs Bassoon Sonata, Op. 168, Mvmt 2 (est. 3:45)

by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Peter Dugan

Spencer Rubin, 16, oboe, from Woodbury, New York with pianist Peter Dugan and co-host violinist, Tessa Lark performs Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by J. S. Bach

Bobby Boogyeom Park, 15, violin, from Queens, New York with co-host violinist Tessa Lark performs 44 Duos for Violins, Mvmts 44, 28 and 35 by Béla Bartók

Daniela Santiago Martinez, 18, guitar, from Del Valle, Texas performs La Rose, Op. 46 No. 9 By Mauro Giuliani AND

Sereno y Lolo Felix By Porte Diferente & Arsenal Efectivo, arr. Santiago

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Tessa Lark, violin perform Finale Songs My Mother Taught Me by Antonín Dvorák arr. by Fritz Kreisler

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Suite No. 1 (1956)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto Italiano (1924)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e (1908)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Taqseem: Moorish Mosaics David McHenry, guitar

Larry Baker: Circumzenithal Arc (2012) Matthew Holm, electronic percussion

Larry Baker: Within the Rain (2022) Matthew Holm, electronic percussion

Fredric Lissauer: Moon-fall’s Vagabond Op. 24a (1992-93) Gary Adams, tuba; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Mark Nowakowski: String Quartet #1 “Songs of Forgiveness” (2010) Voxare String Quartet

Loris Chobanian: Spanish Dance No. 1 Baldwin Wallace University Guitar Trio

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Ronn Richard Reflects on 20 Years at the Cleveland Foundation and Greater Cleveland’s Future - Ronn Richard

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night (1903)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Jacob Praetorius: Quam pulchra es (1606)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)