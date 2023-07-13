5 things to do in NEO: City Stages in Cleveland, Irish Cultural Festival and more

Irish Cultural Festival

Where there is song there is dance for this year’s Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival in Middleburg Heights. Enjoy cultural cuisine, activities and performances by renowned acts, including John Lynch & The Kilfenora Ceili Band, a group first formed in Kilfenora, Ireland, in 1909. Festivities take place Friday, 5-11 p.m., Saturday, 1-11 p.m. and Sunday, 1-10 p.m.

Taste of Tremont

Savor dishes from renowned chefs in the region at Taste of Tremont in Cleveland. Top off your glass with a stroll through a beer garden or watch a concert while eating an empanada. The free event hosting eclectic beats, tasty treats and everything in between takes place Sunday, noon-8 p.m.



Medina County Arts

Celebrate vibrant arts with the Medina County Arts Council for their 40th annual Arts Week Celebration at Courthouse Square. Enjoy tie dying and mural painting, plus performances by the Medina community band and chorus. These family-fun offerings take place Friday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-7:30p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. More than 100 artists display their work through the weekend.



Island Party

Limbo your way into a free night of reggae with Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band for an Island Party at Massillon Museum. Guests can expect to see a fire performance by circus act Divine Harmony and a show by the Jackson Steel Drum Band Friday, 6-10 p.m.

Meridian Brothers

Turn up the music for Columbian band Meridian Brothers as they join the Cleveland Museum of Art’s summer concert series, City Stages. The free event invites guests to enjoy an imaginative performance highlighting Latin music, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., in front of Transformer Station in Cleveland’s Hingetown.

