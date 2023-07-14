WCLV Program Guide 07-15-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Oscar Peterson, Trio Plus One, Blues for Smedley

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Blues on the Corner

Spike Wilner, Monk and Ellington, The Intimacy of the Blues

Ray Vega – Thomas Marriott, East West Trumpet Summit, Quarter Nelson

Miles Davis, Workin’, Half Nelson

John Coltrane, Traneing In, Traneing In

Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero, Reunion, Quasimodo

Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, All In

Michael Davis, Open City, Open City

Marshall Gilkes, Cyclic Journey, Cyclic Journey

Javon Jackson, With Peter Bradley, “D” Town

Orrin Evans, The Red Door, The Good Life

Francois Bourassa, Swirl, 15 Notre Dame de Lorette

Elec Tet, Shiny Metal Objects, Giza Power Plant

Dennis Mitcheltree, Golden Rule, Bling Tone

Javier Nero, Kemet (The Black Land), The Blues Reincarnated

Keigo Hirakawa, Pixel, Pixel

Vicente Archer, Short Stories, Round Comes Round

Joe Lovano, Once Around the Room, For Love of Paul

Greg Chako, A Place for Bass, Bass-ic Blues

Stephen Jones – Ben Haugland, Road to Nowhere, Without a Song

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Summertime

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady

Emily Remler, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize, Hank Jobes Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Strollin'

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lullaby

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy Birth of a Band

David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Score Home Again

Joe Lovano, Gil Goldstein, Scott Lee, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Soltanto a Te

Tierney Sutton, Kevin Axt, Serge Merlaud Paris Sessions Estate

Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria

Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Joe Lovano, Scott Lee, Bob Meyer Viva Caruso O Sole Mio

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue All Blues

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Young and Foolish

Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special Consequently

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus

Cyrus Chestnut, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride, Pat Martino, Steve Gadd Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas Linus and Lucy

Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, James Carter, Lewis Nash, Wycliffe Gordon, Marcus Printup Soul Food Soul Food

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Fall In Love Too Easily

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Rodney Holmes, Alfonso Johnson Guitar Groove Merci Afrique

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Fleurette Africaine

Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lynne Carrington, Charnett Moffett Landmarks Sublimity

Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Dionysio Aguado Eight Lessons for the Guitar Andres Segovia, guitar

Richard Wagner Senta's Ballad" from "The Flying Dutchman" Montserrat Caballe, soprano, New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta

Vincenzo Bellini Casta diva" from Norma Montserrat Caballe, soprano, London Philharmonic Orchestra; Ambrosian Opera Chorus Carlo Felice Cillario

Giacomo Puccini "O mio babbino caro" from "Gianni Schicchi" Montserrat Caballe, soprano, London Symphony Orchestra Charles Mackerras

Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Xavier Montsalvatge Poema concertante Rachel Barton Pine, violin, NDR Radio Philharmonic Celso Antunes

Jorge Morel Danza in e Jason Vieaux, guitar

Enrique Soro Sinfonia romantica Orquesta Sinfonica de Chile Jose Luis Dominguez

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Peter Breiner: Voyevoda: Trust me, my dear New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Peter Breiner, conductor

Florence Price, arr. Boris Vayner: Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Riley McManus calling from New York, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 "Waldstein": Movement 1 Allegro con brio Richard Raymond, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74 Pathetique: Movement 1 Adagio New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 Movement: 4 Finale National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor

Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Richard Strauss: Sonata, Op. 18 Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Anatol Kos-Anatolsky: Kolomiyka from the ballet Soychyne Krylo ("The Jay's Wing") Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A major Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3 (1717)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance (1949)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair (1992)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)

Brian Dykstra: Greater Liberation Rag (2005)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Gavotte (1612)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan is joined by From the Top’s recurring co-host, violinist Tessa Lark for a program that features both in person collaborations and interviews in New York City as well as remote recordings from around the coun-try. Tess Lark performs the music of J.S. Bach with a young oboist … a 17-year-old pianist performs Chopin’s Scherzo in B Flat Minor, and we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Ms. Lark’s musical process as we listen-in on a segment of rehearsal between her and a 15-year-old violinist

Brandon Hwang, 17, piano, from Ramsey, New Jersey performs Scherzo Op. 31 No. 2 in B flat Minor (excerpts) by Frédéric Chopin

Nathan Shepherd, 15, bassoon, from Lanesville, Indiana with pianist Peter Dugan performs Bassoon Sonata, Op. 168, Mvmt 2 (est. 3:45)

by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Peter Dugan

Spencer Rubin, 16, oboe, from Woodbury, New York with pianist Peter Dugan and co-host violinist, Tessa Lark performs Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by J. S. Bach

Bobby Boogyeom Park, 15, violin, from Queens, New York with co-host violinist Tessa Lark performs 44 Duos for Violins, Mvmts 44, 28 and 35 by Béla Bartók

Daniela Santiago Martinez, 18, guitar, from Del Valle, Texas performs La Rose, Op. 46 No. 9 By Mauro Giuliani AND

Sereno y Lolo Felix By Porte Diferente & Arsenal Efectivo, arr. Santiago

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Tessa Lark, violin perform Finale Songs My Mother Taught Me by Antonín Dvorák arr. by Fritz Kreisler

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: E lucevan le stelle (1900)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card (2016)

Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio (2009)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)

Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances (1610)

Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune (1926)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Guitar Concerto (1959)

Clarice Assad: Sin Fronteras (2017)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Once Upon a Time (1901)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer Inc.

Hans Zimmer: Rain Man: Theme—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé

Hans Zimmer: Driving Miss Daisy: Driving—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé

Hans Zimmer: The Lion King: Suite – Contemporary Youth Orchestra/Liza Grossman

Klaus Badelt: Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes—Cleveland Pops/Carl Topilow

Hans Zimmer: Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow—Tim Gill, cello; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine

Mark Mancina: Tarzan: Suite— Contemporary Youth Orchestra/Liza Grossman

Hans Zimmer: Thelma & Louise: Thunderbird (excerpt)—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Am I Not Merciful?—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Nanette Fabray - An often-overlooked Great Lady of the American musical, who left us in 2018 at the age of 97. Selections from "High Button Shoes," "Mr. President," "The Bandwagon" and more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 3 Violins (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

19:30 SPECIAL 2023 CIPC Young Artists Concerto Finals, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Canton Symphony Orchestra, Steven Byess, conductor.

Junior Division

Qinyaoyao Ji (China, 13)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 – First movement

Elisey Mysin (Russia, 12)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A K 488 – First movement

Zhonghua Wei (China, 14)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op 37 – First movement

Senior Division

Yanyan Bao (China 16)

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21 – First movement

Ryan Wang (Canada, 15)

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e Op 11 – First movement

Saehyun Kim (South Korea, 16)

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e Op 11 – First movement

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Symphony Racket…Stuart McLain: Fire at the Old Town House…Mark Levy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He Gave them Hailstones (1739)

Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)