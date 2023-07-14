WCLV Program Guide 07-15-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Oscar Peterson, Trio Plus One, Blues for Smedley
Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Blues on the Corner
Spike Wilner, Monk and Ellington, The Intimacy of the Blues
Ray Vega – Thomas Marriott, East West Trumpet Summit, Quarter Nelson
Miles Davis, Workin’, Half Nelson
John Coltrane, Traneing In, Traneing In
Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero, Reunion, Quasimodo
Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, All In
Michael Davis, Open City, Open City
Marshall Gilkes, Cyclic Journey, Cyclic Journey
Javon Jackson, With Peter Bradley, “D” Town
Orrin Evans, The Red Door, The Good Life
Francois Bourassa, Swirl, 15 Notre Dame de Lorette
Elec Tet, Shiny Metal Objects, Giza Power Plant
Dennis Mitcheltree, Golden Rule, Bling Tone
Javier Nero, Kemet (The Black Land), The Blues Reincarnated
Keigo Hirakawa, Pixel, Pixel
Vicente Archer, Short Stories, Round Comes Round
Joe Lovano, Once Around the Room, For Love of Paul
Greg Chako, A Place for Bass, Bass-ic Blues
Stephen Jones – Ben Haugland, Road to Nowhere, Without a Song
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Summertime
The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady
Emily Remler, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize, Hank Jobes Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Strollin'
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lullaby
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy Birth of a Band
David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Score Home Again
Joe Lovano, Gil Goldstein, Scott Lee, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Soltanto a Te
Tierney Sutton, Kevin Axt, Serge Merlaud Paris Sessions Estate
Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria
Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo
Joe Lovano, Scott Lee, Bob Meyer Viva Caruso O Sole Mio
Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain
Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue All Blues
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Young and Foolish
Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special Consequently
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus
Cyrus Chestnut, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride, Pat Martino, Steve Gadd Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas Linus and Lucy
Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, James Carter, Lewis Nash, Wycliffe Gordon, Marcus Printup Soul Food Soul Food
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Fall In Love Too Easily
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Rodney Holmes, Alfonso Johnson Guitar Groove Merci Afrique
Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Fleurette Africaine
Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lynne Carrington, Charnett Moffett Landmarks Sublimity
Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Dionysio Aguado Eight Lessons for the Guitar Andres Segovia, guitar
Richard Wagner Senta's Ballad" from "The Flying Dutchman" Montserrat Caballe, soprano, New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta
Vincenzo Bellini Casta diva" from Norma Montserrat Caballe, soprano, London Philharmonic Orchestra; Ambrosian Opera Chorus Carlo Felice Cillario
Giacomo Puccini "O mio babbino caro" from "Gianni Schicchi" Montserrat Caballe, soprano, London Symphony Orchestra Charles Mackerras
Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Alicia de Larrocha, piano
Xavier Montsalvatge Poema concertante Rachel Barton Pine, violin, NDR Radio Philharmonic Celso Antunes
Jorge Morel Danza in e Jason Vieaux, guitar
Enrique Soro Sinfonia romantica Orquesta Sinfonica de Chile Jose Luis Dominguez
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Peter Breiner: Voyevoda: Trust me, my dear New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Peter Breiner, conductor
Florence Price, arr. Boris Vayner: Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Riley McManus calling from New York, NY
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 "Waldstein": Movement 1 Allegro con brio Richard Raymond, piano
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74 Pathetique: Movement 1 Adagio New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 Movement: 4 Finale National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor
Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Richard Strauss: Sonata, Op. 18 Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Anatol Kos-Anatolsky: Kolomiyka from the ballet Soychyne Krylo ("The Jay's Wing") Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Franz Schubert: Sonata in A major Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3 (1717)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance (1949)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair (1992)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)
Brian Dykstra: Greater Liberation Rag (2005)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Gavotte (1612)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan is joined by From the Top’s recurring co-host, violinist Tessa Lark for a program that features both in person collaborations and interviews in New York City as well as remote recordings from around the coun-try. Tess Lark performs the music of J.S. Bach with a young oboist … a 17-year-old pianist performs Chopin’s Scherzo in B Flat Minor, and we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Ms. Lark’s musical process as we listen-in on a segment of rehearsal between her and a 15-year-old violinist
Brandon Hwang, 17, piano, from Ramsey, New Jersey performs Scherzo Op. 31 No. 2 in B flat Minor (excerpts) by Frédéric Chopin
Nathan Shepherd, 15, bassoon, from Lanesville, Indiana with pianist Peter Dugan performs Bassoon Sonata, Op. 168, Mvmt 2 (est. 3:45)
by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Peter Dugan
Spencer Rubin, 16, oboe, from Woodbury, New York with pianist Peter Dugan and co-host violinist, Tessa Lark performs Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by J. S. Bach
Bobby Boogyeom Park, 15, violin, from Queens, New York with co-host violinist Tessa Lark performs 44 Duos for Violins, Mvmts 44, 28 and 35 by Béla Bartók
Daniela Santiago Martinez, 18, guitar, from Del Valle, Texas performs La Rose, Op. 46 No. 9 By Mauro Giuliani AND
Sereno y Lolo Felix By Porte Diferente & Arsenal Efectivo, arr. Santiago
Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Tessa Lark, violin perform Finale Songs My Mother Taught Me by Antonín Dvorák arr. by Fritz Kreisler
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: E lucevan le stelle (1900)
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)
Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card (2016)
Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio (2009)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)
Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances (1610)
Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune (1926)
Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Guitar Concerto (1959)
Clarice Assad: Sin Fronteras (2017)
Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Once Upon a Time (1901)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer Inc.
Hans Zimmer: Rain Man: Theme—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé
Hans Zimmer: Driving Miss Daisy: Driving—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé
Hans Zimmer: The Lion King: Suite – Contemporary Youth Orchestra/Liza Grossman
Klaus Badelt: Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes—Cleveland Pops/Carl Topilow
Hans Zimmer: Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow—Tim Gill, cello; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine
Mark Mancina: Tarzan: Suite— Contemporary Youth Orchestra/Liza Grossman
Hans Zimmer: Thelma & Louise: Thunderbird (excerpt)—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé
Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Am I Not Merciful?—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Nanette Fabray - An often-overlooked Great Lady of the American musical, who left us in 2018 at the age of 97. Selections from "High Button Shoes," "Mr. President," "The Bandwagon" and more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 3 Violins (1720)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)
19:30 SPECIAL 2023 CIPC Young Artists Concerto Finals, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Canton Symphony Orchestra, Steven Byess, conductor.
Junior Division
Qinyaoyao Ji (China, 13)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 – First movement
Elisey Mysin (Russia, 12)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A K 488 – First movement
Zhonghua Wei (China, 14)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op 37 – First movement
Senior Division
Yanyan Bao (China 16)
Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21 – First movement
Ryan Wang (Canada, 15)
Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e Op 11 – First movement
Saehyun Kim (South Korea, 16)
Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e Op 11 – First movement
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Symphony Racket…Stuart McLain: Fire at the Old Town House…Mark Levy
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Zhou Long: Green (2021)
Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He Gave them Hailstones (1739)
Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)
Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)
Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)